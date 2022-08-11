Top-rated days out less than two hours from London, Birmingham, Manchester and more

While the UK basks in sunshine, you might be looking to escape the city in favour of peaceful villages or invigorating sea air.

Wherever you’re based, you’re never far from an idyllic village studded with historic buildings, cute cottages and independent shops. And unless you live right in the centre of England, you’ll find seaside towns to fill you with childhood nostalgia a short train or car ride away.

Be inspired for your next day trip by our selection of top-rated seaside towns and quaint destinations within two hours of some of the most populated cities throughout the UK.

Days out from London

Where can I find a seaside town close to London?

Broadstairs, Kent

London feels a million miles from the sea with its high-rise buildings and traffic pollution. But if you hop on a train at St Pancras International, you could be in Broadstairs, Kent, within 1 hour and 20 minutes. Alternatively, depart from Victoria Station and you’ll arrive in just under two hours.

With seven sandy beaches to explore in Broadstairs, you can relax in the sunshine on a deckchair, learn to surf, or rent a beach hut. Alternatively, head into the own to enjoy ice-cream from a 1950s parlour or a hearty pub lunch - the food and drink options here were awarded four out of five stars by Which? readers in the seaside survey.

Where can I find a historic town close to London?

Ely, Cambridgeshire

While Ely is technically a city, it’s the second smallest in the UK so feels more town-like. It was awarded four out of five for peace and quiet by Which? readers, so it should make a welcome change of pace from London which is just over 1 hour away by train.

It was William the Conqueror who ordered the construction of the dominating cathedral at Ely’s heart and it took over 300 years to build. It’s worth visiting, and if you’re a history buff, you could follow it up with a trip to Oliver Cromwell’s house, a short walk away.

Days out from Birmingham

Where can I find a pretty village close to Birmingham?

Lower and Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire

Readers scored the twin villages of Lower and Upper Slaughter five stars for both attractiveness and scenery in our towns and villages survey. And to get to this Cotswold-based beauty spot by car it takes 1 hour and 20 minutes.

It is renowned for tranquillity and charming limestone cottages that offer a snapshot back in time, so it’s an idyllic place to begin a walk and enjoy the fresh country air.

Where can I find a historic town close to Birmingham?

Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire

After journeying 45-50 minutes by car or train, wordsmiths and history enthusiasts will no doubt want to spend a chunk of their day visiting the birthplace of Sir William Shakespeare, as well as Anne Hathaway’s cottage nearby.

Elsewhere, you can go backstage at the Royal Shakespeare Company - a company devoted to his works - or take a walking tour of the town. It’s no surprise Which? readers awarded Stratford-Upon-Avon five out of five stars for attractions.

Days out from Manchester

Where can I find a top-rated seaside town close to Manchester?

Llandudno, Conwy, Wales

Llandudno is less than 2 hours away by car. This grand Victorian town complete with handsome promenade offers daytrippers the traditional seaside experience, complete with pier and ferris wheel.

There’s plenty to do here. For instance you could catch a tram or open-sided cable car up to the Great Orme - a limestone headland that towers nearly 700ft over the town. Alternatively, lay out your towels and windbreakers on one of the two beaches - readers rated them four out of five stars. Llandudno really impressed readers - but did it make the top spot in our seaside towns survey?



Where can I find a historic town close to Manchester ?

Saltaire, West Yorkshire

A Unesco World Heritage site, Saltaire, which is less than 1 hour and 30 minutes away by train, is a remarkably intact 19th-century town.

The Salts Mill at the centre is now home to an art gallery (that houses paintings by David Hockney), as well as a cafe and bookshop.

If the weather is kind, there are various pubs located on the banks of the River Aire where you can while away the afternoon.

It came third in our towns and villages survey, find out what beat it.

Days out from Newcastle

Where can I find a top-rated seaside town close to Newcastle?

Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire

Saltburn’s train station takes 1h30 - 2 hours to reach, which involves a change in Darlington.

The 19th Century town built by a rich Quaker has retained its grand character and has various shops to explore. However, it’s the seaside people come here for - readers awarded the seafront and beach five out of five stars.

The quickest way to reach the enormous beach and 150-year-old pier set below the cliff top town is via the funicular tram, originally built to transport people in the Victorian era.

Where can I find a historic town close to Newcastle?

Hawes, North Yorkshire

This hilly Yorkshire town, which is 1 hour and 45 minutes away by car, sits at 850 feet above sea level and therefore offers expansive views over the Yorkshire Dales. It’s no wonder our readers gave it the full five stars for scenery.

Although quiet, Hawes is the home of Wensleydale Cheese and at the nearby creamery you can not only taste it and buy it, but learn how it is made by hand.

Alternatively, head onto the Pennine Way from Hawes to explore the magnificent Dales countryside.

After rating walks throughout the UK, our readers rated the best as one in Yorkshire - find out which walk

Days out from Bristol

Where can I find a quaint village close to Bristol?

Castle Combe, Wiltshire

Just over 30 minutes drive away from Bristol this village isn’t far, but it feels world’s away from the bustling city centre.

With centuries-old houses lining twisting lanes and a stone bridge rising above a gurgling stream, it’s easy to see why Castle Combe was awarded five out of five in our villages survey for attractiveness and scenery.

Start your day out by working up an appetite - there are various walking trails that begin in Castle Combe - just don't forget your walking boots or shoes. Afterwards, you can head for lunch at one of the pubs or the tearoom.

Where can I find a top-rated town close to Bristol?

Wells, Somerset

The stunning cathedral at the heart of Wells bumps it up to ‘city’ status, but the scale and charm of the place feels more like a country town.

It’s just 40 minutes away by car and there’s plenty to do according to our readers, who gave it five out of five for tourist attractions. See how it performed in other categories in our towns and villags survey results.

The 13th-century Gothic cathedral, with its elaborately carved façades is a stunning place to explore. Nearby moated Bishop’s Palace, which has been home to the bishops of Bath & Wells for more than 800 years is also worth a visit. Make sure you leave enough time to explore the glorious gardens set in over 14 acres.

Days out from Glasgow

Where can I find a top-rated seaside town close to Glasgow?

St Andrews, Fife

Hop in the car from Glasgow city centre and you’ll be in the highly-rated seaside town of St Andrews in under 2 hours.

Start off with a tour that details the town’s medieval history, then head to the two-mile uninterrupted beach backed by dunes.

Independent shops and eateries line its picturesque narrow streets and it was one of just three places in our seaside survey to gain the full five stars for food and drink - a testament to the variety and quality of its cafes, restaurants and ice-cream shops.

Keen to find more beauty spots in Scotland? Discover the best-rated Scottish islands.

Where can I find a scenic seaside town close to Glasgow?

North Berwick, East Lothian

This seaside town was awarded five stars for its scenery by Which? readers. It is actually closer to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh (half an hour by train), but it’s still easily doable from Glasgow. It’s 1 hour and 30 minutes by car, and takes 10-15 minutes longer on the train.

There’s lots to do in North Berwick, from building sandcastles and dipping your toes in the Firth of Forth, to visiting the Scottish Seabird Centre. It runs boat trips between March and October, including to Bass Rock, which has the world’s biggest colony of Northern Gannets.

Days out from Cardiff

Where can I find a scenic seaside town close to Cardiff?

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

It’s just under 2 hours by car, but this attractive seaside town is worth the drive. Readers awarded Tenby’s beaches, seafront and scenery five stars in our seaside town survey.

Blue Flag beaches fringe a working fishing port, where boats and ferries dot the shoreline. Pastel-hued fishermen’s houses flank the seafront adding to the charm, while medieval walls circle the outskirts.

Where can I find a historic town close to Cardiff?

Ludlow, Shropshire

Hop onto a direct train to the thriving market town of Ludlow and you’ll arrive in around 1.5 hours.

Make a beeline for the castle, situated on a hill above the River Teme. It has a fascinating history to explore, starting out as a Norman fortress in the 11th century, later becoming a Royal Palace before it was abandoned and fell into ruin.

Afterwards, head into the centre to explore the four out of five-star rated eateries. And if visiting on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday be sure to pop into the indoor market which has taken place in the same location for over 900 years.

Find out where Cardiff came in the results for the UK's best city break destinations.