Cheapest cities for a last-minute Christmas getaway

Europe’s northern cities are enchanting at Christmas, and it’s not too late to book a last-minute trip away. You can currently find return fares to Gdansk, Copenhagen, Brussels, Dublin, Milan and Budapest for less than £100 during the school holidays.

While the UK’s festive markets tend to wind down before Christmas, they’re often open until the new year on the continent. And when you’ve finished your Christmas shopping, you can whizz around an open-air ice rink or hole up in a cosy cafe with a winter warmer.

We used Skyscanner data to find inexpensive flights for trips between 17 December and 2 January. You'll find they're even cheaper if you can travel earlier in December (prices correct at the time of writing).

Fancy a festive trip closer to home? These are the best UK cities with Christmas markets.

Copenhagen

Winter is the season of hygge in Denmark, which roughly translates as ‘cosiness’ and is said to be why the Danes are such a happy nation. Experience it for yourself in Copenhagen’s snug cafes and pubs, such as 300-year-old Hviids Vinstue which serves up steaming glasses of gløgg - Scandinavia’s take on mulled wine. Copenhageners also love to glide around the ice rink in Frederiksberg Garden and nibble aebleskiver - puffy pancake balls. Tivoli Gardens - a 19th-century amusement park - is especially magical at this time of year.

How much? Economy flights from £60 return from Manchester, and £135 return from London and Edinburgh

Gdansk

Poland’s historic port doesn’t attract the crowds of Krakow and is all the nicer for it. At its atmospheric Christmas fair, carol singers will serenade you as you stock up on handmade decorations and Polish delicacies (until 23 December). Next, visit the ice rink or stroll along the river where grand buildings are garlanded with lights. Afterwards you can refuel in the characterful bars in Gdansk’s colourful old town - with a plate of pierogi (dumplings) and a mulled beer.

How much? Economy flights from £70 return from Edinburgh and Manchester, and £100 return from London

Brussels

The Belgium capital’s cobbled streets and squares transform into a winter wonderland at Christmas. Expect fairground rides, illuminations, ice skating, curling rinks, choirs, brass bands as well as endless little chalets selling hand-made decorations and festive food including Brussels’s beloved mayonnaise-smothered fries, waffles, speculoos (spiced biscuits) and heavenly hot chocolate.

How much? Economy flights from £50 return from Manchester and Edinburgh, and from £130 from London

Dublin

Dubliners don’t let December’s dreary weather dampen their spirits. Join the Christmas shoppers and buskers in twinkling Grafton Street, then warm up with a hot whiskey at fairy light-festooned Temple Bar or catch an authentic traditional music session at The Cobblestone. On Christmas morning, locals cheerfully plunge into the icy waters of Dublin’s Forty Foot swimming spot for a festive swim.

How much? Economy flights from £50 return from London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham

Budapest

Visitors flock from far and wide to buy hand-crafted gifts or simply soak up the atmosphere at the Christmas markets in Budapest’s Vorosmarty Square and St Stephen’s Basilica. After a fortifying bowl of goulash or cockerel-testicle stew (a festive favourite), check out the hipster bars in the Jewish quarter or strap on ice skates at Vajdahunyad Castle in City Park. Don’t leave without visiting one of the Hungarian capital’s historic thermal baths, such as the Art Nouveau Gellert Spa.

How much? Economy flights from £90 from Edinburgh, and from £170 return from London and Manchester

Riga

The Latvian capital’s old town is blanketed with snow in winter, and a shimmering Christmas tree steals the show in its resplendent Town Hall Square - which is said to be where the world’s first decorated tree stood over 500 years ago. After exploring Riga’s medieval heart, Art Nouveau architecture and festive markets, tuck into hearty Latvian cuisine at a beer bar such as subterranean Folkklub Ala Pagrabs, and swap mulled wine for the traditional tipple: Riga Black Balsam, a punchy herbal bitter.

How much? Economy flights from £120 return from London and Edinburgh

Milan

You can see the snowy Alps from the roof terrace of Milan’s mighty Duomo, which is the backdrop to a towering Christmas tree and festive market where shoppers feast on roast chestnuts. Stop by a pasticceria for a marocchino (a cocoa-sprinkled coffee) and a panettone, before checking out the excellent art galleries or window shopping in the Golden Quadrilateral - four streets lined with haute couture boutiques.

How much? Economy flights from London from £75 return, and from £90 return from Manchester and Edinburgh