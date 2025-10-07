Millions of PCs at risk as Windows 10 updates come to an end

Support for Windows 10 is ending on 14 October 2025, but a Which? survey suggests millions of people in the UK are still using it – and many plan to carry on after updates stop.



While PCs compatible with Windows 11 can upgrade for free, some older devices may not have the specifications needed to make the switch. Those Windows 10 computers will stop receiving vital security updates unless users take action.

Below, we unpack what our survey found and outline the steps you can take to keep your computer secure.

For a detailed overview of the upgrade process, including how to get free security support for another year, see our extensive guide: Windows 10 is ending security support – 6 ways you can prepare.

What people told us about Windows 10

To understand how people are preparing for the end of Windows 10, we surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults*. The results suggest huge numbers will be affected when support is withdrawn – we estimate that around 21 million people in the UK still own and use a laptop or desktop computer running Windows 10.

Worryingly, a quarter of Windows 10 users (26%) told us they plan to keep using the operating system after updates stop, leaving them exposed to potential security threats and scams if they don't take action.

Meanwhile, two in five (39%) said they plan to upgrade their existing device to a newer version of Windows.

One in seven (14%) said they’d replace their computer.

Another 6% would convert to an alternative OS like Linux - see should you switch your Windows 10 PC to Linux .

. One in ten survey respondents (11%) were unsure what their plans were moving forward.

If you’re on the fence, start by checking whether your PC is compatible with Windows 11 – you can use our free Windows 11 compatibility tool.

*Which? surveyed 2,008 adults in the UK between 5-8 September 2025. Fieldwork was carried out online by Deltapoll and the data has been weighted to be representative of the UK population (aged 18+).

Upgrading to Windows 11

With the Windows 10 deadline fast approaching, you have a few options for what to do next if you want to stick with Windows as your operating system.

For example, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free (if your computer is compatible). If your computer can’t be upgraded to Windows 11, the next best option is to make use of Microsoft’s free one-year Windows 10 extension, available through its Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme. That extension won’t happen automatically, though – you have to opt in.

You can enrol for free if you agree to back up your Windows settings to OneDrive. Otherwise, you can redeem Microsoft loyalty points (if you have any) or pay a one-off fee. See Windows 10 losing security support: how to extend your Windows 10 licence. This will give you time to plan your next steps.

This could include buying a new Windows 11 computer - our expert guides on the best Windows laptops, best all-in-one computers and how to buy a desktop PC will help you pick a good model that will keep you happy for years to come.

Alternatives to Windows

You can convert your existing Windows 10 PC to a free alernative operating system that requires lower specs than Windows 11, such as Linux or, for laptops only, ChromeOS Flex. ChromeOS Flex will only suit you if you mostly use your device for browsing and online apps - find out more about how to turn your old laptop into a Chromebook.

Prefer a new PC that's not Windows? We can help you choose from the best MacBooks and best Chromebooks on the market.

Our expert says:

'Our research suggests millions of people may be unprepared for the phasing out of Windows 10. If you have a home laptop or PC running Windows, now is the time to check which version you’re using and if it’s Windows 10 or older, make a plan of action.

'If you don't act, you could become more vulnerable to hackers and scams.

'Luckily, in most cases there will be a free and easy solution available to you - whether that’s upgrading to Windows 11, or, if your computer is older and not compatible, opting for the one-year free extension to Windows 10 as a temporary measure. After this you can either switch to a different, free operating system such as Linux, or buy a new device compatible with the latest version of Windows.

'We have free, step-by-step advice to make the transition simple - see how to prepare for Windows 10 losing security support.'

Lisa Barber, Which? Tech Magazine editor

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What to do with your old computer

If you’re ready to make the switch to a new laptop or PC, then it’s also worth thinking about what to do with your old one.

In our survey, seven in ten people (72%) didn’t know that under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive, retailers must help you safely and responsibly dispose of your old computer when you buy a new one. It’s well worth keeping this in mind if your old device is no longer needed.

To make sure you dispose of your tech correctly, see our advice on how to recycle electrical items.



Join Which? Tech Support

Get tech confident for less Solve your tech issues and get expert buying advice by chatting to our support team as often as you need. From only £4.99 a month. Join Which? Tech Support Cancel any time

Which? Tech Support can help you keep on top of your home tech. Our experts explain things clearly so you can resolve issues and feel more confident using your devices.

Get unlimited 1-2-1 expert support:

By remote fix – we connect securely from our office to your home computer and resolve issues while you watch

– we connect securely from our office to your home computer and resolve issues while you watch By phone – clear guidance on choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices

– clear guidance on choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices By email – outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer

– outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer In print – Which? Tech magazine, six issues a year delivered to your door.

You can join Which? Tech Support.

