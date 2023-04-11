Sainsbury’s Nectar change: prices cut on more than 300 items

Sainsbury’s shoppers can save money on more than 300 products thanks to a new price-cutting initiative - but only if you're signed up to its Nectar loyalty scheme.

The initiative, Nectar Prices, offers special deals for Nectar members - you'll just need to remember to swipe your card or app barcode when you shop in-store, or link your card to your online Sainsbury's account.

It works in a similar way to Tesco Clubcard Prices offer, whereby you have to sign up to the supermarket’s loyalty programme to get the price cuts.

Here, Which? outlines more details about how Nectar Prices works, what items you can make savings on, and where it doesn’t apply.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How does Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices scheme work?

The Nectar Prices scheme offers cheaper prices on selected items to members of Sainsbury’s Nectar loyalty programme.

It currently covers more than 300 products, but this is set to expand to more products and categories in future.

Sainsbury's says the Nectar Prices available today are ‘just the start,’ with a spokesperson adding: 'We will keep refreshing Nectar Prices and increasing the variety of products on offer'.

Items that are part of the promotion will be clearly marked with a Nectar Price label, visible on the shelf edge in Sainsbury’s stores or next to the product on its website.

If you shop in a Sainsbury’s store using its self-scanning Smartshop system, you will also get further personalised discounts on some items. We have not yet been able to get confirmation from Sainsbury’s on what those products would be, or further information on how the additional discounts will work. We will update this article if we hear more.

Find out more: supermarket and high street shops’ loyalty cards compared

How much could Nectar Prices save you?

Depending on your shopping habits, there are some big savings to be had with Nectar Prices - with some products more than half the price you'd pay if you didn't have a Nectar card.

For example, Nescafé Gold Blend Instant Coffee 200g would usually cost £8.10 without a Nectar card, but is £4 with Nectar Prices. Elsewhere, you could save £55 on Oral-B Pro 3 3500 Cross Action Black (with travel case), which would usually cost £100 but is reduced to £45 as part of Nectar Prices.

Sainsbury’s has come up with a list of popular products included in the Nectar Prices deal to give you an idea of the savings you could make:

Product Price with Nectar Prices Usual price Saving Oral-B Pro 3 3500 Cross Action Black (with travel case)

£45

£100

55%

Aperol Aperitivo 70cl £10 £16 38% Corona Extra 12x330ml £9 £14 36% Ariel All-in-1 Pods Original (39 washes) £5 £10.50 52% Coke Zero 24x330ml £5 £10 50% Nescafé Gold Blend Signature Jar 200g £4 £8.10 51% Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo 400ml £2.50 £4.50 44% Show full table

Find out more: which is the cheapest supermarket?

Where Nectar Prices don’t apply

The price reductions offered through Nectar Prices are available at Sainsbury’s supermarkets, but they are not available at its branches in petrol stations, concessions or at any Sainsbury’s Local convenience stores.

This compounds issues uncovered by recent Which? research, which revealed that regularly shopping at Tesco Express or Sainsbury’s Local stores rather than their larger supermarkets could cost you hundreds more each year.

As part of our research, we compared the prices of 69 groceries at a Sainsbury's supermarket and Sainsbury's Local stores, and found that you would have paid £477.93 more in 2022 if you only shopped in the convenience store, compared to a supermarket.

The scheme may also make it difficult for customers trying to use unit prices to compare products, as when we checked Sainsbury’s website, it didn’t compare the unit prices of items for shoppers with Nectar cards and those without. Unit pricing enables shoppers to compare value by the cost per unit (for example per 100g or 100ml) to help find the best deals, or work out savings per unit on promotions.

As part of the Which? Affordable Food for All campaign, we are calling on supermarkets to ensure comparable unit pricing is provided alongside all products so shoppers can make informed decisions. This comes as our research has uncovered poor, inconsistent and sometimes missing unit pricing on groceries across a range of supermarkets.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Food Policy, said:

‘At a time when people have less money to spend due to the cost of living crisis, it's important that they can access lower priced products. However, these Sainsbury's Nectar deals should also be rolled out to convenience stores so people on low incomes who rely on these shops can also benefit.



‘Sainsbury's should provide comparable unit pricing alongside both Nectar Price and regular items so that its pricing is as clear, transparent and consistent as possible. Customers can then easily compare Nectar deals with other prices in-store and in alternative supermarkets, to get the best value for money.’

Which? Affordable Food for All campaign

Which? has launched a campaign calling on the big supermarkets to take action and make a real difference to communities across the UK struggling to access affordable food.

With the price of essential products soaring, supermarkets have a crucial role to play.

Which? research has found that millions of families are skipping meals to survive the cost of living crisis. We're therefore asking supermarkets to commit to clearer unit pricing to enable shoppers to find the cheapest options more easily, and better access to budget food ranges.

If you want your supermarket to take action, sign our petition.

How Sainsbury’s Nectar works

The Sainsbury's Nectar scheme allows you to earn a minimum of one point per £1 spent in store, online or on fuel at Sainsbury’s. This means if you earn 500 Nectar points, they are worth at least £2.50.

Alongside Nectar Prices, the 18 million Nectar cardholders will also continue to get personalised offers and Your Nectar Prices based on their shopping habits each week, and it will continue running its Aldi Price Match initiative. Nectar app customers can also get bonus points offers after they shop.

You can also earn Nectar points on products you buy with Sainsbury’s range of Nectar partners, including Argos, British Airways and eBay, and spend them with almost 300 brand partners, including with Vue Cinemas. Most partners will give you two points for every pound you spend, but some are more generous.