Now announces broadband price rises: what are your options?

Now has announced that its broadband prices are set to rise in July, when many customers will see their prices increase by £3.50 a month.

The provider is writing to all affected customers to make them aware of the changes. This marks the first round of price increases from Now since it launched in 2018.

The news follows price rises from Sky, Now's parent company, in April. Other big providers, including BT, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Vodafone, have also increased prices for the majority of their customers this spring.

However, unlike most of the other major broadband providers, Sky and Now do not factor inflation-based price rises into their contracts.

How are Now's broadband prices changing?

The majority of Now's broadband customers will see contracts increase by £3.50 per month from July 5 2023. Now says that customers on special offers will continue to enjoy a discounted rate, but their payment will still increase by £3.50 per month.

Customers of Now Broadband Basics, the provider's social tariff, will not see any change in the cost of their deal.

Can I leave my Now broadband contract if my price goes up?

Ofcom rules state that if providers raise the price of their broadband, mobile phone or landline deals by a rate greater than inflation, they must then allow customers to leave their contract penalty-free. Your letter from Now will explain whether you have the right to exit your contract. If you do, you will have 30 days after being informed of the price rise to switch without being hit with an exit fee.

If you're out of your contract with Now, you're free to ditch your deal and switch providers at any time. Use our broadband comparison service to explore new broadband deals available where you live, to see if you can find a better deal. You might find that even with the price increase, your deal with Now is still one of the cheapest around.

Satisfaction and reliability are also worth weighing up – our broadband provider reviews reveal how satisfied customers of each provider are with different aspects of its service, including value for money, broadband speeds and its customer service. And if you need some some pointers, each month our experts round up the best broadband deals.

If you're within a fixed term contract and concerned about being able to pay a higher price, get in touch with Now. It should take steps to help you with your bills – read more about the things providers can do to offer support for customers struggling with their broadband bills.

How to haggle with Now broadband

If you're happy with the service you get from Now and you're out-of-contract, it's worth using this price rise as an opportunity to haggle.

It might sound like a hassle, but most broadband providers invite haggling - and those who try it usually find it easy.

The process is simple - shop around for the best deal, and get in touch with your provider and ask if they can match or better it. For a step-by-step guide, read our tips on how to haggle for the best broadband deal.

