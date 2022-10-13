Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 reviews: should you Fold or Flip?

Samsung's fourth generation of phones with foldable screens is now on sale - the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4. If you can justify spending more than £1,000 on a shapeshifting smartphone, find out which model is right for you.

The original Galaxy Fold got off to a rather rocky start, with the phone hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons after users complained about the fragile display. Since then, Samsung has released three more versions, with tougher screens and stronger hinge mechanisms.

For people who find the Fold a little too chunky, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip4 as a more pocket-friendly package. See how the two phones compare below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: What's the difference?

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are designed to give you more screen space when you open them. But while the Flip transforms into a larger, rectangular mobile, the Fold opens like a book to give you a tablet-like experience.

There's no denying both these phones are expensive. But with security support guaranteed for five years from their launch date, you'll be able to keep using them for longer than some of their rivals - find out more about the importance of security updates in our mobile phone security guide.

Here's a look at how these two future-gazing phones compare in terms of specs:



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review Internal display 7.6 inches (2,176 x 1,818-pixel resolution) 6.7 inches (2,640 x 1,080-pixel resolution) External display 6.2 inches (2,316 x 904-pixel resolution) 1.9 inches (512 x 260-pixel resolution) Main cameras 50 Mp wide, 10 Mp telephoto, 12 Mp ultrawide 12 Mp wide, 12 Mp ultrawide Selfie camera 4Mp wide 10Mp wide Processor Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Internal storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ram 12GB 8GB Show full table

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: key features

You get a large fold-out display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, making it well-suited to multitasking on the move. You can shift and resize app windows by tapping or dragging.

The star of the show is the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an impressive brightness level of 1,200 nits (nits is the measurement of how bright your screen can go, and most phones have a brightness level between 200 and 2,000).

This year, the cameras have had an upgrade, producing a system similar to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 range. This puts the Fold4 above the Flip4 when it comes to photography. Plus video can be recorded in 8k - the highest resolution that's found on the most premium smartphones.

With the Samsung Galaxy Fold snapped shut, you'll be able to use the 6.2-inch cover display - this is similar to the size of screen you'd expect on most smartphones.

Unlike Samsung's other most expensive phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Fold4 doesn't come with an S-Pen. That's a separate purchase, costing from around £20.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy Fold4 for?

You'll be leaning towards the Fold over the Flip if you fancy a tablet and phone in one - the large display is perfect for this. However, bear in mind you can always see and feel where it folds over and it's bulkier than other smartphones.

The Fold4 is also more expensive at launch than previous foldable phones from Samsung, partly due to the upgraded cameras.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Fold one of the best Android smartphones to buy? Read our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review for more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: key features

The Flip may be the cheaper of the two, but it still costs a hefty £999 Sim-free.

It comes in four main colours: purple, black, rose gold and blue. You can choose to have different colours on each half of the device.

With Samsung's clamshell phone closed in the palm of your hand, you'll be staring at a mini 1.9-inch external display. It cycles through your notifications, so you can check a text or incoming call without opening it up. If you tap a notification on the external display, then open the phone, you'll automatically be sent to the relevant app.

The Flip's fold runs horizontally through the middle of the 6.7-inch inner display. Samsung has intentionally designed the hinge resistance so you can stand the phone upright if you're making a video call or watching a YouTube or TikTok clip - something not possible with the Galaxy Fold. The top half of the phone becomes a viewing window, while the bottom half deals with the controls.

Samsung claims it's a durable phone with a top-level IP waterproof rating, but it's not dust-resistant. In terms of battery capacity, the Fold has the Flip beaten.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for?

You'll feel a buzz of nostalgia holding the Galaxy Z Flip4 if, back in the day, you used to own a flip phone. It's worth considering if you want a phone that's easy to carry around but powerful enough to run multiple apps at once.

It's versatile too, with a flexible camera lens so you're not necessarily relying on the weaker front camera for selfies. But the Fold is arguably more multipurpose than the Flip, as it extends to the size of a small tablet.

You'll certainly turn some heads with the Z Flip4 in your hand, but is the price justified? Head over to our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review to find out what our independent lab tests uncovered.

Also consider: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Now we've got a new generation of foldable phones from Samsung, we'll hopefully see some discounts on the 2021 devices. You even might be able to pick up a second-hand Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 for around £585 to £930, or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for around £370 to £535, depending on its condition and size.

Find out more in our guide to choosing the best second-hand mobile phone.

Fold3 vs Flip3

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 look very similar to the new devices. The Fold3 extends out like a small tablet, and the Flip3 folds down into a pocket-sized phone with a small notification display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has a large 7.6-inch screen with 2,280 x 1,768 resolution that's powered by a top-notch processor and 4,400mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is less powerful, but it's smaller - it extends to a 6.7-inch screen with 2,640 x 1,080 resolution equipped with a premium processor and a 3,300mAh battery.

You might need to make a handful of compromises if you choose these models. Processors are unlikely to be as efficient as the newer devices, which could end up impacting battery life. Plus the cameras aren't as advanced on the Fold3 as they are on the Fold4.

Find out whether you should consider either of these phones - see our full lab test results in our independent reviews:

