Jubilee deals: bank holiday discounts that could save you money

Two bank holidays mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week, and many brands are celebrating by offering special limited-time discounts.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, or just for some cheap things to do on your extra days off, Which? has rounded up deals from big-name brands to help you save money.

Some of these deals are for one day only, so you may have to act fast.

Read on for some of the biggest Jubilee discounts we’ve found at restaurants, pubs, shops and more.

Jubilee pub and restaurant discounts

Burger King

Burger King’s Chicken Royale and Vegan Royale are both reduced from £5 to £1.99 all week.

You can get this offer by downloading a voucher via the Burger King app.

Simmons Bar

Simmons customers can get two limited edition cocktails for £10 for the whole bank holiday. The ‘Her Majes-Tea Cocktail’ has been specially created to celebrate the Jubilee.

Jubilee shopping discounts

Asos

Online fashion retailer Asos ' Jubilee sale promises up to 70% off thousands of products.

Boots

Boots is cutting prices on dozens of beauty products to a symbolic £19.52 on Wednesday 1 June. The one-day flash sale will see items from more than 70 different brands reduced.

Premier Inn

If you want to buy a Hypnos bed from Premier Inn , you can get a symbolic £70 off on king-size mattresses until 15 June. The hotel chain boasts that Hypnos is also the manufacturer of the Queen's very own bed.

Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas has a Jubilee deals website page featuring offers on BBQs, garden furniture and more.

Seven Dials

The Seven Dials area of London, home to several shops and restaurants, is holding a four-day event with discounts and prizes. You'll find sales in Astrid & Miyu, MATE.Bike, Kiehl's, Neal's Yard Remedies and more.

The Works

You'll also find Jubilee deals online at The Works , with discounts on books, art supplies and board games.

Jubilee entertainment discounts

Backyard Cinema

For the entire bank holiday weekend, Backyard Cinema is offering 50% off all tickets. It’s showing a range of British movies including Paddington and No Time to Die. The discount brings the cheapest tickets down to £5.

Dirty Dancing: The Immersive Experience

Secret Cinema ’s interactive take on the 1980s movie classic returns in July. But you can book your tickets over the Bank Holiday at a discounted rate of £35 for certain time slots.

We'll be updating this page with more deals as we spot them.