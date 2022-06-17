Which? warns of Screwfix Father’s Day giveaway scam

The fake message circulating on WhatsApp tempts you with the chance of winning a Father’s Day present from Screwfix.

Read on to learn about, report and avoid this scam.

Screwfix Father’s Day DeWalt drill giveaway Scam

The message is sent from one of your contacts and claims a DeWalt drill is up for grabs with convincing Screwfix branding.

The message begins with: ‘2022 Father’s Day Giveaway - Screwfix. Get your free DeWalt Combi Drill. screwfix.com,’ before linking to a dodgy Russian website.

Screwfix has put out a statement on its official Twitter account:

‘We are aware of fake messages circulating via WhatsApp and other social channels using Screwfix branding.

‘If you receive a suspicious message, we strongly advise that you delete the message and please do not click any links or share with your contacts.

‘We would never ask our customers to provide any personal details via WhatsApp in order to enter a competition. If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, please report to Action Fraud.’

Signs it's a scam

The link shared in the message doesn’t go to the official Screwfix website, and it's advisable to always double-check the website you’re being taken to before clicking on it.

What to do if you receive a message like this

If you receive this text or a WhatsApp message from a brand that you discover is fraudulent, open up the WhatsApp message and select Block and Report.

You can also report suspicious text messages to 7726 as well as to the company the text was imitating.

To learn more about avoiding and reporting text scams, read our guide.