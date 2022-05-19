Product recall: John Lewis 2-in-1 Pushchair and Carrycot recalled due to injury risk

The John Lewis 2-in1 Pushchair and Carrycot has been recalled due to a risk of tipping, which could cause a small child to fall out and injure themselves.

Due to the potential risk, the product doesn't meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Read on for more details on what to do if you own this pushchair.

Which John Lewis pushchair is being recalled?

This product recall affects two John Lewis pushchair models, purchased between 01.11.2021 and 13.05.2022:

John Lewis 2-in1 Pushchair and Carrycot Black on Chrome (product code 31400701 )

) John Lewis 2-in1 Pushchair and Carrycot Charcoal on Gunmetal (product code 31400702)

Why is the John Lewis 2-in-1 Pushchair and Carrycot being recalled?

According to the recall notice on the John Lewis website, a tipping issue with the carrycot could result in a child falling out and injuring themselves.

Separately, consumers should be aware that our own expert tests found several other faults with this pushchair, including a potential finger trap risk between the hood and the bumper bar attachment.

We also identified an issue with the pushchair’s fold locking mechanism. The triggers to operate it don’t automatically re-engage, which means the pushchair could fold with your child in it if you accidentally caught the triggers.

What should you do if you own the John Lewis 2-in-1 Pushchair and Carrycot?

Anyone that owns one of these pushchairs should stop using the product immediately and return it to their local John Lewis store for an exchange or full refund.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with John Lewis directly on 01698 545 009 between 9.00 and 17.00 Monday to Friday.

Other recent baby and child product recalls

The John Lewis 2-in-1 Pushchair and Carrycot isn't the only product the retailer has recalled this year.

Our expert tests covering the John Lewis Safari Highchair found that the small plastic tray caps could come loose and pose a choking risk to your baby or child. The results of our investigation led to the highchair being removed from sale in April 2022.

In February 2022, Dunelm voluntary recalled 14 Dunelm and Cosatto branded sleeping bags due to a potential choking risk.

