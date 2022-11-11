Revealed: The laptops that start up 10x slower than the best

Thanks to our tough lab tests, we can reveal the fastest and slowest laptops to startup. Fed up with the time it takes your own computer to start? You can use our top tips to speed it up.

You’ve sat down at your desk, ready to dive headlong into your work or to fire off that email you’ve been meaning to send. Alas, your device has other ideas and ponders whether it really fancies getting off to a flying start. Sound familiar? You’ve probably got a computer that’s slow to boot.

In our tests over the past two years, we’ve found computers that take almost 10 times as long to start as the very fastest.

We check the boot speed of every laptop we test, from the moment the power button is pressed to the second the log-in screen is displayed. As such, we’re able to bring you the list of the 10 slowest-booting laptops and 15 of the very fastest. We can also reveal how to cut your own model's start-up speeds to practically zero by changing your habits.

The slowest-booting laptops since 2020

To test laptop speeds, our lab completely shuts down each laptop , then switches it on again, timing how long it takes from the moment the power button is pressed to the moment the log-in screen appears.

Here, we reveal the slowest models in our lab tests. Keep reading to discover the fastest.

Laptop Startup time (seconds) Operating system Price Acer Aspire 1 A114 28 Windows £300 Samsung Galaxy Book Go LTE 26 Windows £339 Geo GeoFlex 340 24 Windows £270 Geo GeoFlex 230 23 Windows £200 LG Gram 17Z90Q 22 Windows £1,645 HP 17-cn2001na 21 Windows £849 ASUS E210MA-GJ181TS 20 Windows £119 Show full table

(Prices in our table are how much the laptop cost when it launched. Models without a hyperlink are either no longer available or yet to be published in our laptop reviews.)

Topping this list of shame is the Acer Aspire 1 A114, which launched at a price of £300. This 14-inch laptop is hardly one you’d expect to be a speed demon, but it’s still a disappointment that this otherwise lightweight laptop will be a drag when you start it up.

Perhaps the biggest surprise here is the LG Gram 17Z90Q - one of the most expensive laptops we’ve tested, let alone by far the priciest in this top 10. With a 22-second boot speed, this premium 17-inch laptop delivers fast speeds elsewhere, but it doesn’t get off to a flying start.

Another pricey entry here is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 ProX, which boots up in 20 seconds yet costs just over £1,000.

Of course, it's not just about boot speed. A laptop that's a bit ponderous when booting could still be very quick when it comes to day-to-day tasks. But if you're weighing up two different models and one has a very slow boot speed and another is quick, it could be the clincher. So check our laptop reviews before you buy.

If these times seem fast to you, then you need to take action to speed up your own computer. Scroll down to find out how.

The fastest-booting laptops since 2020

There are 15 laptops that all boot up in just three seconds, and we’ve listed them above. It’s a wide range of models coming from both the Chromebook and Windows 10/11 side of the tracks with some really cheap options performing as well as some high-end devices. But you’ll notice that none of Apple’s MacBook laptops make this wall of fame.

The fastest MacBook we tested was the 2022 MacBook Air, which boots up in eight seconds. The slowest is the 2020 MacBook Air, which takes 14 seconds.

How to boot up instantly

Most laptops by default simply go to sleep when you shut the lid. Instead of shutting down the computer and clearing out the memory, the computer remains in a low-power state, which provides just enough energy to keep the Ram active, thus keeping everything you were doing saved and ready to go.

It’s much faster to load any given program or file from the Ram than from your computer’s SSD or hard drive, which is why most computers take only a second or two to start up from Sleep Mode.

If your Windows 10/11 laptop isn’t doing this, click 'Start' in the bottom left of your screen and type 'change what closing the lid does’, click on that and then select 'Sleep' in the options for both 'On battery' and 'Plugged in'.

This should happen by default on MacOS. But if it doesn’t, search for 'Prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off' and ensure the option is unticked.

If you’re in the habit of shutting down your computer fully to ensure it’s completely off, you can set it to Hibernate instead. This turns it off fully and saves everything you were doing to the hard drive or SSD. This means while the initial boot-up into the operating system (the figure we’re talking about in our best/worst tables) won’t change, as soon as you’ve logged in you’ll be instantly greeted with what you were doing before.

To make sure that whenever your computer is completely off and starting afresh, as is nice to do sometimes, ensure it has as few start-up programs as possible.

In Windows 10/11, click 'Start' and search ‘Startup apps’. Here, you can turn apps on and off that are set to start when your computer boots. Fewer apps means there’s less to load, making it faster to get to the stuff you actually want to do.

You can do similar in MacOS by going to Users and Groups within the Settings menu, and selecting your account and then ‘Login items’. You can then untick programs that are launching when the laptop first turns on.

There is no such setting on ChromeOS.

