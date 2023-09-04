Do you really need mobile antivirus for your phone?

We know, based on our tests, that a good third-party mobile antivirus program is better than your phone's built-in defences at detecting phishing sites.

So if you, or someone you know, might be susceptible to phishing attempts (where criminals trick you into revealing personal data via a fake website), mobile antivirus is worth considering.

It won't cost you a penny, either, as we have a free Best Buy mobile antivirus we can recommend.

Our full results are entirely free to view - go to our best free and paid-for mobile antivirus apps.

What does mobile antivirus do?

Good mobile antivirus protects you from malware threats, just like the best antivirus software will do for your computer. It will also flag phishing risks (both dodgy links and suspect websites) and either block them outright, or warn you of the risk before allowing you to proceed.

Both Android phones and Apple iPhones have built-in protection but, based on our expert lab tests, it's not as competent as third-party mobile antivirus in tackling threats. For phishing, for example, our data revealed that the best built-in protection lagged behind even the worst-performing third-party antivirus.

When it comes to malware, such as viruses, Android phone users face more threats than Apple iPhone users. However, compared to computers, phones face far fewer threats. But this doesn't mean they won't become a greater issue in future.

Do you need to pay?

Paid-for mobile antivirus typically comes with extra features, including things such as a VPN or anti-theft features.

Many of these extra features, although great to have, are not essential and can be downloaded independently of mobile antivirus, and often for free. For example, see what to do if your phone gets stolen.

Our tests revealed that quality protection is not exclusive to paid-for software. The second-highest-scoring mobile antivirus software this year, and a Best Buy, was a free mobile antivirus. You don't have to pay to get quality protection.

Does mobile antivirus affect my phone’s battery?



We found the effect mobile antivirus has on your phone's battery life is negligible. The most taxing software we tested used just under 4% of the device's battery. Many didn’t consume more than 1% of battery life. Those that did were paid-for software loaded with extra features, which resulted in greater power use.

The average battery life consumption level from all mobile antivirus on test was just 1.8%.

How can I keep my phone’s data safe?

Use our four simple steps to help keep your phone secure:

Make sure your phone is kept updated. You’ll receive a notification when a software update is available. Do this as soon as possible as it will keep your device’s built-in security as effective as possible against the latest threats. Be wary about clicking on unfamiliar links and websites. Ask yourself if the source of the link is known and trusted before clicking on it. Stay aware of your surroundings. As well as keeping an eye out for thieves, ensure nobody can see what you do on-screen. Back up the data on your device. This way you can preserve your personal info from any attempt to ransom or wipe it, or safely wipe it from your device yourself in the event it's stolen. Check out our what to do if your phone's stolen guide for more details.

