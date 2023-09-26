Hijacking headlines: how scammers exploit the news agenda

While we watch or read the news to learn about the big stories of the day, scammers are doing exactly the same - but for a darker purpose.

In many cases, it only takes fraudsters minutes to set up a copycat website or social media profile imitating an organisation that's in the headlines.

These sites can then easily be used to divert and trick people, as we've seen recently with drivers targeted by dodgy Ulez websites and shoppers tricked by Wilko impostors.

While there's been a spate of scams with a newsy hook of late, they're anything but new. Read on to find the most shameless dupes of recent years.

1. 'Ofgem' energy rebates

At the height of the energy crisis, as bills soared and families struggled to cope, emails using the Ofgem logo began to circulate.

They claimed to offer an 'energy bill rebate scheme', directing recipients to a fake online portal. There, victims were urged to share personal and payment details in order to 'claim' their refund.

But in a telltale sign of a scam, the fake website had been registered only days before, while the genuine energy regulator has existed since 2000.

Both Which? and Ofgem reported the scam website to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Copycat Ofgem website asking for personal details

2. Fake pandemic supplies

Fraud skyrocketed by 33% between April 2020 and March 2021, according to data from Action Fraud.

Online shopping and auction fraud was the most commonly reported type of scam during that period.



This was sparked by an influx of fraudulent websites claiming to offer protective supplies including masks, sanitisers and visors, only to take your money and fail to deliver.



In the early days of the pandemic, vital hygiene items were often out of stock and individuals were forced to brave supermarkets and other public areas without a mask or hand gel to protect them.

In desperation, people scoured the internet to source items which could save their lives - where they fell for convincing-looking medical supply websites set up by the most despicable scammers.

The problem led to a warning from Trading Standards after one such site claimed to have been founded in 2010, despite being only being registered in February 2020.

3. Cost of Living Payments

In 2022, low-income households were entitled to a total of £650 in Cost of Living Payments, and fraudsters were quick to capitalise.



The Department for Work and Pensions soon received reports of scam phone calls, emails and text messages.



Typically these asked the recipient to apply for the payment by registering via a link. The links in the emails and texts lead to genuine looking websites that are designed to steal personal and financial information.

The Cost of Living Payment scheme continues, with millions of households set to receive a £300 payment in the coming weeks.



You don't need to apply for these payments as you'll receive them automatically if you're in receipt of certain benefits. See the government website for more guidance.

4. Cath Kidston collapse

The sad collapse of Wilko wasn't the first time this year that scammers rushed to impersonate a failed high street retailer.

In August, bogus websites began popping up impersonating the defunct British retailer Cath Kidston, following rights to the brand having recently been acquired by Next.

Shoppers were led to the sites via scam adverts on Facebook which promise significant discounts.

The fraudulent URLs we identified were:

cathkidston-uk.com

cathkidstonuks.com

cathkidstonsale.com

cathkidstonuk.shop

A Facebook scam ad leading to a copycat Cath Kidston website

How to stay safe from scams

If you're asked for your personal, financial or banking details, always stop and wait five minutes. Use the time to think about how to verify what you've been told - for example, by contacting the relevant organisation using trusted contact details.

When Googling an organisation's website, don't click on paid-for adverts in the search results (these will be marked with the word 'ad'). Scammers sometimes buy up ads on Google to imitate genuine retailers.

Avoid clicking on links or dialing phone numbers given in unsolicited emails and text messages.

Look out for spelling mistakes, poor grammar and dodgy formatting, which are the hallmarks of a site that's been hastily cobbled together.