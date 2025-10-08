Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer hits lowest price since July on Amazon Prime Day

For quick and healthy home-cooked meals, an air fryer is essential in any kitchen. They can be expensive, but there's no need to pay full price.

Amazon has launched its latest Prime member sale. We've scoured the shopping site and found a deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK, now at its cheapest price ever. You can buy it for £154.99 today - that's a saving of around £50 from its typical cost.

The sale runs from midnight on Tuesday, October 7th, to 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 8th, so act fast to take advantage of these discounts. You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of them. Luckily, you can sign up for free for the first 30 days.

* References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UK (copper/black)

Lowest-ever price on Amazon? Yes (same price in July 2025)

Average price in the past six months: £203.30 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £154.99

Basket air fryer

Two drawers

Weighs 9kg

We like: It’s easy to clean

We don’t like: Uses more energy than others

This model is larger than the Ninja AF300UK, which can hold 7.6 litres in total. Ninja says that you can feed around eight people when this air fryer is completely full.

It has six functions: air fry, max crisp (for frozen food), roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat. There’s a useful sync function that ensures the food in both drawers is ready to serve up at the same time.

The image above is of the original black Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone we tested. The version on offer is an Amazon-exclusive limited edition copper and black version.

See our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UK review.

