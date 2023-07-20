6 mobile network providers that offer brilliant benefits

We are often critical of mobile networks and call for them to improve their service to customers, however, many providers are doing well and come closer to meeting the standards we expect, by offering cheap deals, social tariffs, free EU roaming, or other benefits.

Below we highlight a range of networks that are getting the important things right, to help you pick a provider that best suits your needs. If you find your current network compares poorly to these expectations, read our guide on how to switch mobile provider to see how to change to a better service.

Don't put up with expensive prices and poor performance from your mobile provider. Read our round up of the best and worst mobile networks to see which came out on top.

1. Consistently low prices - Smarty

Getting value for money is essential to consumers, and Smarty leads the way with cheap, transparent pricing. With deals ranging from £6 a month for 4GB of data, to £18 a month for unlimited data, Smarty has low-cost options for any data needs. Contracts can be cancelled at any time, so customers are not stuck with long-term costs.

The positive impact of this was reflected in our survey, as 51% of customers rated Smarty excellent value for money.

The provider received further recognition, aided by its affordable pricing, at this year’s Which? Awards, winning utilities brand of the year 2023.

Other networks doing well at keeping costs low for customers are Giffgaff, who froze prices for the entire of 2023, and Lebara and iD Mobile, who both offer a range of cheap Sim-only deals.

Are you overpaying for a phone you’ve already paid off or data you don’t use? Read 10 ways to save money on your mobile phone bill.

2. Reliable, fast signal and download speeds - Vodafone

Being unable to make a call or use your internet data when you need to is always frustrating. The most common complaint in our survey of mobile customers was about signal and connection, with 20% experiencing one of the following problems in the past 12 months:

Constantly poor phone signal

Continuous but brief network dropouts

Network outages that have lasted more than a whole day

To avoid this, the ideal mobile network must have a strong, reliable signal that delivers when needed.

Based on our regular survey, Vodafone was the highest rated of the big four networks for good reliability, at 79%. Keep in mind that you can use a smaller provider that piggybacks on one of the big four’s infrastructure, and still receive the benefits of good signal.

For example, instead of using Vodafone itself, you could try Voxi, Lebara or Talkmobile, who are likely to offer cheaper deals but all use Vodafone’s network to deliver calls, texts and data.

Use our guide to mobile phone coverage to find out which network has a good signal in your area.

3. Split contracts for phone and airtime - O2

A split contract means your bill is broken down into two charges, one for the device, and the other for the airtime package of calls, texts and data. In contrast, a bundled contract does not distinguish between the payments, so customers can end up still being charged for a phone they have already paid off in full.

O2 was the first of the big four mobile networks to offer split contracts, when it launched O2 Refresh in 2013. However, while split contracts offer more transparency, customers should still weigh up the fees for airtime and handset repayments, and shop around to ensure they’re getting a good deal.

And of course, purchasing a handset outright and picking up a Sim-free deal offers even more flexibility around costs. Our mobile phone contract calculator can help.

Check the latest O2 Sim deals and see what perks and benefits are available to O2 customers.

4. Deals that avoid inflation - Giffgaff

Using a network that doesn’t use inflation-based mid-contract price rises is essential to escaping spiralling mobile bills.

Many mobile networks have price increases written into their contracts. Most use the December rate of CPI published in January (10.5%), plus 3.9%. O2 uses the January rate of RPI published in February (13.4%), plus 3.9%. The result is prices increasing by over 14%, adding to increases of over 10% last year.

Avoid this by using a network such as Giffgaff, which has frozen prices for the year, and recently launched a new range of what it calls ‘Good Contracts’. These are 18-month Sim-only deals, offering a variety of data options from £8 a month for 6GB of data to £35 for unlimited data, or medium data deals such as £15 for 40GB. All contracts come with unlimited calls, texts and 5GB of free EU roaming. These deals are flexible so you can change the amount of data and monthly cost without having to switch plans or start a new contract, which should further help avoid inflationary pressure.

It’s unusual for mobile providers to commit to not increasing their prices each year. Currently, only Sky Mobile does not raise prices mid-contract for their mobile contract customers, although this is not guaranteed, and some deals did increase this year.

For years, Tesco Mobile guaranteed prices won't rise mid-contract as part of its 'Tariff Promise', but this year began applying inflation-based price increases to some contracts.

Stick to a rolling contract with a provider like Giffgaff, Smarty, Voxi or Lebara, however, and these types of typical inflation-based rises won't apply.

5. Social tariff options that give good value - Voxi

Voxi led the way on social tariffs for mobile providers, offering an excellent package for a low price. Voxi For Now provides unlimited data, calls and texts for £10 a month, with the option to change, pause or cancel at any time.

You are eligible if you receive a government benefit such as:

Jobseeker’s allowance

Universal Credit

Employment and support allowance

Disability allowance

Personal independence payment

Smarty also offers a social tariff with unlimited data, calls and text, plus free EU roaming (up to 12GB), for £12 a month. This is also a good option for anyone eligible. In contrast to these excellent deals, EE offers a mobile social tariff, with just 5GB of data but also for £12 a month, representing poor value for anyone who is facing financial difficulties.

Eligible for a mobile social tariff? You can also read our information on all you need to know about broadband social tariffs.

6. Free EU roaming - Lebara

Many networks have introduced daily or weekly charges to use your data deal while travelling in the EU. Ideally, using your data abroad should be free, with a fair usage limit.

EU roaming is included in all Lebara plans, allowing you to use your data allowance in Europe in the same way you would at home, at no extra cost. This comes with a fair usage limit of 30GB, which is higher than any other network.

Other networks that offer high amounts of free EU roaming are:

O2 up to 25GB if your UK allowance is 25GB or more

Voxi up to 20GB

BT Mobile and Talkmobile up to 15GB

If you’re going travelling, read our guide on how to prepare your mobile phone for holidays abroad, to make sure you’re prepared and don’t get hit by unexpected charges.

News, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you. Sign up for our Tech newsletter, it's free monthly