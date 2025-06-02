Is it worth paying for private healthcare?

Private healthcare has become more and more mainstream since the Covid-19 pandemic. But is it really worth paying extra to skip the NHS queues?

In this episode of our special healthy living series, Which? Senior Researcher Megan Thomas and doctor and broadcaster Oscar Duke discuss the benefits of going private for your next GP appointment.

Plus we explain what it might cost you, and how you could face delays if you opt to return to the NHS in the future.

To listen to this episode, click play on the player below.

A transcript of this show is also available here

Eat well, live better and stay healthy. Sign up for our Food & Health newsletter, it's free monthly



More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine.

Which? Money episodes released on Fridays offer advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Which? Shorts episodes offer you a free insight into some of our favourite article from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues from motoring to tech, health and wellbeing to travel.

Member exclusive: get cover via LifeSearch - and a gift card Choose life insurance, health insurance, income protection and/or critical illness cover via LifeSearch and get a £50 John Lewis gift card. Get a quote Policy must be active for 90 days before gift card is issued. T&Cs apply.

How to listen to the Which? podcast

We're always releasing brand new episodes, with the podcast available wherever you usually listen to podcasts.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.