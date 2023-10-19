Is it safe to travel to the Middle East and North Africa right now?

The escalating violence in Israel and Gaza has not only put a stop to holidays in the region, but has also left some people questioning whether it's safe to visit nearby countries.

Many areas in the Middle East and North Africa are hugely popular with holidaymakers, especially Brits seeking some winter sun. However, tourists may be understandably nervous about the risk of the conflict spilling over to other countries.

While there are currently no signs of this happening in popular destinations such as Egypt or Jordan, it's worth checking the latest travel advice as well as understanding what travel insurance will cover should things change.

Here, Which? explains your rights if you decide to cancel an upcoming trip and what travel insurance can help with before your holiday and during your stay.

Will I get a refund if I cancel my holiday?

The only reasons accepted by most travel insurers for cancellation include the serious illness of one of the travellers or a bereavement of the insured or a very close family member.

So you won't be able to claim for losses due to cancellation if worrying is the reason you want to cancel a trip.

One caveat is if the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) officially advises against travelling to the destination and the operator cancels your flight or holiday. You should then be offered a full refund or the option to rebook.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, explains: 'If you booked your flight and hotels separately, or with some online travel agents, you'll be bound by their terms and conditions. Where flights are cancelled, you will be due a full refund, but hotels that are still open aren't required to refund customers who can't travel.'

Find out more: your flight cancellation rights

What is the advice from the Foreign Office?

The FCDO currently advises against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories , and against all travel to Gaza and parts of southern Israel, as well as the areas along the Lebanese and Syrian borders.

As a result, all holidays, including cruises, to Israel are now cancelled or are being postponed.

The Foreign Office also warns against all travel to Lebanon and Syria .

Most areas in Egypt are also a no-go, but the Foreign Office does not currently warn against travel to tourist areas including Sharm el-Sheikh. However, it does warn that terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks across the whole country.

At the time of publishing, the FCDO has not advised against travel to other popular tourist destinations such as Jordan, Morocco, most of Tunisia, most of Turkey or Dubai. But keep checking the government website for the latest updates.

Find out more: travel insurance explained

Does travel insurance cover war?

Unfortunately, if a conflict does break out in the place you've booked, you may not be covered by your travel insurance.

Check the small print very carefully, as most standard policies exclude war, acts of war, and political unrest from trip cancellation coverage.

If you absolutely need to travel to a dangerous destination, for example, you’re going for work or visiting a family member, then you will need to take out high-risk travel insurance.

Only specialist insurers sell this type of policy, but as well as standard cover for loss, theft and cancellation, you'll get cover for evacuation, emergency medical treatment and legal expenses. It can even pay for a close friend or family member to travel to you should you be seriously ill or injured.

What happens if I get stuck abroad?

If you booked a package holiday and a war or conflict breaks out while you are abroad, then you will be protected by the Package Travel Regulations. This means the company you booked with is required to rescue and repatriate you.

That's exactly what happened in Israel last week when tourists were seen queuing to leave the country at Tel Aviv airport and long lines of coaches waited to cross the border into Jordan.

The same protections are not, however, available to travellers who booked independently, so contact your travel insurer about what it can offer and check the Foreign Office website for details of the help available.

How to find the best travel insurance policy

As always, the first step is to shop around for the best deal. Price comparison sites allow you to view multiple travel insurance quotes at a glance and also include policies for high-risk countries. The main ones for insurance are Compare the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket.

Once you've found a deal that is right for you, check how Which? reviewed the provider and policy.

Finally, check the policy wording carefully before you buy, as well as any general exclusions and conditions.

