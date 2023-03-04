Tesco Clubcard and Pay+ app changes – what you need to know

Tesco has confirmed that it has closed its Pay+ mobile app, and it will also be closing its Clubcard app next month.

The supermarket is encouraging customers to download another app instead – the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app – which will replace them.

Here, we outline what the changes mean, and how to avoid losing your Clubcard points during the transition.

What’s happened to the Tesco Pay+ app?

The Tesco Pay+ app was a free payment app that allowed you to make payments, collect Clubcard points and track your spending from any UK Tesco store or petrol station by scanning the personalised QR code on your mobile phone.

Pay+ came with a debit card, and allowed you to build up savings by rounding up what you spend to the nearest £1. You could also use it to make payments of up to £250, and you didn’t need a mobile signal or wi-fi to use it.

The app, operated by Tesco Bank, launched in January 2022, but it closed at the end of February 2023.

What’s happening with the Clubcard app?

The Clubcard app will be retired on 18 April 2023.

It works as a digital version of your Clubcard to scan after you’ve shopped as an alternative to using a physical loyalty card.

Tesco is encouraging customers to download and use the revamped Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app (previously called Tesco Grocery). It combines all the features of the two defunct apps – you can use it to pay, view your points balance, spend Clubcard vouchers, order a grocery delivery and check stock in your local store.

How to sign up to the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app

The app is free to download on Apple and Android. If you already use the original Clubcard app, you won't need to sign up again.

From the Clubcard app, you can press ‘Download or open the app’ in the app banner, and your account will be moved automatically to the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app. You'll be able to use your Clubcard as normal immediately.

A Tesco spokesperson told Which?: ‘With the combined power of Clubcard Prices, coupons, vouchers, alongside our reward partner codes, Clubcard is the best way to get value at Tesco, and our Grocery and Clubcard app is the easiest way to make the most of all your Clubcard has to offer.

'You can avoid getting caught out at the checkout by downloading and switching to the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app. You won’t lose any points, vouchers or coupons, as these will still be available in the new app or via your online account.'

How Tesco Clubcard works

Tesco Clubcard scheme members collect one point for every £1 they spend in-store and online, and one point for every £2 spent on fuel.

In 2019, Tesco significantly expanded the number of exclusive deals it offers Clubcard members, and a large proportion of its discounts are now only available to Clubcard members.

Every 150 points you earn is worth £1.50 to spend in store or online, although points are often worth more if you spend them with one of the almost 300 Clubcard partners, including Alton Towers, Hotels.com and Café Rouge.

Clubcard users who opt to use the Clubcard app get personalised coupons for bonus points or extra discounts every two weeks. Those who get Clubcard vouchers by post, however, get personalised coupons in the post around eight times a year.

You can collect points through Tesco Bank and Tesco Mobile, too.

Tesco also offers Clubcard Plus, which costs £7.99 a month and offers a 10% discount on two 'big shops' per month (in-store only), 10% off selected Tesco brands in-store including F&F and Tesco Pet all the time, double data on Tesco Mobile, and the opportunity to apply for a Clubcard Plus credit card.

What do people think of shopping with Tesco?

In our annual supermarkets survey, more than 1,000 Tesco customers rated the retailer on everything from queuing time, to food quality and value for money, both in-store and online.

One customer said: 'Prices are slightly more expensive, with not as many options for cheaper products, but [it has] a good range of products and a cleanly set-out store.'

