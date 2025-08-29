HMRC warns of tax scams targeting self-assessment customers

Save on your tax bill
More than 170,000 HMRC scams were reported in the past year – and nearly 50,000 of those targeted self-assessment taxpayers.
While scam reports are down 12% on the previous year, HMRC has issued a warning to self-assessment customers ahead of the January 2026 tax return deadline.
Here, Which? explains how the scam works, how to protect yourself, and the signs to look out for in legitimate HMRC communications.
Scammers often impersonate government bodies like HMRC to try and trick you into thinking they’re legitimate – all in an effort to steal your money or identity by getting you to reveal personal information.
According to HMRC, of the 170,000 scams reported in the 12 months up to July, more than 47,000 involved fake tax refund claims. This type of scam usually comes via email or text message, telling you you’re owed a tax rebate.
It will often include a link to a fake website that asks for your personal details.
Sharing information such as your name, address, email, passwords or login details can put your email, bank or other accounts at risk – and could help criminals steal your identity.
HMRC data shows that over a third of phishing reports last year were linked to bogus tax rebate offers.
To help people avoid falling foul of fraud, HMRC has shared some ways which can help you spot tax rebate scams. These include:
Filing your self-assessment tax return early can make scams easier to spot. Once you've submitted your return, you're less likely to be caught off guard by phishing messages in the lead-up to the 31 January 2026 deadline.
Last-minute filers may feel under pressure, which makes it easier to fall for emails or texts that appear urgent or official. Early filing gives you more time to review any messages carefully and spot red flags.
HMRC recommends using its official app as a secure way to manage your tax account and avoid scam messages altogether. The app allows you to view your real tax position, including any refunds due, without clicking on suspicious links.
It uses secure login tools such as PINs and facial recognition, which also makes it harder for scammers to access your information.
If you are due a refund, you’ll be able to claim it directly through the app.
To help taxpayers identify scams when they appear, HMRC has shared a list of things it will never do when contacting you about your tax affairs. These include:
HMRC does contact taxpayers through letters, texts and emails – for example, if it's unclear whether you’ve filed a return or if you’ve appealed a penalty.
But there are checks in place to help you tell when a message is genuine. HMRC says it will:
HMRC warns that scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their use of artificial intelligence, creating convincing emails and texts that appear to come from the tax office.
They may also use high-pressure tactics over the phone to intimidate people into acting quickly. Calls often come at busy times – such as during the school run or commute – when you’re more likely to be distracted.
You should always report any suspicious activity to HMRC. You can report phishing scams to the tax office by forwarding emails to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk. You can report scam phone calls through GOV.UK and forwarding suspicious texts to 60599.
If you think you have shared any bank details with scammers, you should contact your bank immediately.