John Lewis relaunches Partnership reward credit card with New Day

John Lewis has relaunched its reward credit card with New Day, but existing customers have told Which? they've faced issues when applying for the new deal.

The Partnership Credit Card was launched in 2004 and allows you to earn points every time you shop at Waitrose and John Lewis, which can be exchanged for vouchers.

The current card will stop working on 31 October and existing cardholders can now reapply for a new card. However, John Lewis and New Day have been hit with a string of complaints from existing customers trying to switch to the new deal.

Here, Which? explains what this means for new and existing customers, how to avoid the pitfalls of applying for your new card and how the John Lewis credit card compares to others on the market.

What's changing with the John Lewis credit card?

The John Lewis Partnership Credit Card is currently powered by HSBC and allows you to earn five points for every £4 spent at John Lewis or Waitrose or one point for every £4 spent elsewhere.

For every 500 points you earn, you receive a £5 John Lewis or Waitrose voucher. According to John Lewis, £230m has been issued in customer vouchers in the last five years.

The card has no annual fee and also offers interest-free spending for nine months plus 18 months 0% on balance transfers (with a 2.9% balance transfer fee). It has a representative of 18.9% APR variable.

The current card closed to new applicants in May.

What does this mean for existing customers?

If you have a John Lewis Partnership Credit Card, your card will stop working from 6pm on 31 October. But you will need to keep making the minimum repayment each month until your balance reaches zero.

Accounts with zero balance will start to be closed from 1 November but customers can close accounts ahead of then by calling 0345 300 3833.

You'll need to apply for a new card to continue to collect reward points and earn gift vouchers.

John Lewis said the application should only take 'a few minutes' as cardholders have the option to have the form pre-populated with existing information.

To do this you'll need a unique reference code which you can find on an email or letter sent to you about applying for the new card. If you don't have that to hand, John Lewis will need some extra details to start your application and may need to text or call you with a one-time passcode.

Existing cardholders can transfer their balance across from their existing partnership card interest-free for the first six months - but there is a balance transfer fee of 1.99%. The amount has to be over £100 and the total balance transferred must be less than 90% of your credit limit.

You can also use this to consolidate other debt from any other credit cards you may have, but it cannot be from store cards, American Express credit cards or any existing New Day cards such as Aqua, Bip, Marbles or Fluid.

Those who apply before 31 December 2022 will earn triple points for the first 90 days after their card is approved. You'll also be entered into a prize draw if you're also a member of MyJohnLewis and/or MyWaitrose where you can win up to £500 in vouchers - if you're not a member of the loyalty schemes you can sign up before 31 December and still be eligible.

Any points remaining on their existing card will either be transferred to the new Partnership Card, or issued as vouchers (minimum 500 points) in November in a one-off mailing.

John Lewis and New Day hit with string of complaints

John Lewis and New Day have faced fury from some existing cardmembers who were rejected for a new card, while others have had their credit limits slashed.

We’ve heard from Which? members through our Money Helpline and who have reached out to us on our @WhichMoney Twitter account.

Bob Brittain and Rose-Ann Movsovic told us they had a John Lewis Partnership card since they were launched, and pay off their balance in full every month by direct debit.

After filling out the application form, Bob as the primary card holder, was told he was ineligible, which he suspects is due to their income at present.

He said: ‘This takes no account of people such as ourselves who are mortgage free, have savings and investments and pension pots which we are choosing not to access at present.’

He has filed a complaint with New Day.

Meanwhile others mentioned they had been accepted but their credit limit had been cut. One user claimed he had gone from £25,000 to £1,500.

Others raised concerns about how people without a mobile phone or internet access could apply for a new card.

John Lewis said it is constantly reviewing feedback from customers and has already made some changes to the application form to make it clearer, which is leading to more customers being accepted.

A spokesperson said: ‘We want all of our customers to have the option to have our new Partnership Credit Card and sincerely apologise to anyone who is having difficulty. Around one per cent of customers have raised issues and we’re working incredibly hard with NewDay to help them.’

We raised several specific concerns with New Day and John Lewis and here are the responses.

Why are some existing customers being rejected?

New Day told us 96% of customers who have applied have already been accepted.

They said as a regulated financial services provider they must complete creditworthiness and affordability checks and consider a variety of information including payment history, data provided by customers and information held at credit reference agencies.

A spokesman added: ‘Unfortunately, there may have been a change in the customer’s financial situation since being accepted for the previous card which means they do not meet the acceptance criteria.’

John Lewis has clarified to us that existing cardholders who are retired, or who may not have a regular income from a salary, should include details of their income from tax, pensions, savings, investments and benefits pre-tax on the application form under the personal income section.

It has also urged customers to get in touch with the customer services team if they feel the information held on them is incorrect. A select group of customers have been invited to re-apply by John Lewis.

It also urged cardholders to review the information held on them by credit reference agencies to confirm the details were correct.

Why have I been offered a lower credit limit?

New Day said 84% of its customers who had been approved have been offered the same, or a higher credit limit. And the average credit limit has increased by 16%.

A spokesman added: ‘A small number of customers may initially receive lower limits that reflect changes in their financial circumstances since they first took out the Partnership Card. Any lower limits will be assessed regularly to ensure any changes in financial circumstances are factored in.’

John Lewis told us it has increased the credit limit for a small percentage of customers where it now has information on their affordability.

Why do I need a mobile number?

New Day said although customers don’t need a smartphone with the ability to use apps to apply, they do need a mobile phone that has the ability to receive text messages - this is to keep your data safe.

It said it explored alternative processes but believes using mobile phone authentication is the best way to protect customers from credit card fraud, help them manage their account and verify transactions and identity through one-time passcodes.

What if I don’t have internet access?

New Day said customers without internet access can manage their account by calling customer services on 0330 175 9829.

This includes requesting paper statements and making payments using their debit card or setting up a direct debit.

You can also apply for the Partnership card in a John Lewis shop, but you will need to take a form of ID with you. You can call 033 0165 4868 (lines open 10am to 7:30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5:30pm Saturday).

What credit searches are involved?

If you apply for a new card a soft search will be carried out, this does not leave a mark on your credit file.

If you pass the soft check you will be asked again if you want to proceed. Once you complete the application, a hard search of your credit file will be carried out.

What will the relaunched credit card offer?

The relaunched partnership card will have the same representative APR of 18.9% variable, and allows you to earn the same numbers of points as before.

You'll be able to use a new John Lewis credit card app and there will be an instant spend option - this means you can spend using the John Lewis Credit Card app.

John Lewis said the relaunch forms part of its wider plans to provide more financial products and services and it will be increasing the size of its John Lewis Finance team by a third.

John Hourican, CEO of New Day said: ‘New Day has a track record of over 20 years of underwriting, and our proprietary credit decision capabilities allow us to responsibly say "yes" to more customers, which will enable even more John Lewis customers to enjoy the much-loved Partnership Card rewards.’

New Day has previously teamed up with Amazon for its Amazon Classic and Platinum Credit Cards, however, it was announced in March this partnership would end in January 2023, with customers being transferred to New Day’s Pulse cashback credit card.

When can new customers apply?

John Lewis told Which? it will re-open applications for new customers in September. We'll update this news story when we have more information.

How does the John Lewis Partnership Card compare?

Here is how the existing Partnership card stacks up against other reward cards on the market. All the cards we compared have no annual fee and are listed by APR.

Reward credit card What it offers How many points can you earn? APR (representative variable) John Lewis Partnership Credit Card Interest-free spending for nine months and 18 months 0% on balance transfers (with a 2.9% balance transfer fee). Five points for every £4 spent in John Lewis or Waitrose online and in store. One point for every £4 spent elsewhere. 18.9%

Tesco All Round Credit Card Interest-free spending for up to 15 months and 0% interest on balance transfers for up to 15 months (with a 1.99% balance transfer fee). You also get up to 15 months 0% interest on money transfers (with 3.99% fee).

Five Clubcard points for every £4 spent in Tesco. One Clubcard point for every £8 spent elsewhere.

20.9% Sainsbury's Nectar Credit Card Interest-free spending for up to 17 months and 0% interest on balance transfers for up to 17 months (with a 3% balance transfer fee. One point for every £2 you spend at Sainsbury's, Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing. (Until 31 October, you'll earn two points) One point for every £5 spent elsewhere. 8,000 bonus points if you use the card to spend over £400 at eligible stores during the first two months of opening the account. 20.95%



M&S Shopping Plus Credit Card Interest-free spending for up to 24 months and up to 24 months 0% on balance transfers (with a 2.9% balance transfer fee). One point for every £1 you spend in M&S and one point for every £5 you spend elsewhere. 21.9%

Data correct as of 16 September 2022.

All these cards have no annual fee and offer reward points, as well as a certain period of 0% interest spending or doing a balance transfer.

Sainsbury's used to offer the most generous points, however it recently announced it was shaking up it's Nectar point rewards for credit card customers. From 1 November it will offer one point for every £2 spent with the retailer instead of two.

John Lewis and Tesco both offer five points per £4 spent with them.

The best card for you will depend on where you shop the most. If you mainly shop at John Lewis or Waitrose, the Partnership card is a good choice, however, if you find yourself shopping more at Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Marks & Spencer, you may be better off applying for an alternative card.

If you want a card just for a balance transfer, 0% interest on spending, or a money transfer, you may be better off with another provider with longer interest-free periods.

Is John Lewis a good provider?

John Lewis was a highly-rated credit card brand in our 2022 credit card satisfaction survey.

Customers gave it a score of 75% - well above average - but the card didn’t meet the benchmarks set in our product analysis to secure Which? Recommended Provider status.

It scored well in several categories, including customer service, application process, clarity of statement, dealing with queries and complaints and the ability to manage the account online.

It didn't do as well on its charges for using the card abroad and the ability for customers to manage their account by telephone.

How to use a reward credit card

A reward credit card can be a great way to get rewarded for your spending.

To maximise rewards put all your everyday spending on them. Just make sure you pay your bill in full every month - interest can be high and could wipe out any money you make in rewards.

If you will struggle to pay what you borrow in full every month, you may be better off considering a low-interest or interest-free credit card.

The article has been updated several times since it was first published. The last update was on 16 September 2022 to include a section on complaints from existing customers.