We surveyed thousands of broadband users so can tell you everything you need to know about BT broadband - including whether to sign up for one of its deals.

Britain's biggest broadband provider hasn't always been Britain's best broadband provider. In previous Which? surveys, BT's often fallen below average, and has even been trumped by Virgin Media and Sky. Still, with improving speeds and the popular Infinity fibre broadband, could BT have become one of the best broadband providers?

BT broadband review

In this in-depth review of BT broadband, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the technical support it provides.

Show how BT compares with all the other major internet service providers (ISPs), including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Report quotes from real BT broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from BT.

Look at the latest deals and offers that its promoting.

Reveal the level of complaints to Ofcom that come from BT customers.

To get all this information, try a £1 Which? trial.

We'll tell you exactly what you need to know about all the UK's biggest broadband providers and will help you avoid signing up for a deal you'll come to regret.

If you're already a member, then log in to unlock the table below and to access our full expert analysis of BT.

BT broadband satisfaction survey results Speed Reliability Ease of set up Value for money Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Customer score (%)

What makes a Which? Recommended Provider?

Which? Recommended Providers are the cream of the crop and the accolade is only given out to broadband companies that achieve a customer score of 70% or above.

That's not all. We know that price is important and so we only give the award to those companies that we feel charge a reasonable price for their services. If they charge too much then they're not eligible to be Which? Recommended Providers, whatever score they receive in the survey.

Broadband Which? Recommended Providers - discover which two providers impressed most in our latest survey.