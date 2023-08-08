Shoppers targeted by copycat websites impersonating Joules

Scammers are impersonating the clothing retailer Joules in dodgy adverts on Facebook.
The links in these ads take you to copycat websites that look convincing, where you'll be encouraged to buy items at huge discounts. When you enter your bank details to pay, you'll be handing them to the scammers.
Read on to find out more about how the scam works and for advice on spotting a dodgy website.
Our emails will alert you to scams doing the rounds, and provide practical advice to keep you one step ahead of fraudsters.Sign up for scam alerts
This scam begins with dodgy ads on Facebook that promise discounts of up to 80% at Joules.
If you click on an ad, you’ll be taken to a copycat website containing Joules branding. We’ve found a host of newly created sites impersonating the retailer. Here are the URLs to look out for:
These copycat sites include images of products taken from the official Joules website and try to lure victims in with the promise of heavily discounted prices.
We found one dress retailing for £44.95 on the official Joules website being advertised for just £13.49 on one of the sites.
The scam sites also include a ‘real-time’ notification about how many people are viewing and buying the item ‘right now’. While genuine retailers sometimes do this, it is also a classic tactic employed by fraudsters to get you to act quickly.
Joules has issued a warning about dodgy ads and websites on its Facebook page. The genuine Joules website can be found at www.joules.com.
We reported the sites to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
We shared the scam ads with Facebook, which removed them and a spokesperson told us:
'This is an industry-wide issue and scammers are using increasingly sophisticated methods to defraud people in a range of ways including email, SMS and offline.'
'We don’t want anyone to fall victim to these criminals which is why our platforms already have systems to block fraudulent activity and we work closely with Stop Scams UK to help victims and remove scams at the source. We encourage people to report activity like this to us and the police, so we can take action.'
If you enter your bank details into a dodgy website, call your bank on the number on the back of your card immediately.
If you paid via debit card, you can pursue a claim via chargeback. Chargeback also applies to credit card transactions under £100; for larger transactions you can use Section 75.
If you paid via PayPal, dispute the transaction on its app or website under Paypal Buyer Protection.
If you spot a scam website, report it to the NCSC. Report scams to Action Fraud or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.
Seen or been affected by a scam? Help us protect others