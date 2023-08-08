Shoppers targeted by copycat websites impersonating Joules

Scammers are impersonating the clothing retailer Joules in dodgy adverts on Facebook.

The links in these ads take you to copycat websites that look convincing, where you'll be encouraged to buy items at huge discounts. When you enter your bank details to pay, you'll be handing them to the scammers.

Read on to find out more about how the scam works and for advice on spotting a dodgy website.

Dodgy Joules ads and copycat websites

This scam begins with dodgy ads on Facebook that promise discounts of up to 80% at Joules.

A scam ad on Facebook offering 80% off at Joules

If you click on an ad, you’ll be taken to a copycat website containing Joules branding. We’ve found a host of newly created sites impersonating the retailer. Here are the URLs to look out for:

Joulesuk.com

Joulesukmall.com

Joulesofficial.com

Joule-sale-shop

Joulessaleuk.com

Joulesofficial-uk.com

A scam website impersonating the retailer Joules

These copycat sites include images of products taken from the official Joules website and try to lure victims in with the promise of heavily discounted prices.

We found one dress retailing for £44.95 on the official Joules website being advertised for just £13.49 on one of the sites.

The official Joules website selling a Nia Jersey Beach Dress for £44.95

A scam website impersonating Joules 'selling' the Nia Jersey Beach Dress for £13.49

The scam sites also include a ‘real-time’ notification about how many people are viewing and buying the item ‘right now’. While genuine retailers sometimes do this, it is also a classic tactic employed by fraudsters to get you to act quickly.

Joules has issued a warning about dodgy ads and websites on its Facebook page. The genuine Joules website can be found at www.joules.com.

We reported the sites to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

We shared the scam ads with Facebook, which removed them and a spokesperson told us:

'This is an industry-wide issue and scammers are using increasingly sophisticated methods to defraud people in a range of ways including email, SMS and offline.'

'We don’t want anyone to fall victim to these criminals which is why our platforms already have systems to block fraudulent activity and we work closely with Stop Scams UK to help victims and remove scams at the source. We encourage people to report activity like this to us and the police, so we can take action.'

How to spot a scam site

Check the brand's official social channels to ensure the website you're visiting matches the company's genuine URL. Be wary of amazing or time-limited offers, as scammers may be using these promises to lure you in. Poor spelling and grammar can be a red flag. If the site doesn't contain contact information, a privacy policy, terms and conditions and an 'about us' page, it might be a scam. If you haven't previously heard of the company, read reviews – but make sure you know how to spot a fake one . Are you being asked to pay by bank transfer? Scammers often request this payment method as it offers less protection to the buyer.

How to get your money back after a scam

If you enter your bank details into a dodgy website, call your bank on the number on the back of your card immediately.

If you paid via debit card, you can pursue a claim via chargeback. Chargeback also applies to credit card transactions under £100; for larger transactions you can use Section 75.

If you paid via PayPal, dispute the transaction on its app or website under Paypal Buyer Protection.

If you spot a scam website, report it to the NCSC . Report scams to Action Fraud or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.