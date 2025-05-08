Hard of hearing? Here are 7 handy smartphone features to help

Healthy living
Smartphones are packed with powerful accessibility features - many of them designed specifically to support users who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Whether you're looking to better follow conversations, receive visual or tactile notifications, connect to your hearing aids, or make your smart home more responsive, both Android and iPhones offer a wide range of built-in tools and apps that can make everyday communication clearer and more inclusive. Androids in particular, though, can vary from model to model, so use this as a rough guide.
Scroll on as we explore some of the most useful features, how they work, and how to get started using them.
Useful for: Transcribing audio from sources in real time, such as watching a show or chatting with someone via video call.
Introduced in 2019 on Android, live captions automatically generate real-time captions for any audio on your device, including videos, podcasts, and even phone calls (on Pixel 2 or newer Pixel phone).
On Android:
If you have a Pixel 6, 6 Pro or newer, there’s an additional option to let you type responses that can be read aloud to your caller:
Apple says that its iPhone 11s and newer can support Live Captions, but the primary language of the phone must be set to English (US) or English (Canada).
On Apple:
Changing the branch of English on the phone may introduce some minor but potentially inconvenient differences, including spelling variations (eg 'color' rather than colour), date and time formats (MM/DD/YYYY rather than DD/MM/YYYY) and measurement systems (imperial units rather than metric).
A potential workaround for this would be to keep your Region set to UK while only changing the Language to US/Canadian English. This helps maintain UK-centric formats for things like currency and measurements. You'll also be able to manually adjust your keyboard, date and time, and spelling preferences via Settings.
Apple users can activate closed captions via Settings, which turns on captions ‘when available’. This means that your device will only show captions if the content you’re watching offers them - the setting is a preference, not a guarantee - it doesn’t auto-generate like Live Captions.
An example of this would be watching a film on Apple TV+ with SDH support - the closed captions would automatically appear. Alternatively, if you’re watching a YouTube video which doesn’t have subtitles uploaded, you won’t see any closed captions.
On Apple:
Many video streaming apps (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube) also have their own subtitle settings, which override or work in tandem with the OS settings. If captions don’t appear, check the app’s internal settings.
The same can be said for Android devices in that closed captions are provided by the content creators (eg the YouTube video you're watching), not generated by the phone itself.
On Android:
On Apple and Android devices you can also customise the caption appearance, size, colour, and background opacity to suit your needs.
On Apple:
On Android:
Useful for: Turning speech into text which can help users follow along in settings like meetings, in-person chats, or lectures.
Live Transcribe is an Android-only feature (all Pixel phones or Androids running OS 6.0 or later) which converts spoken words into real-time on-screen text using the phone’s microphone.
It supports 80+ languages and dialects, can identify who is speaking when multiple people talk, and can even vibrate when it detects someone saying your name.
On Android:
Apple users don’t have this option, but those on iOS 17+ will be able to automatically transcribe voice memos through the Voice Memos app. You’ll also be able to search the transcript, copy and share parts of it.
Additionally, both Android and Apple devices have dictation capabilities to use speech-to-text to transcribe notes, messages, mail and more. To activate this, go to your keyboard settings and enable dictation, then tap the microphone icon on any text field to start.
Useful for: Alerting users to environmental sounds they wouldn't want to miss, like a doorbell, fire alarm, or baby crying.
On both iPhone and Android, you can toggle a setting which lets your phone continually listen to sounds using the microphone, and notifies you when a recognised sound (like a doorbell or fire alarm) is detected. It will send you a visual notification and optional flash of the torch or screen.
On Apple:
On Pixel phones, Sound Notifications are usually pre-installed. On other Android devices, you may need to manually install the app.
On Android:
When Sound Recognition is enabled, 'Hey Siri' voice activation is disabled, because both features rely on continuous microphone access. Likewise, If your device runs on an older version of Android 9, like Android P or older, you can't use 'Hey Google' when Sound Notifications are turned on. If you want to use Google Assistant via voice command on those devices, pause Sound Notifications.
Useful for: Customising how audio is delivered through headphones, and improving clarity, volume balance, and amplification to match hearing needs.
Most smartphones offer a range of headphone and audio enhancement features designed to support people who are hard of hearing.
Apple devices have settings which are designed to amplify soft sounds and adjust audio frequencies to suit the user’s hearing needs when using Apple or Beats headphones.
On Apple:
These settings work with AirPods (2nd gen or later), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats, and some Made for iPhone hearing aids.
Apple also offers Mono Audio, which merges stereo channels for users with hearing loss in one ear, and Background Sounds that play ambient noise such as rain or white noise to mask distractions or tinnitus.
On Android devices, the Sound Amplifier app allows users to fine-tune and amplify audio in real time, helping to clarify speech and reduce background noise. This can be downloaded from the Play Store, then just connect your headphones and adjust the settings to your liking in-app.
Samsung phones include Adapt Sound, a tool that customises audio output based on a hearing test.
Most Android and iOS devices also allow stereo balance adjustments and support for hearing aid compatibility, including streaming via Bluetooth or utilising Telecoil. More on that below.
Useful for: Ensuring smartphones can connect directly to hearing aids, providing clearer sound and making calls and accessing media easier.
Connecting your smartphone to your hearing aid can significantly improve accessibility, offering clearer calls, media streaming, and even control of hearing aid settings directly from your device. Both iPhones and many Android phones support hearing aid compatibility through different technologies.
iPhones are known for their robust compatibility with hearing aids. Many models support the 'Made for iPhone' (MFi) hearing aids, enabling direct audio streaming and control via the iPhone. You can see a list of MFi hearing devices via Apple's website.
On Apple:
Many newer Android phones support Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), which allows direct streaming to compatible hearing aids over Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). Read through the list of ASHA-supported Samsung Galaxy devices and compatible Pixel phones.
On Android:
Or, if you have a Samsung Galaxy device:
For hearing aids not supporting ASHA, apps from hearing aid manufacturers (like ReSound, Phonak, Oticon, or Starkey) allow for indirect streaming and fine-tuning settings via the phone.
A Telecoil is a small copper wire built into many hearing aids and cochlear implants that picks up electromagnetic signals. It's widely used to connect to loop systems in public venues - like theatres, banks, churches, post offices, and taxis.
You can also use Telecoil with telephones and mobile phones, as long as they are hearing aid-compatible. It's lower-tech than ASHA or MFi, but a valuable backup if you have an old device which doesn't support these. And, it's a universal standard, so isn't dependent on any one smartphone brand or operating system.
Most hearing aids have a Telecoil setting or switch, though it may need to be activated by your audiologist first - it will usually be labelled 'T' (leaves the microphone off, minimising background noise) or 'MT' (leaves the microphone on, lets you hear more sounds around you). Some newer hearing aid models may also let you switch to Telecoil mode via an app.
If you're having a custom hearing aid, it's important to ask your audiologist to add the Telecoil, as it can't be put on once the hearing aid has been made.
Smartphones can't affect Telecoil directly, but there are steps you can take to make your smartphone work better with Telecoil by reducing interference and background noise or boosting volume.
On Apple:
On Android:
Useful for: Helping users protect their hearing by tracking and alerting to headphone and audio levels.
Both Apple and Android phones offer volume and noise monitoring features to help users, especially those who are hard of hearing or sensitive to loud environments.
Apple includes Headphone Notifications and Headphone Audio Levels tracking as part of its Health and Accessibility features. When the system detects that you've been listening to audio at high volumes over time (typically above 80 decibels for a cumulative 40 hours in seven days), your iPhone will notify you to turn the volume down to protect your hearing.
On Apple:
If you wear an Apple Watch, the Noise app measures environmental sound levels and alerts you if the ambient noise exceeds safe thresholds (eg 90 dB), which could affect your hearing over time.
Android has similar tools, though they vary by manufacturer. Many Android phones (including Pixel and Samsung) warn users if they’ve been listening to loud audio through headphones for extended periods.
On Pixel phones, you can check listening habits under Settings > Digital Wellbeing & parental controls > Dashboard > Sound & volume levels (depending on version).
Useful for: Providing alternative ways to receive notifications without relying on sound.
Custom vibration settings and flash alerts provide visual or tactile notifications to supplement (or replace) audible ones. Head to your devices settings to set them up.
On Apple:
Android options can vary slightly by manufacturer, but most support similar features.
On Android:
Flash alerts will notify you of a call, text or notification with a flash of the torch or phone screen.
On Apple:
On Android:
Most smart home systems can be integrated with smartphones, allowing for remote control and visual notifications, improving independence and safety.
Video doorbells such as Echo or Ring can be connected to your phone or other devices, such as a smart speaker to alert you when someone is at the door, either with a vibration, flash, or text notifications on a screen.
There are many apps available which use AI to improve speech-to-text accuracy in real time, such as Otter.ai and Google Recorder (Pixel only).
As well as this, smart assistants like Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa are designed to be constantly improving their speech recognition with AI, and can be used for tasks such as setting reminders or controlling smart devices.
For those who communicate via sign language, having one hand free can be helpful. Content on the top half of your screen is dropped lower so your thumb can reach it.
On Apple:
If your iPhone has Face ID, you just need to swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen to activate the feature. You can return to a full-screen experience any time by tapping the upper half of the screen.
On Android:
Using video calling on your phone can allow you to communicate via sign language from anywhere with a good internet connection.
Some services, such as SignVideo and InterpretersLive!, even allow Deaf users in the UK to connect with interpreters through video calls to help facilitate communication in healthcare, banking, or customer service settings.
