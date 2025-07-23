How to make the most out of an NHS GP appointment

In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we explain how to make the most from a GP appointment.

They can often feel rushed, and it can seem be hard to get one in the first place. But a bit of preparation can make all the difference.



Listen here to the full episode, written by Laurel Ives and read by James Rowe.

We bring you new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Eat well, live better and stay healthy. Sign up for our Food & Health newsletter, it's free monthly



Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

A transcript of the show can be found here .

A version of this article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of Which? Magazine .