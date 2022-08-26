Find out how much your appliances will cost to run after the energy price increase

The new energy price cap announced today will push bills up by 80% from 1 October for those on variable energy tariffs. Energy regulator Ofgem estimates that this will put unit rates for electricity around 52p per kWh, up from 28p at present. Find out what that means for your electrical appliances and your finances.

From October, if you're on a variable tariff, your supplier can charge you up to the energy price cap (but not more). You'll need to wait for your energy provider to get in touch with you to find out the exact amount you'll be paying for each unit of energy.

If you're lucky enough to be on a fixed tariff at the moment, your energy costs will stay the same until your contract ends.

Calculate how much your payments could be: what the price cap increase means for your bills

At Which?, we record how much the appliances we test in our labs cost to run, and how much it'll cost to use them over the year, assuming you are paying the price-capped rate for electricity.

We work this out according to an average use scenario, so you'll need to scale this up or down if you run your washing machine, for example, particularly often or infrequently.

We've rerun our figures with the new data today - 52p per kWh, to give you an updated sense of how much the new energy prices will add to your appliance running costs.

Read on for our brand-new running cost update and tips for keeping your appliance costs down.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our cost of living advice and tips

Washing machine energy costs from October 2022

Under the new energy price cap, average annual washing machine running costs will increase from just over to £63 to more than £117.

To get to these figures, we've found an average of the running costs of all the washing machines we currently have reviews for on our site.

We estimate that, in a year, the average household uses their washing machine 208 times – that's four times a week.

Your own costs will be higher or lower than that depending on your usage and the capacity of your machine.

Smaller capacity machines cost less to run than larger ones, but clearly a larger one will be more practical if you have a large household and plenty of laundry to wash.

The cheapest-to-run washing machine that we've tested will now cost £47 a year, up from £26. The most expensive is going up from £95 to an enormous £176.

Want to check the new running costs of the washing machine you own? You can see the energy costs of all Which? tested washing machines with our washing machine running cost tool.

How can you reduce your washing machine running costs?

Avoid running your machine repeatedly for small loads if you can wait longer to wash your clothes and fill your machine to about 80% full instead.

If your clothes aren't stained, consider a 30°C wash, which will cut energy use by 38% on average compared to a 40°C wash – or even a 20°C wash, which will use 62% less energy.

An energy efficient washing machine can be much cheaper than average to run.

Tumble dryer energy costs from October 2022

Our calculations show that average heat pump tumble dryer running costs are going to increase from £56 to £104.

If you own a condenser tumble dryer – the most energy-hungry type – they'll be much higher. Average running costs are already £140 – between two and three times higher than for a heat pump model – and will now be going up to £260.

The most expensive heat pump tumble dryer we've tested will now cost £156; the most expensive, a staggering £359.

That's based on the premise that you run the cotton cupboard-dry program on a tumble dryer three times every week.

What's the difference between a tumble dryer and a washer dryer? Here's how washer-dryers compare to standalone washing machine and tumble-dryers

How can you reduce your tumble dryer running costs?

Consider other ways to dry your clothes, such as hanging them outdoors or on a clothes horse – but watch out for signs of damp or mould if you're forced to dry laundry indoors on a regular basis. Open your windows if you're drying clothes indoors.

if you're forced to dry laundry indoors on a regular basis. Open your windows if you're drying clothes indoors. A heated clothes horse will use some energy, of course, but dry your clothes quicker. We're testing clothes airers in autumn, so check back soon to see the results.

If you do need to use a tumble dryer, clean the lint filter every time to use it to help your dryer run as efficiently as possible.

Read more about other ways to maintain your tumble dryer and get the most out of it.

If you're buying a new tumble dryer, make sure it's a heat pump model with low running costs. Check out our tumble dryer reviews.

Dishwasher energy costs from October 2022

The average running cost for a full-sized dishwasher is going up from £83 to £153. For a slimline model, you'll be paying on average £136, up from £73.

That's based on running the main dishwasher program five times a week across the year.

The most expensive to run dishwasher currently live on our site currently costs you £104 per year, and will now cost £194.

Even the cheapest to run dishwasher will rise from £46 to £85.

How can you reduce your dishwasher running costs?

Again, wash full loads rather than running your dishwasher for just a few items.

But don't overload your dishwasher either: make sure you've arranged your items properly to allow water and detergent to circulate around them. Here's the best way to load your dishwasher .

. Make sure you're using the right dishwasher program . This will depend on whether you're primarily washing plates or delicate glassware and on how dirty they are. Most also come with an eco setting.

. This will depend on whether you're primarily washing plates or delicate glassware and on how dirty they are. Most also come with an eco setting. Retiring your dishwasher and washing up by hand might seem like a cheaper option. But handwashing uses much more water than a dishwasher: an important consideration, given the recent water-shortage.

Fridge-freezer energy costs from October 2022

Fridge-freezer energy efficiency has improved enormously over the past ten years.

Still, they're not cheap to run. The average integrated fridge freezer currently costs £73 to run. Freestanding and American models costs more: £84 and £120 respectively.

The average figures from October will be £136 for an integrated model, £155 for freestanding and £222 for American.

And the most expensive fridge freezer we've tested will go up to £332 in running costs.

That's based on the assumption your fridge-freezer is on 24/7 - which it should be.

Don't be tempted to turn off your fridge-freezer to save on energy costs.

Your machine will use up more energy trying to cool back down when you switch it back on, and you could give yourself food poisoning if your food has warmed up to unsafe levels in the meantime.

Here's how to interpret fridge-freezer energy ratings and how Which? tests for energy-efficiency.

How can you reduce your fridge-freezer running costs?

Ways to make sure your fridge freezer running costs are as low as possible include:

Cleaning the condenser coils if you can access them;

replacing any damaged door seals;

letting leftovers cool down thoroughly before refrigerating them;

defrosting your freezer regularly;

not leaving your fridge door hanging open.

Many fridges will beep if they've been left open for too long – if yours doesn't, you can buy devices that sit inside your fridge and make a noise to remind you to shut the door.

Oven energy costs from October 2022

Built-in ovens don't cost as much to run as some of the other appliances we've looked at here, but it still pays to get an energy-efficient one.

A built-in oven costs on average each year:

£64 for a double electric oven

£25 for a double gas oven

£66 for a single electric oven

£20 for a single gas oven.

From October, those figures will rise to:

£118 for a double electric oven

£54 for a double gas oven

£122 for a single electric oven

£43 for a single gas oven.

Find out how much your specific oven model costs to run in our ovens running costs tool.

How can you reduce your oven running costs?

Bulk cooking will save you money as well as time. Cook larger amounts of food at a time, and save them in the fridge for meals across the week, rather than running your oven every day.

Defrost frozen food in advance, so that your oven isn't having to work harder for longer getting your food to the point that it's ready to be cooked. To keep harmful bacteria at bay, do this in the fridge rather than on your kitchen worktop.

If you have smaller appliances, such as an air fryer or combi microwave, these might be more efficient than your oven for cooking small items. If you have a smart meter, test how much energy you're using when cooking with each appliance to see which of yours is the most energy efficient.

Ovens aren't designed to heat homes, so don't be tempted to use yours as a heater: it's both inefficient and unsafe.

Find more tips for saving energy in the kitchen and where to get help if you're struggling to pay your energy bills.