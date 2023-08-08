Premium bonds prize fund rate boosted to 4.65% – what are your odds of winning now?

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) is boosting the 'prize fund rate' on premium bonds for the fifth time this year.
It's moving from 4% to 4.65% from September – adding more than £66m to the prize fund. And as the number of prizes will also be boosted, the odds of winning will improve to 21,000 to 1.
NS&I is also increasing interest on its Income Bonds, Direct Saver, Direct ISA, Junior ISA and Investment Account from 18 August.
Here, Which? explains how many more £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5,000 premium bond prizes there will be in next month's prize draw and how NS&I's boosted savings rates compare to market-leading deals.
The premium bonds prize fund rate, which is the overall annual growth across the billions of premium bonds, is increasing to 4.65% from 4%.
The increase will apply from the September 2023 prize draw, when NS&I is expected to give away a total of £470,827,650 in premium bonds prizes, up from £404,560,900 in August. The number of prizes will also increase from 5,516,739 to 5,785,904 – an increase of more than 269,000.
The table below shows how the prize fund will change next month:
|Value of prizes
|Number of prizes in August 2023
|Number of prizes in September 2023 (estimated)
|£1,000,000
|2
|2
|£100,000
|77
|90
|£50,000
|154
|181
|£25,000
|307
|360
|£10,000
|769
|902
|£5,000
|1,538
|1,803
|£1,000
|16,182
|18,832
Source: NS&I
The chances of winning from September's draw and beyond have increased from 22,000 to 1, to 21,000 to 1 – the best odds since April 2008. That's thanks to NS&I increasing the overall number of prizes up for grabs.
While there will still be only two jackpot winners, the number of prizes worth more than £50 will go up by 942,289. Premium bond holders hoping to win a higher value prize are also in luck with the amount of prizes worth £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5,000 going up by 491. There will, however, be 673,124 fewer £25 prizes – the lowest amount you can win.
If you're considering investing in premium bonds now, note that your bonds won't be entered into a prize draw until October 2023; premium bonds are eligible for the draw once they've been held for one full calendar month.
From 18 August, NS&I is also boosting rates on several of its savings products, which you can see in the table below:
|Product
|Current AER
|AER from 18 August
|Direct Saver
|3.4%
|3.65%
|Income Bonds
|3.45%
|3.65%
|Direct Isa
|2.4%
|3%
|Junior Isa
|3.65%
|4%
|Investment Account
|0.85%
|1%
Source: NS&I
The changes come after the Bank of England raised the base rate for the 14th consecutive time to 5.25% on 3 August.
The interest hikes are NS&I's attempt to stay competitive in the savings market, but they remain a long way off rates offered by other providers. The top rate for an easy-access Isa is 4.4% or 4.7% for a junior Isa, while the top rate for a normal easy-access account is 4.65%, according to Moneyfacts data.