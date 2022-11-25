Best Black Friday deals 2022: best deals live now

Get the very best value for money this sales season. Take a planned approach to your shopping with our guide to the very best Black Friday deals.

Whether you've signed up to read our independent reviews or not, it's worth knowing that we've tested every single product featured on our Black Friday deals pages - and we won't recommend deals on duds.

Like all our Black Friday deals pages, this one will be updated daily with the very best of this year's Black Friday deals. Check back for our pick of the sales and advice on spending your budget wisely.

Quick links to the sales

The links below will take you directly to the retailer's Black Friday sales page. Note that we have only tested products featured on our own deals pages.

Amazon : save on Amazon products including Ring doorbells. See Best Amazon Black Friday deals for our pick of the sale.

Argos : cheap TVs, headphones and tools. See Best Argos Black Friday deals for our top choices.

Currys : 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (according to Currys). See Best Currys Black Friday deals to narrow your shortlist.

John Lewis : good savings on Apple products. See Best John Lewis Black Friday deals for our top picks.

For more shopping advice and expert tips ahead of November's big sales, see our Black Friday insider's guide.

Best TV deals

See all our Best Black Friday TV deals.

LG OLED65B26LA (typical price, £1,499)

65-inch 4K TV

OLED display

Supports HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ formats

We like: Great HDR contrast

We don't like: Too many ads in the smart menu

OLED TVs nail contrast. Each pixel makes its own light so each tiny part of the screen can go fully dark and hit peak brightness, while its neighbours can be doing something different. Recently, this TV has been selling for considerably more, but there are some great deals to be had at the moment.

However, get the full picture by reading our LG OLED65B26LA review before parting with your cash.

LG OLED55A26LA (typical price, £1,049)

55-inch 4K TV

OLED display

Supports HDR10 and HLG HDR formats

We like: Superb sound quality

We don't like: Tricky to navigate menus

This 55-inch TV is one of LG's most basic models, but with 4K resolution and built in smart functionality, as well as advanced HDR formats Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ which adjust the contrast to suit each scene, it still has plenty of features.

Take a look at our LG OLED55A26LA review to find out how it did in our test lab.

Sony XR-55A80J (original price, £1,299)

We like: Easy to use, offers plenty of detail

We don't like: Colours and contrast at lower resolutions could be better

Amazon is offering this 55-inch 4K OLED at a discount for Black Friday. It has four HDMI inputs, three USB ports and Freeview and satellite tuners.

This Sony model is powered by the Google TV operating system, meaning you can pick which streaming apps and TV channels appear on your home screen. Google Assistant is the go-to voice control and you can control several aspects of the TV through the microphone in the remote.

See our full Sony XR-55A80J review to see how it did in our test lab.

LG OLED42C24LA (typical price, £999)

42-inch 4K TV

OLED display

Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ advanced HDR formats

We like: Great use of HDR

We don't like: Bass sounds strained

This smaller TV impressed us in many ways. Watching 4K content is the way to go to make the most of this model, but other resolutions look good, too. It’s got plenty of features for gamers, two voice assistants and some useful accessibility features.

Read our LG OLED42C24LA review to find out if this TV is what you're looking for.

See more bargain televisions in our round up of the Best Black Friday TV deals.

Best laptop deals

See all our Best Black Friday laptop deals.

Acer Chromebook CB314-1H (typical price, £250)

We like: Thin, portable, decent battery life

We don’t like: Cheap build quality, dim screen

This is a basic Acer Chromebook that has a 14-inch display. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of Ram. On paper, it should provide enough power for basic tasks such as word processing and sending emails, but if you’re keen on editing pictures or videos you’ll benefit from a higher-spec model.

There are two full-size USB ports, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combination port.

To see how we score this discounted laptop, see our Acer Chromebook CB314-1H review.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i deal (typical price, £899)

Intel i5 processor

8GB Ram

256GB SSD

We like: Great screen coupled with decent speakers

We don't like: Keyboard feels cheap

The Lenovo YOGA Slim 7i has a slim design and, unusually for a laptop, good speakers. Its good spec should mean it can cope with a lot of multitasking.

It comes with a fingerprint scanner, so you can sign in with just a touch, plus a stylus.

Read our full Lenovo YOGA Slim 7i review to see if it's right for you.

Dell XPS 13 9315 (typical price, £949)

13.4-inch screen

8GB Ram

256GB storage

We like: Good speakers

We don't like: Mediocre keyboard

This Windows 11 laptop is a good portable size at 13.4 inches and a nice lightweight 1.15Kg, making this a great choice if you travel.

Inside, there's a powerful 10 core Intel i5 coupled with 8GB RAM - so it will easily handle a wide range of intensive tasks.

Despite its impressive spec, in our tests we found the keyboard could definitely be better.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 9315 review to see if it's the right laptop for you.

Google Pixelbook Go deal (typical price, £829)

13.3-inch screen

8GB Ram

Intel i5 processor

We like: Great overall design

We don't like: Poor speakers

This isn't the exact model we tested; the product on discount here comes with a higher-spec Core i5 processor so, you can expect it to be even speedier. On the model we tested, we really liked its overall design and, weighing at just 1.05kg, it's also extremely portable.

Our big complaint with the Pixelbook Go we tested is the speakers, which we found to be lacking compared to other laptops at this price point.

Keep in mind, that this laptop will only get security updates until June 2026. So if that isn't long enough for you, we suggest you look elsewhere.

Read our full Google Pixelbook Go review to see whether it's what you need.

Find more offers on laptops we've tested on our Best Black Friday laptop deals page.

Best washing machine deals

See all our Best Black Friday washing machine deals.

Bosch WAJ28008GB (original price, £449)

We like: Shorter-than-average wash programs

We don't like: Rinsing programs could be a bit more thorough

This freestanding, white washing machine has all the regular cotton, synthetic, delicate, wool, silk and dark washes you'd expect to see. It doesn’t have a rapid wash though, which tends to come as standard in most washing machines. But you can always use the SpeedPerfect button to reduce the duration of your program choice.

A digital display shows the time remaining of your selected program and the 24-hour delay-end setting could come in handy if you want to set the machine to wash your clothes later.

Read our full Bosch WAJ28008GB review to find out if it’s the right model for you.

Samsung WW90T554DAW (original price, £519)

We like: Includes several features to help the visually impaired

We don't like: The door doesn't open fully

This washing machine would best suit a medium-sized household, thanks to its maximum capacity of 9kg for cottons and 4kg for synthetics.

Like many modern washers it can be controlled remotely using your smartphone and the control panel is pretty smart, too, as it remembers your most-often used programs and suggests these first, to save time next time you use it.

Read our full Samsung WW90T554DAW review to learn more.

LG F4V909WTSE (original price, £869)

We like: Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

We don't like: Door opening is small

This freestanding washing machine features a mixed load program so you don't need to worry about separating your laundry before washing. There is a steam option to kill off any bacteria which should be particularly helpful for people with allergies.

You can also control the programs via a smartphone app or use Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Read our full LG F4V909WTSE review to find out how it fared in our lab tests.

AEG L7FEC946U (original price, £979)

We like: Controls are very easy to use

We don't like: The long wash programs

This washing machine holds up to 9kg capacity of cotton, good for a medium-sized household of four people.

Its uniquely designed detergent drawer and easy-to-use control panel make it easy to operate.

Read our AEG L7FEC946U review to see how we rated it.

Buy it for £749 from AO .

Samsung WW90T854DBX/S1 (original price, £989)

We like: You can add items to wash after your program has started

We don't like: Uses more water than others

This washing machine holds up to 9kg capacity of cotton or 4kg for synthetics -- good for a medium-sized household of four or five people.

The back of the drum rotates in the opposite direction from the body, which Samsung claims can cut washing times by up to 50%.

Read our Samsung WW90T854DBX review to find out more about what it's like to use.

Buy it for £779 from PRC Direct .

Check price at other retailers:

For the Best Black Friday washing machine deals, visit our dedicated page.

Best mattress deals

See all our Best Black Friday mattress deals.

Otty Aura double mattress, £375

Memory foam and springs

We like: 100-night sleep trial, washable cover, feels cool to sleep on

We don't like: Bit of a memory effect when you lay on it – which some people may not like

Otty says the Aura is its most affordable hybrid mattress. And it's currently on offer for £375, which Otty says is 50% off the stated full price of £750. This isn't the cheapest price we've seen, but it's not far off, so it's still a good deal. You can also get an extra 5% off by signing up to the Otty mailing list.

It's cool to sleep on, so it could be a good choice if you tend to get too warm at night. In our tests, we classified this as 5 for firmness on a scale where 1 is very firm and 10 is very soft.

Read our full Otty Aura review to see if this hybrid mattress is durable.

Buy it for £375 from Otty .

Silentnight Studio Gel mattress, £376 (plus delivery)

Pocket spring with foam

We like: Arrives rolled up, making it easier to get to the room of your choice, feels cool to lie on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing

Using code SILENT20 at the checkout, we've found this Silentnight double mattress for a bargain price of just £376 at Argos. You'll have to pay for delivery, but this is still a great price for this mattress.

It's sold as a medium-firm mattress and our independent testing agrees, ranking it as 5.4 on a scale from 1 (very firm) to 10 (very soft). It also comes with a 60-night guarantee, so you can exchange it if it doesn't suit.

Will this bargain mattress last? Read our full Silentnight Studio Gel mattress review to find out.

Or buy it for £376 (plus delivery) from Argos using code SILENT20.

Eve The Lighter Hybrid, £249

Memory foam and springs

We like: One-year trial, no minimum nights needed

We don't like: No grip handles on the sides

If you've been tempted to try a hybrid mattress, this could be a good time to take the plunge. Eve is offering 50% off its lighter hybrid mattress at the moment, bringing the cost down to just £249 for a double. This is a bargain price for this type of mattress.

This hybrid mattress from Eve Sleep is made up of a 10cm pocket sprung core, on top of which sit two layers of foam. Eve describes it as more lightweight, but no less mighty, than its original hybrid mattress.

Is it the right mattress for you? To find out, read our full Eve Lighter Hybrid mattress review.

Buy it for £249 direct from Eve Sleep

Check out our Best Black Friday mattress deals 2022.

Best mobile phone deals

See all our Best Black Friday mobile phone deals.

Apple iPhone 12 mini (original price, £729)

The smallest yet the most affordable from the iPhone 12 range, this is a rare deal on an iPhone that packs premium features into a compact shell.

It has two cameras on the back, both 12Mp but one does include a wide lens.

It's waterproof to guard against mishaps, and comes in a range of storage options – choose carefully, since there's no micro-SD to expand the memory.

Read the full review of the Apple iPhone 12 mini, or check out the contract deals.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (original price, £399)

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is popular at the regular price, let alone the discounted one. It is a mid-range Samsung phone but offers a lot for the money, sporting a 6.5-inch display screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, perfect for high resolution streaming.

It is available in four different colours: blue, black, white and peach.

Read what our experts have said about the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or compare contract deals.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (original price, £319)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is is a well-equipped Android smartphone with 5G connectivity. It has a 6.7-inch display screen and it is powered by eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It also includes has a triple-camera system on the back of the phone with a very high resolution main camera at 108Mp, plus a 8Mp wide angle lens and a 2Mp macro lens.

This model is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery too, giving you more bang for your buck.

Read the Which? Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review to see if it's the phone for you.

Buy it for £249 direct from Xiaomi or check out other Sim-free deals below.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (original price, £849)

We've noticed that every phone in the 2021 Google Pixel 6 range is being offered as a great Black Friday deal this year.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the largest model in the range with the most premium camera specs.

The 6.7-inch screen has 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and the phone's fuelled by a large 5,003 mAh battery.

To find out its battery life and how powerful the camera really are, check out our Google Pixel 6 Pro review or compare contract deals.

Google Pixel 6 (original price, £599)

Another Google Pixel phone with a tempting Black Friday deal is the main model in the 2021 range: the Google Pixel 6.

This model includes many interesting features, with superb display specifications and an impressive Google Tensor processor. It is recognised for it's high-end cameras too.

Read the full Google Pixel 6 review or compare contract deals.

Google Pixel 6a (original price, £399)

The Google Pixel 6a is the cheaper version of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but still holds a lot of impressive features.

It's equipped with a bright display and good resolution, a long security update period and it can take videos in 4K.

Read our Google Pixel 6a review or check out the current contract deals.

OnePlus 9 Pro (original price, £829)

We like: Powerful all-rounder with quick charging

We don’t like: Some issues with the cameras

OnePlus is still a brand to keep an eye on, especially if you're looking to break from Samsung and Apple's dominance. Its flagship range regularly competes with the best, and last year's OnePlus 9 Pro is now on offer at a healthy discount.

There's plenty to get excited about on the spec sheet, including three rear cameras and the ability to record in 8K.

Find out what impressed us the most in our OnePlus 9 Pro review.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (original price, £279)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is very affordable with unexpected features, a great value for money. It holds up to 128GB of memory, but comes with a micro-SD card slot to add more.

The screen size is at a 6.59- inch, perfect for high resolution display.

There are three different camera lenses at the back of the phone, wide lends, macro lens and depth lens.

Read our full OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review.

Motorola Moto G62 5G (original price £195)

Motorola used to be the brand to look for if you're after a bargain smartphone, but with so many great deals now on offer from other brands, it's lost a bit of the limelight.

The Moto G62 5G is definitely worth a look, though, offering a tidy range of features at an extremely low price.

See what our experts had to say in our Motorola Moto G62 5G review or compare contract deals.

Explore all our Best Black Friday mobile phone deals.

Best iPad and tablet deals

See all our Best Black Friday iPad and tablet deals.

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) (typical price, £230)

We like: Comfortable to hold, audiobook support

We don't like: Not the most durable ebook reader around

Amazon’s premium Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch e-ink display and features an LED front-light to help you flick through pages during the evening.

This specific model arrives with 32GB of internal storage.

If you want to download new titles on the move, you might be tempted by the 4G connectivity model, which is slightly more expensive.

For more on Amazon’s waterproof ebook reader, see our Kindle Oasis review.

Amazon Fire HD10 (2021) (typical price, £150)

We like: Very affordable

We don't like: Cameras leave much to be desired

The 2021 version of the Amazon Fire HD10 has been immensely popular thanks to its affordability and ease of use.

In our opinion, Amazon has delivered a very good package for the price point. Provided, that is, you can forgive the weak speakers and reflective screen.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD10 review to see how it compares to rivals in our tough lab tests.

See all the Best Black Friday iPad and tablet deals.

Best vacuum cleaner deals

See our Best Black Friday Shark vacuum deals and Best Black Friday Dyson vacuum deals.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (typical price, £599)

We like: The innovative features

We don't like: There's no laser on the carpet floorhead

Dyson says its V15 is capable of detecting, removing, counting and sizing the hidden dust in your home for 'scientific proof of a deep clean'.

Some features worth pointing out include a 'Slim Fluffy' soft roller floorhead, which has a green laser diode to illuminate the hidden dust in your home, and dust sensors that record how much dust you suck up.

It normally costs around £599, but you can currently get it for £80 less.

Read the full Dyson V15 Absolute review to find out how it fared in out tough tests.

Buy it for £519 at JC Campbell Electrics .

Check price at other retailers:

Best Black Friday Shark vacuum deals and Best Black Friday Dyson vacuum deals: find the right brand for your needs.

Best AirPod and headphone deals

See our Best Black Friday Apple AirPod and wireless headphone deals.

Jabra Elite 4 Active (typical price, £119)

Truly wireless, in-ear sports headphones

Noise cancelling

IP57 rating for dust protection and waterproofing

We like: Secure fit

We don't like: Poor call quality in noisy places

These truly wireless in-ear headphones are well-suited to sports with a good range of touch controls and voice assistant compatibility for easy control during your workouts. The earpieces fit tightly and they’re water resistant. Price drops at the moment make them even cheaper to buy.

On the face of it, there's a lot to like, but how do they sound?

Find out in our full Jabra Elite 4 Active review before you buy.

Jabra Elite 7 Active (typical price, £169)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Active noise cancelling

Dust and waterproof

We like: Secure-fitting earpieces

We don't like: Battery life a little short

If you’re looking for truly wireless headphones for sports these might be the model for you. They’re available in three colours: blue, black and mint. Their noise-cancelling technology aims to help you to listen to your music at lower volumes, helping to preserve your hearing. But how well does it work?

Read our full Jabra Elite 7 Active review to find out what our experts think of these headphones.

B&O Beoplay EQ (typical price, £349)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Active noise-cancelling

Splash resistant

We like: Noise cancelling works well, sound doesn’t leak

We don't like: Variable comfort

These truly wireless headphones feature impressive adaptive active noise cancelling.

They also come with a range of sound adjustments via the app.

Get the definitive verdict in our full B&O Beoplay EQ review.

Sony WF-C500 (original price, £90)

We like: Comfortable, easy-to-use app

We don’t like: Phone call quality isn’t great

A pair of truly wireless headphones that are compatible with gadgets running Apple iOS and Android.

These Sony headphones are rated IPX4, which means they’re water resistant, but you shouldn’t get them drenched as the case isn’t water resistant.

They come with three pairs of eartips in different sizes to suit your ear size.

Read our full Sony WF-C500 review for the lowdown on these wireless earbuds.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS (typical price, £79)

Truly wireless in-ear headphones

Noise cancelling

IPX4 rating, which means they’re splash resistant

We like: Easy-to-use app

We don't like: Voices on phone calls are understandable, but sound thin and nasally

These truly wireless in-ear headphones are remarkably good value and are compatible with Bluetooth devices running either Apple iOS and Android.

Our experts said that to achieve the best results, it’s worth taking the time to tailor the treble and bass using the equaliser available in the JBL Headphones companion app.

Read our full JBL Tune 130NC TWS review for all the details.

Bose Sport Earbuds (typical price, £149)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Three different sizes of Bose's ‘StayHear Max’ eartips

Waterproof

We like: Secure fit for your workout

We don't like: Companion Bose Music app is a bit superfluous

Truly wireless in-ear headphones, these are aimed at sports and exercise enthusiasts, and are compatible with Bluetooth devices including those running Apple iOS and Android.

Their IPX4 rating for water resistance means they won’t be bothered by sweat or if you get caught in a shower of rain, but they’re not fully waterproof – so not suitable for use during aquatic sports where they would get very wet or fully immersed in water.

Read our Bose Sport Earbuds review to see how they did in our test lab.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS (typically £79.99)

Truly wireless in-ear headphones

Noise cancelling

IPX4 rating, which means they’re splash resistant

We like: Noise-cancelling, splash resistant

We don't Like: Voices on phone calls are understandable, but sound thin and nasally

These wireless in-ear headphones are almost identical to the JBL Tune 130NC TWS below, but with a slightly different design.

Both are remarkably good value and are compatible with Bluetooth devices running either Apple iOS and Android.

Which pair you go for will depend on the design you prefer.

But are they right for you? Read our JBL Tune 230NC TWS review before deciding.

See the Best Black Friday Apple AirPod and wireless headphone deals now.

Best fridge freezer deals

See all our Best Black Friday fridge freezer deals.

Samsung RF50A5202S9 fridge freezer (original price, £1,499)

We like: Spacious

We don't like: Fridge a bit fiddly to clean

This model is pricey, but full of the features you'd expect for the money. It is a double-door freestanding model with digital controls mounted inside the fridge, including a power boost setting to help freeze food temperature quickly.

It also has an alarm feature to make sure you're aware when the doors are mistakenly left open. It's available in two colours: silver or black.

This is the best price we've seen on this model recently.

Read our full Samsung RF502S9 review to see what we thought of it.

Haier HTF-520IP7 American-style fridge freezer (original price, £1,499)

We like: Child lock

We don't like: Slightly awkward to clean

This Haier is a four-door American style design. Behind its four doors you’ll find a spacious fridge freezer, with room for 19 carrier bags of food.

Notable features in the fridge include a My Zone chiller drawer; this has a variable temperature setting that you can turn up or down to suit the type of food you’re storing inside.

Read our full Haier HTF-520IP7 review for a full evaluation.

Read about all the Best Black Friday fridge freezer deals now.

Best speaker deals

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) (typical price, £90)

We like: Responsive Alexa voice control, affordable, easy to set up

We don't like: Bass can lack oomph, sound won't fill a large room

This is the fourth-generation version of Amazon's Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker. It has a light ring at the base that illuminates when you're talking to the Alexa voice assistant. Using voice commands, you can load up music (Apple Music and Spotify are both supported), set alarms and control other Zigbee-enabled gadgets such as smart light bulbs.

On the top of this Echo model, you'll spot some physical buttons for changing the volume or putting the microphone on mute.

The accompanying Alexa app will let you link up multiple Echos if you're after full stereo sound.

For more on this brainy smart speaker, check in with our Amazon Echo (4th Gen) review.

See our round up of the best smart and wireless speakers for 2022.

Best smart doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (typical price, £50)

We like: Good daytime picture quality, reliable notifications, easy to use

We don't like: Requires a wired installation, video storage locked behind subscription

This Ring model needs to be hardwired to run 24 hours a day. It works hand in hand with the Ring app on Android and iOS.

From your smartphone, you can check to see who’s at the door and, if you’ve signed up for a Ring subscription, look back at old footage.

On the free Ring plan, you’ll only be able to view live video.

Read our Ring Video Doorbell Wired review to see how it did in our tests.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) (original price, £179.99)

We like: Clear sound, good notifications, solid range of features

We don’t like: Video quality isn’t the best we’ve seen, no local storage

The battery-powered version of Nest's smart video doorbell. It captures video at 960 x 1,280 pixels and has a fixed view (no panning or zooming). The camera supports motion detection and has an infrared (IR) light for night vision. It’s rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance.

Footage is stored in the cloud and you’ll need to take out a subscription to access anything more than the last three hours of recordings. You can connect the Nest Doorbell to Alexa and Google Assistant-powered smart devices for voice control.

See how this smart video doorbell coped with our lab tests by reading our Nest Doorbell (Battery) review.

Find out more about smart video doorbells and how to choose one with our guide to the best smart video doorbells.

Best electric toothbrush deals

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 (typical price, £140)

We like: Quick to recharge

We don’t like: Expensive (usually)

Philips does a long line in electric toothbrushes, and outside sales periods they can be eye-wateringly expensive. Now’s the best time to buy this ProtectiveClean 4300 - it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon.

With a no-nonsense approach to brushing, it only includes two modes, but does have handy features like a pressure sensor.

Read our Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 review to see what we thought of it.

Oral B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction White (original price, £90)

We like: Pressure sensor and three brushing modes

We don’t like: Takes a while to recharge

Oral B - Philips’ main competitor, also offers everything from budget priced brushes to premium smart devices that cost hundreds.

This is a mid-range brush with some useful features for enhancing your technique, such as a timer, pressure sensor and range of programs.

Read our Oral B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction White review to see how well it cleans.

See our guide to the best electric toothbrushes we've tested.

Best smartwatch deals

Huawei Watch Fit New (typical price, £80)

We like: Lightweight and comfortable to wear

We don't like: Very basic smart features

Not everyone wants lots of fancy features with a smartwatch - as long as core functions like distance, heart rate and step tracking are present and correct. This Huawei model is nearly 40% off in the Black Friday sales, putting it within ‘giftable’ territory, and should certainly satisfy those who don’t want anything too advanced.

Read our Huawei Watch Fit New review for the full verdict.

Choose your perfect smartwatch with our guide to the best smartwatches for 2022.

Best blender deals

Philips HR3573/91 blender (typical price, £100)

We like: Quiet, simple design

We don’t like: Poor instructions

A 1.5-litre jug blender that can make smoothies, soups, dips, sauces and crushed ice. It has a powerful 1,000W motor and a speed dial with a range of settings, as well as a pulse function. The detachable parts are dishwasher-safe and this Philips models comes with an additional 600ml mini jug with a flip-top lid.

For more on this blender, check in with our Philips HR3573/91 review.

See the blenders that aced our tough tests in our guide to the best blenders for 2022.

Best coffee machine deals

Sage 'The Bambino' coffee machine (typical price, £330)

We like: Compact machine, built-in milk frother

We don't like: No presets for anything other than espresso

This compact manual espresso maker has no preset programs. It only makes espressos, but that still gives you enough versatility to make hot drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, flat whites, and Americanos - if you can get to grips with the steam wand.

You'll also need to learn to adjust the steam levels manually, and - since unfortunately, a barista is not included - do your own latte art.

The Bambino has been almost entirely replaced by its more expensive successor: the Bambino Plus, which is also on sale this Black Friday (but notably missing from this list).

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the Bambino being sold for, but it's still a great deal.

Read our full Sage The Bambino Espresso Maker review, and our Sage Bambino Plus review to see which one is better for you.

Not sure what type of coffee machine you need? See our guide to the best coffee machines for the pros and cons of each type.

Best air fryer deals

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer (typical price, £200)

We like: Versatile

We don’t like: Takes up a lot of space, slow

This air fryer has an 8-litre capacity and offers one-touch cooking with 11 programs, with the full list including steamer, slow cooker, food warmer and roast. The Instant Pot Duo comes with a two-tiered air frying basket, a broil/dehydrate tray and a steam rack. There are also protective pads for lid storage.

Read our Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer review to see what we thought of it after we tested it.

Want to see more air fryers in the sales? See our guide to the Best air fryer deals and best coffee machine deals in the sales.

Best TV streamer deals

Roku Express (original price, £30)

We like: Easy to set up and use, good picture quality

We don’t like: Can be slow at times

An update to Roku's basic HD streamer that connects to your TV via the HDMI port. It comes bundled with a simple remorse and you can also control the app from a connected smartphone.

Once everything’s set up, you can use the Roku Express to unlock a whole host of streaming and catch-up apps, including popular picks such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Note that this model doesn’t support 4K resolution, so if you have a 4K TV you might be tempted by an alternative streamer.

For more on this TV streamer, read our Roku Express review.

Why should I shop the Black Friday sales with Which?

Financially, 2022 has been a tough year for many households. With prices rising on food, energy and other household essentials, it's important to get best value for money on the things that you have to buy.

If you need a new mattress or fridge freezer, for example, Black Friday might seem like a good opportunity to get a discount.

Sadly, though, not all Black Friday 'deals' you see advertised are good ones. That's where Which? comes in.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on). This means we're able to cut through the retailers' spin and bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All the deals we'll be featuring on our Best Black Friday Deals pages will be on products we've tested, and which we know are decent. We won’t promote deals on products that we know perform poorly.

Reading our reviews will help you decide if a product is right for you before you buy – so you get the best bang for your buck.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with good deals throughout the Black Friday sales, so keep checking back.

Choose well, buy better and save money using our expert tips: Get our Weekly Scoop newsletter – it's free.

Best Black Friday deals shopping tips

Get ahead on the Black Friday deals with our top shopping tips and advice on your consumer rights.

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this Black Friday, we've also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We've quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country's best-known stores and websites, as well as their experience buying lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly on product quality, range and value for money.

To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky Black Friday tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren't), pressure selling ('30 people are viewing this right now!') and dubious claims about the 'before' price of a product.

If you're unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Read our top 15 shopping tips for the Black Friday sales.

Research customer reviews

It's always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but bear in mind not all reviews are trustworthy, as some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones.

If you're in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

Need to know more about your online shopping rights? See our online returns guide.

More Black Friday deals from Which?

Black Friday retailer deals:

Black Friday deals by product: