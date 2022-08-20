Supermarket garden furniture: the best guide to Asda, Aldi and Tesco outdoor ranges for summer 2022

From tables and chairs to sun loungers and bars, you can pick up all kinds of garden furniture from your local supermarket.

Buying supermarket garden furniture during your weekly shop is not only convenient, but it can be cheaper than bigger brands too. We found a selection of rattan-style bistro sets from Aldi for under £100, while other retailers sell similar items for hundreds more.

To help inspire your garden makeover, we've rounded-up what to expect from the outdoor ranges from several supermarkets, including Asda, Aldi and Tesco. We also asked each store to share with us their most popular patio pieces for this summer.

Asda garden furniture

Asda garden furniture is some of the most sought-out online, but it's technically retailed under George Home at Asda.

It stocks over 40 different products, including deck chairs, recliners, and outdoor dining sets. You can also find several log burners and barbecues here, in addition to a range of kids outdoor toys, gardening tools, and other essentials.

Its garden furniture costs between £20 and £700. Pricier products tend to be larger rattan sets that have a neutral colour scheme, while the cheaper options feature more patterns and prints, including a selection of Disney-themed chairs and cushions.

According to George Home, some of their best selling items include the Garden Tiki Bar 3 Piece Set (£244), the Natural Novaro Egg Chair (£174), and the Cream Hanging Macrame Chair (£27).

See all the Asda garden furniture range .

Aldi garden furniture

Aldi is known for its cheap weekly shop baskets, but its low-cost Gardenline range has also gained popularity over the summer season.

From rocking chairs and bistro sets to inflatable hot tubs and benches, the range includes over 30 different items and sets. Plus, Aldi also sells a couple of larger gardening tools, including a 2-in-1 electric scarifier.

You can find most Aldi garden furniture products online, and prices range from £15 to over £600. However, the majority of their stock is under £100, so it's a good choice if you're shopping on a budget.

According to Aldi, some best selling products include the Gardenline Rope Effect Furniture Set (£299) and the matching Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair (£100), as well as the Gardenline wooden day bed (£279) These all come with a 36-month warranty period as standard.

See all the Aldi garden furniture range .

Tesco garden furniture

Tesco outdoor furniture is only available in selected stores, so be sure to call ahead of time to check if the pieces you want are in stock.

The newest Outdoor Living furniture collection includes several dining pieces, barbecues, and sofa sets. Tesco also retails over 90 smaller outdoor products online, such as barbecue charcoal packs, sports equipment, and exercise gear. You can browse these on the Tesco Garden and Outdoor page.

Furniture prices range from less than £20 to well over £300. However, even the largest set you can buy has just a sofa and a side table, while some other supermarkets' biggest sets have a few individual pieces and/or multiple chairs.

We couldn't get any information on best selling products from Tesco.

Other supermarket garden furniture

If you don't shop at Asda, Aldi or Tesco, see what other supermarkets stock garden furniture.

Sainsbury's doesn't directly sell garden furniture online, but you may be able to find sets from Habitat in larger Sainsbury's stores (and collect Nectar Points too). It sells a huge range of outdoor furniture, from tables and chairs, to benches, rugs and other accessories. A two-seat bistro set will set you back at least £140, while larger garden dining sets retail for around £800. See Habitat's garden furniture .

doesn't directly sell garden furniture online, but you may be able to find sets from Habitat in larger Sainsbury's stores (and collect Nectar Points too). It sells a huge range of outdoor furniture, from tables and chairs, to benches, rugs and other accessories. A two-seat bistro set will set you back at least £140, while larger garden dining sets retail for around £800. See . M&S stocks almost 60 different garden furniture sets, including rattan, wooden or metal options. The M&S website sells M&S own collection items, plus products from brands such as Kettler and Loft. Prices are slightly higher than other retailers, with smaller bistro sets starting around £200 and bigger sofas and branded dining sets costing up to and over £1,000. See M&S garden furniture .

stocks almost 60 different garden furniture sets, including rattan, wooden or metal options. The M&S website sells M&S own collection items, plus products from brands such as Kettler and Loft. Prices are slightly higher than other retailers, with smaller bistro sets starting around £200 and bigger sofas and branded dining sets costing up to and over £1,000. See . Lidl garden furniture is only available in store, so you might want to call ahead of time and check its stock to avoid a wasted journey. Their newest 'Garden Picks' range, unveiled earlier in the summer, reportedly includes plenty of garden lights, accessories, parasols and tables. While it's unclear online whether larger sets will be available, a small side table will cost you around £20.

What other garden products can I buy from supermarkets?

Many supermarkets offer plenty of accessories and garden decorations, but you'll find several larger stores will also stock garden tools.

For smaller tools and accessories, Sainsbury's garden and outdoor sections advertise weeding forks and other hand tools, hoses and nozzles, and secateurs.

If it's more heavy duty machinery you're after, Lidl has their Parkside range which includes lawnmowers, leaf blowers and lots of other gardening equipment. You can head to our Lidl garden tools and accessories guide to see our first look reviews.

Aldi also stock larger gardening tools at quite competitive prices, including long-handled edging shears, pressure washers, tillers and scarifiers.

*prices correct as of 19 August 2022