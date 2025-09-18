Does shaving make your hair grow back faster?

The belief that shaving makes your hair grow back faster, thicker or coarser has been around for a very long time.

Long enough, in fact, that the first clinical trial to bust this particular myth took place nearly a century ago. And yet, 100 years on – much like a stubborn ingrown hair – it's one that continues to resurface regularly.

So, is there any substance to it? And, if not, why does it feel as though that's what's happening? We've combed through the evidence to bring you the facts.

What does the science say?

You'd think scientists would have more important concerns than our shaving quibbles, but there's a surprisingly strong body of evidence debunking the myth that shaving encourages hair regrowth.

Pioneering forensic anthropologist Mildred Trotter's 1928 research paper 'Hair growth and shaving ' methodically examined the idea that shaving encouraged hairier regrowth. Recruiting four men to 'willingly and faithfully' carry out her directions, and with meticulous attention to detail, Trotter concluded that shaving did not have any effect on hair colour, texture or the rate of growth.

42 years later, the myth was clearly still prevalent enough to warrant another research project. Another clinical trial was conducted, this time by two scientists – Yelva Lynfield and Peter Macwilliams – who published their findings in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology in 1970. They asked their male test subjects to shave one leg only for a period of several months, leaving the other unshaven as a control (sadly, their research does not document any reactions to this at the local beach or swimming pool).

They also found 'no significant differences in total weight of hair produced in a measured area, or in width or rate of growth of individual hairs'.

Thanks to developments in hi-res photography, further research has not only continued to back up, but also to visually document the fact that shaving does not alter either hair growth or hair thickness.

As Professor Firas Al-Niaimi , consultant dermatologist, explains: 'What we see above the skin is the keratinised part of the hair shaft. Shaving only removes this visible portion of the hair – it doesn’t affect the follicle beneath the skin, which is the living part responsible for producing hair. Since the follicle isn’t altered by shaving, the rate, thickness and texture of growth remain unchanged.'

Why does it feel like your hair grows back thicker after shaving?

It can feel as though regrowth is thicker because shaving affects the hair you have left.

'It's likely because of how shaved hair looks and feels as it grows back,' explains Professor Al-Niaimi. 'When hair is shaved, it's left with a blunt edge. This can make it seem darker or thicker.

'The contrast between smooth skin right after shaving and the visible stubble a few days later reinforces the impression that hair is growing back faster or denser. In reality, it’s just an optical illusion rather than a biological change.'

New hair growth can also appear darker because it hasn't yet been exposed to sunlight, soap or other things that can lighten it.

Essentially, all changes in the feel and look of your hair after shaving are temporary and are not the result of a change in the growth process.

Does the type of razor you use affect hair growth?

Shaving removes only the surface part of the hair, essentially trimming it, rather than the whole hair shaft that lives under the skin's surface.

In comparison, other hair-removal methods, such as epilators, remove the whole hair from the root, which typically results in slower and softer regrowth. The type of razor won't really affect regrowth, as all will cut your hair to leave a blunt edge.

However, some razors shave more closely than others, which can affect the appearance and also the rate at which you notice regrowth.

Coarser hair will blunt razor blades more quickly, so you may need to replace razor heads more frequently if this applies to you.

How we uncovered the truth about shaving and hair regrowth

Our intrepid researcher Kate dug deep to uncover scientific studies around shaving and hair growth. She also talked to Professor Firas Al-Niaimi , an award-winning consultant dermatologist with more than 20 years' experience, based in Harley Street.