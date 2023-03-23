Tesco to reduce value of points with Clubcard reward partners

Tesco will be reducing the value of its Clubcard loyalty scheme when used with reward partners.

From 14 June, Clubcard points will be worth up to twice – rather than three times – their value when used with reward partners such as Alton Towers, Butlins and Cineworld.

This will be the second time in five years Tesco has lowered the value of its Clubcard points when spent with its reward partners.

Which? explains what it means for people saving up points to help cut costs.

How is the Tesco Clubcard reward scheme changing?

The Tesco Clubcard scheme allows members to collect one point for every £1 spent in-store and online, and one point for every £2 spent on fuel.

Every 150 Clubcard points earned is worth £1.50 to spend in store or online, but they are worth more if you spend them with Clubcard partners, of which there are more than 100.

For example, currently you could turn 50p worth of points into £1.50 to use at Pizza Express or Legoland.

But from 14 June, the supermarket will change the boost from three times to two times the value of points, so 50p worth of points would only be worth £1 with reward partners.

What does this mean for people saving points?

Tesco has said customers will still be able to use their Clubcard points with its reward partners at three times their regular value until 13 June 2023.

It's also extending the validity period on Tesco Clubcard reward partner codes ordered until 13 June, so that they are valid for 12 months, rather than the usual six months.

So if you planned to use your points to save over the summer, it's worth converting them before the value changes.

Why has Tesco cut the value of points with reward partners?

Tesco said it's making the change to ensure it can ‘continue to provide a wide range of rewards that meet the needs of all our Tesco Clubcard members, while keeping prices low for everyone’.

In a statement on its website and in an email to Clubcard members, it maintained that the scheme was still the 'biggest and most generous reward partner scheme with access to over 100 partners' despite the change.

Other Clubcard changes

The reduction in value of using Clubcard points with reward partners isn’t the only adjustment Tesco will make to the loyalty scheme in the coming months. The supermarket will also be closing its Clubcard app on 18 April.

The app works as a digital version of your Clubcard, but Tesco wants customers to download and use the revamped Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app (previously called Tesco Grocery).

It combines all the features of both the Clubcard app and its Pay+ app (which closed on 27 February), so you can use it to pay, view your points balance, spend Clubcard vouchers, order a grocery delivery and check stock in your local store.

Other loyalty scheme changes

Both Boots and Sainsbury’s have also decreased the value of the points customers can earn through their loyalty programmes in some capacity over recent months.

Boots cut the four points per £1 spent reward to three points, while Sainsbury’s used to give two points for every £1 spent at Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat and Tu clothing, whereas you now earn one point for every £2 spent.

Despite the cuts, it's worth signing up to free loyalty schemes. Our research found you could save between 50p (with Sainsbury's Nectar scheme) and £5 (Iceland Bonus card) for every £100 you spend.

But be aware that any savings you make by making use of a retailer’s loyalty scheme could be cancelled out if the shop's prices are higher than those of its competitors. While it's always worth signing up to the loyalty programmes offered by shops you already use, you probably shouldn’t change where you shop just to earn points or rewards.

What do shoppers think about Tesco?

In our annual supermarkets survey, more than 1,000 Tesco customers rated Tesco on aspects including queuing time, food quality and value for money, both in-store and online.

