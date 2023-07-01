Can you make money 'stoozing' with a 0% purchase credit card?

Stoozing - the art of making money from a 0% purchase credit card by using it for your everyday spending and stashing the cash in a high-interest savings account - could be making a comeback.

The money-making hack dipped in popularity after the credit crunch when savings rates hit rock bottom. But with the top easy-access rate now paying over 4% and the top one-year fixed-rate paying over 6%, the credit card trick could be worthwhile again.

Provided you pay the minimum monthly payment on the credit card and clear the balance (using the money you’ve saved) before the 0% ends, you could potentially make hundreds of pounds in interest. However, this hack isn’t for everyone and comes with its own risks.

Here, we explain how how to stooze including the dos and don’ts, how much you could earn on a £500 monthly spend and the risks to watch out for.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How do you stooze?

Here are the steps you can take to master the art of stoozing.

1) Choose the best 0% interest credit card

Ideally you want the longest period possible paying no interest to make the most of your savings.

Currently the longest term on the market is 23 months, and is offered with three providers including MBNA , NatWest and Barclaycard .

You can see how the cards compare in our guide to the best interest-free credit cards .

Remember, you’ll have to continue to make the minimum repayment each month or you’ll lose your 0% rate. You can set up a direct debit each month so you won’t forget.

Find out more: best interest-free credit cards

2) Spend on the card

Once you’ve been accepted for the credit card, you can begin spending - the trick is to carry out all of your everyday spending you would usually do in cash or debit card. This could include clothes, groceries and fuel.

Keep an eye on your credit limit as you may be charged a fee if you go over this.

It’s also important not to spend beyond your means as you’ll need to pay this back when the 0% interest period ends.

3) Find the best savings account

As you use your credit card to carry out everyday spending, deposit the money you would have otherwise spent from your current account into a savings account which pays interest.

Ideally you want an instant access or regular savings account which allows you to deposit money each month, as opposed to a fixed term savings account which you normally have to put a lump sum in.

You'll also need to be able to withdraw the money with no penalties when it's time to pay off your credit card.

Excluding accounts with limited withdrawals or other restrictions, the best instant-access savings account on the market right now pays 4.21% AER and is offered by Chip, however it’s worth noting that the rate is variable so can change over the year.

Find out more: how to find the best savings account

4) Bonus step - shift debt to a balance-transfer credit card

For the savviest of stoozers, to extend the amount of time you can earn interest on your savings, you could shift the debt to a 0% balance transfer credit card.

This would involve applying for another credit card, before your interest-free period ends and then shifting the debt onto the new card.

Ideally, you should select a credit card with no balance transfer fee as this will eat into your profits. The longest 0% balance transfer credit card with no fee is 12 months and offered by Santander and MBNA .

You can find out how the deals compare in our guide on the best 0% balance transfer credit cards .

You will still need to make the minimum repayment each month and pay off the card in full once the 0% balance transfer period ends.

By this time you will have built up a lump sum that you could put a in fixed-term account and earn even more interest.

Find out more: best credit card deals 2023

5) Pay off the card

Once your 0% interest-free period ends you'll need to take the money out of the savings account and pay off your credit card in full.

However, you'll be left with extra money which you can keep as profit.

This means you should not touch the money deposited in your savings account for anything else - you’ll earn less interest and risk being saddled with a debt you can’t repay.

It's a good idea to keep these dates in a diary or set a notification so you don't get stung by high interest charges.

Find out more: best and worst credit card providers

How much could you earn by stoozing?

We've crunched the numbers and worked out that if you were to spend £500 a month on a 12-month interest-free credit card and put away a similar amount each month you could earn around £130 profit over a year.

Over 12 months you would spend £6,000 on your credit card and you would need to repay around £376 in minimum repayments (we've used a minimum repayment of 1% or £5, whichever is higher, in our calcualtion).

By regularly putting what you would normally spend in cash or on a debit card in the best instant-access savings account paying 4.21% AER, you would earn around £130 in interest.

You might be able to earn even more if you have a longer 0% period, or used a 0% balance transfer deal and deposited the lump sum you've built up over 12 months in a fixed-rate bond.

Putting £6,130 into a one-year fixed rate bond paying the current top rate of 6.01% would give you an extra £368 by the end of the term - taking the total interest after two years to £498.

Find out more: 11 things you should know before getting a credit card

Will stoozing affect my credit score?

Because stoozing involves utilisting a large amount of credit, this will impact your credit utilisation ratio, which feeds into your credit score.

Generally, if you are using more than 90% of your credit limit (which takes into account all of your credit cards), this can impact your score.

According to credit reference agency Experian, a lower percentage will be seen positively by lenders and will increase your score as a result.

Generally, you should try and keep credit utilisation below 30%, particularly if you are due to apply for a mortgage in the near future.

Although credit card debt won’t necessarily stop you from getting a mortgage, the amount of debt you have will certainly influence how much you can borrow.

You’ll also be taking on a potentially large amount of debt for the duration of your stooze, so don’t attempt to take out multiple cards in quick succession as you could be turned down.

Find out more: how to check your credit score for free

Do you need to pay tax on the savings interest?

Depending how much interest you earn on your savings, you may have to pay tax on it.

Basic-rate and higher rate income taxpayers can use their personal savings allowance , which means you can earn a certain amount before you pay tax.

The allowances for this are as follows for the 2023-24 tax year:

Basic-rate taxpayers - £1,000

Higher-rate taxpayers - £500

Additional-rate taxpayers - £0

However, this applies to all your savings so if you want to give stoozing a go, you’ll have to take this into consideration.

Find out more: personal savings allowance and tax on savings interest

Should you stooze to make extra money?

Stoozing is only suitable if you are debt-free and have a healthy credit history so you can get access to the longest 0% deals.

You will also need to be disciplined and not spend more than you can afford on the credit card or dip into the savings you set aside.

Find out more: 47 ways to make money

Please note that the information in this article is for information purposes only and does not constitute advice. Please refer to the particular terms & conditions of a credit card provider before committing to any financial products.