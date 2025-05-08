Hard of hearing? Here are 7 handy smartphone features to help

Smartphones are packed with powerful accessibility features - many of them designed specifically to support users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Whether you're looking to better follow conversations, receive visual or tactile notifications, connect to your hearing aids, or make your smart home more responsive, both Android and iPhones offer a wide range of built-in tools and apps that can make everyday communication clearer and more inclusive. Androids in particular, though, can vary from model to model, so use this as a rough guide.

Scroll on as we explore some of the most useful features, how they work, and how to get started using them.

Jump to:

1. Live captions and closed captions

Useful for: Transcribing audio from sources in real time, such as watching a show or chatting with someone via video call.





Live captions

Introduced in 2019 on Android, live captions automatically generate real-time captions for any audio on your device, including videos, podcasts, and even phone calls (on Pixel 2 or newer Pixel phone).

On Android:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Hearing Enhancements (or just Live Caption, depending on phone).

(or just Live Caption, depending on phone). Tap Live Caption .

. Toggle it ON.

If you have a Pixel 6, 6 Pro or newer, there’s an additional option to let you type responses that can be read aloud to your caller:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Hearing Enhancements (or just Live Caption, depending on phone) > Type Responses During Calls.

Apple says that its iPhone 11s and newer can support Live Captions, but the primary language of the phone must be set to English (US) or English (Canada).

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Live Captions .

. Tap Appearance to customize the text, size, and colour of the captions.

Changing the branch of English on the phone may introduce some minor but potentially inconvenient differences, including spelling variations (eg 'color' rather than colour), date and time formats (MM/DD/YYYY rather than DD/MM/YYYY) and measurement systems (imperial units rather than metric).

A potential workaround for this would be to keep your Region set to UK while only changing the Language to US/Canadian English. This helps maintain UK-centric formats for things like currency and measurements. You'll also be able to manually adjust your keyboard, date and time, and spelling preferences via Settings.

Closed captions

Apple users can activate closed captions via Settings, which turns on captions ‘when available’. This means that your device will only show captions if the content you’re watching offers them - the setting is a preference, not a guarantee - it doesn’t auto-generate like Live Captions.

An example of this would be watching a film on Apple TV+ with SDH support - the closed captions would automatically appear. Alternatively, if you’re watching a YouTube video which doesn’t have subtitles uploaded, you won’t see any closed captions.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Subtitles & Captioning .

. Toggle ON Closed Captions + SDH.

Many video streaming apps (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube) also have their own subtitle settings, which override or work in tandem with the OS settings. If captions don’t appear, check the app’s internal settings.

The same can be said for Android devices in that closed captions are provided by the content creators (eg the YouTube video you're watching), not generated by the phone itself.

On Android:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Captions (or Caption Preferences ).

(or ). Toggle ON Use Captions.

Customising Closed Captions

On Apple and Android devices you can also customise the caption appearance, size, colour, and background opacity to suit your needs.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Subtitles & Captioning Tap Style .

. Choose from pre-set styles, or tap Create New Style for more customisation options.

On Android:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Caption Preferences .

. Use these settings to customise your captions; you can even turn on Expressive Captions to highlight high-intensity speech with capital letters.

2. Transcriptions

Useful for: Turning speech into text which can help users follow along in settings like meetings, in-person chats, or lectures.

Live Transcribe is an Android-only feature (all Pixel phones or Androids running OS 6.0 or later) which converts spoken words into real-time on-screen text using the phone’s microphone.

It supports 80+ languages and dialects, can identify who is speaking when multiple people talk, and can even vibrate when it detects someone saying your name.

On Android:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Live Transcribe .

. Toggle ON and add a shortcut (eg volume button or accessibility menu).

and add a shortcut (eg volume button or accessibility menu). You can also download the Live Transcribe app from the Play Store if it's not preinstalled.

Apple users don’t have this option, but those on iOS 17+ will be able to automatically transcribe voice memos through the Voice Memos app. You’ll also be able to search the transcript, copy and share parts of it.

Additionally, both Android and Apple devices have dictation capabilities to use speech-to-text to transcribe notes, messages, mail and more. To activate this, go to your keyboard settings and enable dictation, then tap the microphone icon on any text field to start.

3. Sound recognition

Useful for: Alerting users to environmental sounds they wouldn't want to miss, like a doorbell, fire alarm, or baby crying.

On both iPhone and Android, you can toggle a setting which lets your phone continually listen to sounds using the microphone, and notifies you when a recognised sound (like a doorbell or fire alarm) is detected. It will send you a visual notification and optional flash of the torch or screen.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition .

. Toggle ON Sound Recognition .

. Tap Sounds to choose which sounds you want the device to recognise.

to choose which sounds you want the device to recognise. For appliances or doorbells unique to your home, tap Custom Alarm or Custom Doorbell to train the phone to recognise it.

or to train the phone to recognise it. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual to optionally enable LED flash alerts.

On Pixel phones, Sound Notifications are usually pre-installed. On other Android devices, you may need to manually install the app.

On Android:

If you haven't yet, install Live Transcribe & Sound Notifications from the Play Store.

from the Play Store. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Notifications .

. Toggle ON Open Sound Notifications .

. Select and customise your sounds.

When Sound Recognition is enabled, 'Hey Siri' voice activation is disabled, because both features rely on continuous microphone access. Likewise, If your device runs on an older version of Android 9, like Android P or older, you can't use 'Hey Google' when Sound Notifications are turned on. If you want to use Google Assistant via voice command on those devices, pause Sound Notifications.

4. Headphone and audio enhancements

Useful for: Customising how audio is delivered through headphones, and improving clarity, volume balance, and amplification to match hearing needs.

Most smartphones offer a range of headphone and audio enhancement features designed to support people who are hard of hearing.

Apple devices have settings which are designed to amplify soft sounds and adjust audio frequencies to suit the user’s hearing needs when using Apple or Beats headphones.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations .

. Toggle ON Headphone Accommodations .

. Choose from Custom Audio Set Up (which runs a quick hearing test) or Preset Profiles (tuned for Vocal Range or Brightness).

These settings work with AirPods (2nd gen or later), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats, and some Made for iPhone hearing aids.

Apple also offers Mono Audio, which merges stereo channels for users with hearing loss in one ear, and Background Sounds that play ambient noise such as rain or white noise to mask distractions or tinnitus.

On Android devices, the Sound Amplifier app allows users to fine-tune and amplify audio in real time, helping to clarify speech and reduce background noise. This can be downloaded from the Play Store, then just connect your headphones and adjust the settings to your liking in-app.

Samsung phones include Adapt Sound, a tool that customises audio output based on a hearing test.

Most Android and iOS devices also allow stereo balance adjustments and support for hearing aid compatibility, including streaming via Bluetooth or utilising Telecoil. More on that below.

5. Hearing aid compatibility

Useful for: Ensuring smartphones can connect directly to hearing aids, providing clearer sound and making calls and accessing media easier.

Connecting your smartphone to your hearing aid can significantly improve accessibility, offering clearer calls, media streaming, and even control of hearing aid settings directly from your device. Both iPhones and many Android phones support hearing aid compatibility through different technologies.

Made for iPhone (MFi, Apple only)

iPhones are known for their robust compatibility with hearing aids. Many models support the 'Made for iPhone' (MFi) hearing aids, enabling direct audio streaming and control via the iPhone. You can see a list of MFi hearing devices via Apple's website.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Hearing Devices .

. Find your hearing aid and tap to pair.

You can also toggle ON Hearing Aid Compatibility to improve audio quality with some hearing aids.

Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA, Android only)

Many newer Android phones support Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), which allows direct streaming to compatible hearing aids over Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). Read through the list of ASHA-supported Samsung Galaxy devices and compatible Pixel phones .

On Android:

Go to Settings > Connected Devices > Pair new device .

. Find your hearing aid and tap to pair.

Or, if you have a Samsung Galaxy device:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Hearing enhancements > Hearing aid support .

. Find your hearing aid and tap to pair.

For hearing aids not supporting ASHA, apps from hearing aid manufacturers (like ReSound, Phonak, Oticon, or Starkey) allow for indirect streaming and fine-tuning settings via the phone.

Telecoil

A Telecoil is a small copper wire built into many hearing aids and cochlear implants that picks up electromagnetic signals. It's widely used to connect to loop systems in public venues - like theatres, banks, churches, post offices, and taxis.

You can also use Telecoil with telephones and mobile phones, as long as they are hearing aid-compatible. It's lower-tech than ASHA or MFi, but a valuable backup if you have an old device which doesn't support these. And, it's a universal standard, so isn't dependent on any one smartphone brand or operating system.

Most hearing aids have a Telecoil setting or switch, though it may need to be activated by your audiologist first - it will usually be labelled 'T' (leaves the microphone off, minimising background noise) or 'MT' (leaves the microphone on, lets you hear more sounds around you). Some newer hearing aid models may also let you switch to Telecoil mode via an app.

If you're having a custom hearing aid, it's important to ask your audiologist to add the Telecoil, as it can't be put on once the hearing aid has been made.

Smartphones can't affect Telecoil directly, but there are steps you can take to make your smartphone work better with Telecoil by reducing interference and background noise or boosting volume.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Hearing Devices .

. Toggle ON Hearing Aid Compatibility (available on older models or when not using MFi aids).

On Android:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Hearing Enhancements .

. Check if there is a Hearing Aid Compatibility or TTY/RTT section (this varies by device).

6. Volume and noise monitoring

Useful for: Helping users protect their hearing by tracking and alerting to headphone and audio levels.

Both Apple and Android phones offer volume and noise monitoring features to help users, especially those who are hard of hearing or sensitive to loud environments.

Apple includes Headphone Notifications and Headphone Audio Levels tracking as part of its Health and Accessibility features. When the system detects that you've been listening to audio at high volumes over time (typically above 80 decibels for a cumulative 40 hours in seven days), your iPhone will notify you to turn the volume down to protect your hearing.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Headphone Safety .

. Enable Reduce Loud Sounds to set a maximum volume limit (in decibels) for audio.

If you wear an Apple Watch, the Noise app measures environmental sound levels and alerts you if the ambient noise exceeds safe thresholds (eg 90 dB), which could affect your hearing over time.

Android has similar tools, though they vary by manufacturer. Many Android phones (including Pixel and Samsung) warn users if they’ve been listening to loud audio through headphones for extended periods.

On Pixel phones, you can check listening habits under Settings > Digital Wellbeing & parental controls > Dashboard > Sound & volume levels (depending on version).

7. Custom vibration and flash alerts

Useful for: Providing alternative ways to receive notifications without relying on sound.

Custom vibration settings and flash alerts provide visual or tactile notifications to supplement (or replace) audible ones. Head to your devices settings to set them up.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics .

. Tap on a sound type.

At the top, tap Haptics, then choose a pre-set or Create New Vibration to record your own by tapping the screen.

Android options can vary slightly by manufacturer, but most support similar features.

On Android:

Go to Settings > Sounds and vibration > Vibration pattern .

. Choose or create a custom pattern.

Flash alerts will notify you of a call, text or notification with a flash of the torch or phone screen.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Advanced settings > Flash notification .

. Toggle ON Camera flash notification or Screen flash notification.

On Android:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Flash notifications (or similar option).

(or similar option). Turn on Camera flash or Screen flash .

or . You may also be able to customise your screen flash colour and preview your settings.

More tech tips for helping with hearing loss

Integrate your smart home

Most smart home systems can be integrated with smartphones, allowing for remote control and visual notifications, improving independence and safety.

Video doorbells such as Echo or Ring can be connected to your phone or other devices, such as a smart speaker to alert you when someone is at the door, either with a vibration, flash, or text notifications on a screen.

Utilise AI and smart assistants

There are many apps available which use AI to improve speech-to-text accuracy in real time, such as Otter.ai and Google Recorder (Pixel only).

As well as this, smart assistants like Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa are designed to be constantly improving their speech recognition with AI, and can be used for tasks such as setting reminders or controlling smart devices.

Use one-handed mode

For those who communicate via sign language, having one hand free can be helpful. Content on the top half of your screen is dropped lower so your thumb can reach it.

On Apple:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, then enable Reachability.

If your iPhone has Face ID, you just need to swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen to activate the feature. You can return to a full-screen experience any time by tapping the upper half of the screen.

On Android:

Go to Settings > System > Gestures .

. Alternatively, search for one-handed mode in Settings.

in Settings. Toggle ON Use one-handed mode.

Make the most of video calling

Using video calling on your phone can allow you to communicate via sign language from anywhere with a good internet connection.

Some services, such as SignVideo and InterpretersLive! , even allow Deaf users in the UK to connect with interpreters through video calls to help facilitate communication in healthcare, banking, or customer service settings.

