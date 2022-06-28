Fraudsters impersonate Dorset Council with invoicing scam

Both businesses and consumers across the UK have received a scam email claiming to be from Dorset Council, asking for payment of an invoice.

According to Dorset Council, several thousand of these scam emails were sent on Friday 24 June.

Find out how to spot, avoid and report this scam.

Dorset Council email scam

The phishing email claims to be sent by Dorset Council's Accounts Receivable team.

Confusingly, the legitimate Dorset Council email addresses that have been spoofed by scammers - helpdesk@dorsetcouncil and arhelpdesk@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk - making the email appear genuine.

Scam email claiming to be from Dorset Council

The email states:

'Please find attached details of an invoice that is now payable

'If you have any queries regarding this invoice please do not hesitate to telephone or email using the contact details on the attachment.

'Regards, Accounts Receivable Team,’

The instruction from the scammer is clear - they want you to open the dodgy attachment.

Understanding and reporting email scams

Dorset Council has issued a warning about the scam, advising that recipients don't open the email, links or attachments, and delete the email immediately.



Email spoofing, where a scammer impersonates a genuine person or organisation, is a common tactic used by scammers to convince you to part with your cash, personal details or click on dodgy links that download malware to your device.

If you receive a suspicious or unexpected email, especially one that asks for payment or personal details, contact the organisation directly using official details from its website to verify the authenticity of the email.

Don't be tempted to respond to emails like these. You can report scam emails by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk, then delete the email.

How to spot a scam email

Here are some top tips on how to spot a scam email: