New drug-free Viagra alternative available to buy in UK

Those looking for an alternative to Viagra and other erectile dysfunction medications have a new, drug-free treatment at their disposal.

Eroxon is available over the counter at pharmacies, and it’s suitable for people who can’t use Viagra due to pre-existing medical conditions.

It also claims to act faster than other erectile dysfunction (ED) treatments, getting to work in just 10 minutes.

Here we look at how Eroxon works and what it costs vs the alternatives, where you can buy it, and what to know when choosing.

Eroxon: how it works, who can use it and where to buy it

Eroxon is a gel that is applied to the head of the penis. It stimulates nerve endings with a cooling and warming sensation which, according to Eroxon’s research, will help achieve erection when combined with sexual stimulation.

The company says it's suitable for people with mild to severe erectile dysfunction.

A 12-week clinical trial by the brand found that 67% of subjects reported a significant improvement in their ability to achieve and maintain erections. This rose to 80% of those with severe erectile dysfunction.

Since Eroxon doesn’t include an active ingredient, it’s technically classed as a ‘medical device’, not a medicine. It works physically instead of pharmacologically.

This also means it's suitable for people who can’t use Viagra (though the advice is that if you have certain conditions such as heart problems you should seek medical advice as sexual activity may put a strain on these, and ED can be an early sign of some more serious illnesses).

Whilst you can also buy Viagra without a prescription, a pharmacist will need to ask you some screening questions to make sure it won’t interact with other medications you’re taking or conditions you have.

Eroxon is sold in packs of four single-use tubes, each containing a pea-sized amount of gel. A pack of four costs £24.99 (£6.20 per single use tube), and it’s available from Boots and some independent pharmacies.

Eroxon vs Viagra and other erectile dysfunction treatments

Currently, Eroxon’s biggest over-the-counter alternative is Viagra Connect (active ingredient sildenafil). It’s a tablet that takes between 30 and 60 minutes to kick in.

A four-pack of Viagra Connect costs £19.99 at Boots and £19.95 at Superdrug , meaning it’s slightly cheaper than Eroxon, at around £5 a pop.

Another erectile dysfunction drug, tadalafil - which works in a similar way to sildenafil, is also available on prescription.

Tadalafil was recently reclassified as a pharmacy drug, meaning it could soon be available over the counter too, increasing competition and potentially driving down prices.

Can you get Viagra on prescription?

Sildenafil is available on the NHS via prescription. This means you can buy it for the price of an NHS prescription – £9.65 – if you get a diagnosis from your GP first.

Whilst buying treatments over the counter can be a more convenient option, if you are struggling with erectile dysfunction, it's recommended to talk to your GP about it to check there’s no underlying issue that should be treated instead.

You may also be able to have a positive impact by making lifestyle changes that improve your cardiovascular health, such as better diet and exercise.

Stay on top of your sexual health

If you’re experiencing other sexual health symptoms, it’s important to get these checked out.

You can find a local sexual health clinic on the NHS website and make an appointment there, or you can visit your GP. In some areas you can access home test kits for certain conditions.

STI rates increased by 3.9% between 2019 and 2021 – the date covered by the latest government report – with a huge spike after Covid lockdowns ended.

It’s important to use protection, and the good news is that there have been a number of innovations in this space, for example a new range of condoms with varying skin tones recently launched - a UK first - available at Boots (Roam, £15 for 12).

