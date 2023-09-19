Criminals are exploiting the digital switchover to scam vulnerable people

The Local Government Association (LGA) has warned that fraudsters are exploiting the upcoming digital switchover to scam vulnerable people.

The LGA says people who use healthcare telephony devices are particularly at risk of being targeted by scammers, who trick victims into disclosing their personal and financial information over the phone. Around 1.8 million people use these devices across the country.

Read on for more about digital switchover scams and advice on reporting scam attempts.

The digital switchover

The digital switchover, which is expected to be completed in 2025, involves UK telephone providers moving customers from old analogue landlines to services that use digital technology.

The LGA says the change will be straightforward for most people. It advises that the switchover is free of charge and that councils and their homecare alarm providers or contractors will never ask for personal or financial information over the phone.

Switchover scams

The LGA says it has seen reports of fraudsters calling vulnerable people claiming their bank details are needed as part of the switchover or their service will be disconnected.

It has also received reports of incidents in Cheshire where residents have been contacted over the phone by callers claiming to work for the NHS asking for their personal information.

The LGA expects scam attempts to increase as the switchover date nears. In addition to phone calls, criminals may create phishing emails and fake websites to get your personal data.

Reporting dodgy calls

Scam phone calls can be reported by texting the word ‘call’ and the dodgy phone number to 7726.

You can report scam callers on WhatsApp by tapping 'report contact' and 'block' after opening up the chat with the dodgy phone number.

Suspicious emails should be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk, and scam websites can be reported to the NCSC online .

You can also report scams to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040. If you live in Scotland, call the police on 101.

Finally, you can report digital switchover scams to your local Trading Standards team.