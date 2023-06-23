E-cigarettes: the vape debate explained

E-cigarettes have made headlines recently, with experts raising alarm at their rapidly increasing use among children and teens.

It’s illegal to sell vapes to under-18s, but Department of Health and Social Care data says that youth vaping rates are still high. The number of 11-to-18-year-olds who vape more than doubled between 2021 and 2022 , from 4% to 8.6%.

Researchers at the George Institute for Global Health have asked the government to consider a total ban on e-cigarette advertising, after an international survey found that young people in the UK are more likely to see e-cigarette adverts than in China, India or Australia.

This comes after the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) called for a ban on disposable vapes , such as Elf Bars and Lost Marys, saying that youth vaping is becoming an ‘epidemic’ among children.

The government recently announced measures to tackle youth vaping and crack down on illegal vape sales. But some health experts say these actions don’t go far enough.

How dangerous is vaping?

The NHS says vaping is ‘substantially less harmful than smoking’. But it does concede that the long-term effects of vaping are unknown.

Vape 'e-liquid' doesn't contain carbon monoxide or tar, which are seen as the most harmful elements of tobacco smoke. It does, however, contain metals such as nickel, chemical flavorings and ultrafine particles - all of which could damage the lungs.

The RCPCH urges caution, saying: ‘The harms of vaping are, as yet, not fully established but there are concerns regarding acute toxicity, especially when misused, and risks of adverse health outcomes including addiction.'

At the same time, most experts say vaping is an effective smoking cessation tool, and that the health risks of tobacco smoking are so severe that switching to vaping is a step in the right direction.

If you do switch from smoking to vaping, you should aim to quit vaping in due course, too, as even if it is safer than smoking tobacco, it’s by no means considered harmless.

What really concerns experts, though, is vaping's rise in popularity among younger people, who aren't necessarily using it as a 'quit smoking' aid, and the impact this has.

Unlike cigarettes, disposable vapes tend to come in bright colours and in sweet flavours likely to appeal to a younger audience.

Safety issues with disposable vapes

There are also concerns about potential harmful chemicals in some disposable vapes.

E-cigarette manufacturers must by law register products with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and confirm their products meet UK safety standards before they go on sale. It’s up to manufacturers to make sure this information is accurate, as no regulator will actually test the devices when they’re imported.

At the moment, illicit vapes can only be removed from sale if they’re identified by a local trading standards body once they’ve already hit the shelves.

Reports have shown nasty chemicals showing up in some vaping products. In May, a BBC investigation found illegal levels of lead, nickel and chromium in disposable vapes confiscated from a Worcestershire school.

The MHRA says you should only buy vapes that are listed on the MHRA website tool , where you can search by brand.

If you buy one that isn’t on there, you can report it to Trading Standards . You can also report any adverse reactions to any vape via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme .

What can be done to reduce youth vaping?

Experts have proposed several ways to lower the rate of vaping among children.

Professor Nick Hopkinson, chair of Action on Smoking and Health , suggests adding a £5 excise tax to imported disposable vapes. This would have the dual effect of making them too expensive for children, and giving HMRC powers to stop illegal vape imports at the border.

The RCPCH, meanwhile, has called for a complete ban on disposable vapes, plain packaging for reusable e-cigarettes, and a change in advertising to promote vaping as a smoking cessation aid and not a lifestyle product.

Professor Hopkinson stops short of recommending a full ban. He says vapes must be easy to access for smokers who are trying to quit. He does, however, recommend raising the minimum age of purchase to 21.

What are other countries doing about vaping?

In recent weeks, some other countries have announced crackdowns on vaping.

In Australia, the government plans to ban single-use vapes and put an end to all e-cigarette imports. Flavours and colours will also be restricted, and pharmaceutical-like packaging will be required.

New Zealand will also ban most disposable vapes, enforce more generic descriptions of flavours, and ban new vape shops from opening near schools.

The UK government announced in May that it will close a loophole that allows free vapes to be given to under-18s , and launch a new ‘illicit vapes enforcement squad’ to make sure vape products on sale meet safety standards.

But health experts say this doesn't go far enough.

How bad are disposable vapes for the environment?

Another key part of the debate around disposable e-cigarettes is their impact on the planet.

Single-use vapes (which typically equate to around 20 cigarettes) are usually made of plastic, copper, rubber and a lithium battery. Users can dispose of them with other electrical waste at a household recycling centre. Parts of them, such as the battery, will be recycled.

Despite this, many people don’t know vapes can be recycled, and they throw them out with general waste instead (or just ditch them on the streets). This leads to hazardous chemical and electrical waste contaminating landfills and the environment.

There are calls for disposable vapes to be banned because of this, and to instead encourage people to use vaping devices that can be recharged and refilled with e-liquid.

With the increased popularity of vaping, it's clear that the legislation needs to catch up fast, for the sake of our health and the environment.

