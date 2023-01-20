Revealed: the best energy companies for 2023

Our survey of more than 10,000 energy customers found big differences between the best and worst gas and electricity firms in the UK.

As well as asking customers to rate the companies they use, this year we also conducted an in-depth assessment of energy companies' practices to find out which ones are serving their customers best. This is new for 2023 because it's crucial that energy companies are treating their customers fairly during the cost of living crisis.

Each company's total score combines its customers opinions with our own behind the scenes analyisis.

Octopus Energy came top of our energy customer survey and also had the highest score when we assessed companies’ practices. So that’s why it’s a Which? Recommended Provider again this year.

There’s currently little or no choice in price between energy tariffs on the market. Plus, many customers were switched to their current firm when their previous one failed. With so little incentive to switch, it’s more important than ever for us to hold energy firms to account for their service and the way they treat their customers.

See how your firm fared in our full table of the best and worst energy companies for 2023.

Octopus Energy comes out on top

Octopus Energy was the only company – of 16 rated in our customer survey – with any five-star ratings from its customers. This was for the usefulness of its information about energy costs. In all other areas it achieved very respectable four stars.

Octopus Energy’s customer score of 73% was well above the average of 54%.

Its customers were also the most likely to be satisfied about how easy it is to contact Octopus Energy. It answers emails every day of the week.

There's a big jump down to positions two and three in the table. Utility Warehouse and Utilita achieved the next-highest customer scores, of 67% and 59% respectively. Both received some four star ratings, but none of five stars.

Interestingly, while both Octopus and Utilita also scored highly in our behind-the-scenes assessment of company practices, Utility Warehouse came out poorly on that front.

The only other energy firm with one or more four star ratings from its customers was Co-Op Energy (which is part of Octopus Energy).

We surveyed 10,197 energy customers in October 2022 and asked them to rate six areas of service, how satisfied they are with their firm, and how likely they are to recommend it.

Read more about Octopus Energy and why it makes the cut as a Which? Recommended Provider. Plus find out where Utility Warehouse and Utilita score well, and where they don’t stand out from the crowd.

Big energy companies rated below average

SSE Energy Services, Shell Energy and Scottish Power received the lowest scores from their customers. All are below 50%.

SSE Energy Services received one-star ratings for three aspects of their service, indicating that customers find those very poor. Scottish Power and Shell Energy also received one one-star rating.

Shell Energy has grown quickly over the past year, having taken on customers of several small suppliers which stopped trading. Many Shell customers weren't given a choice about switching to it.

SSE Energy Services is owned by Ovo, which scored only slightly better in our customer assessment.

Are you a customer of one of these three companies? Read more about SSE Energy Services, Shell Energy and Scottish Power to see what they’re doing for customers.

Energy companies’ practices rated

Our behind-the-scenes assessment of energy companies’ practices is nothing new. We do it every year to determine whether or not we're happy to make a company a Which? Recommended Provider.

But this year we've made this assessment public and counted it towards each company's overall score.

That’s because it’s crucial that energy firms are doing their best to look after their customers during the cost-of-living crisis. We also want our results to be as useful as possible for you, at a time when switching supplier is off the cards for most. Our data will show whether your supplier is supporting its vulnerable customers and successfully handling complaints and customer service issues.

We looked at 20 gas and electricity suppliers’ practices in three areas:

Handling complaints;

Customer service (including how and when you can contact them, self-service help and what they’re doing to improve their service when customers need it most);

Support for prepayment customers, those in vulnerable situations and those in financial hardship.

Octopus Energy scored highest with 82%, putting it six percentage points ahead of the next highest-scoring firm, Ovo Energy.

Octopus Energy didn’t actually get the most points in any of our three assessment areas; it scored second-highest. But it achieved our highest practices score overall because it was consistently very good.

Shell Energy came out top in our assessment for customer service and Ovo Energy scored highest when we looked at companies' support for those who need it most.

Energy firms must do more to help with the cost of living

An alarming number of people are struggling with the impact of rising prices, including energy.

So we're calling on essential businesses, such as energy providers, to do more to support their customers through the cost of living crisis. We're asking energy firms to make sure that their customer service is running as smoothly as possible. With more people likely to need to get in touch with their energy company, you shouldn't be left waiting for help.

Energy firms should also ensure customers with prepayment meters can access government support and prioritise them for smart meters so that they are not left waiting for financial support to be delivered in the form of vouchers.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: 'While customers are choosing to stay put due to a lack of deals in the energy market, our research has found that some firms are falling far short of meeting their customers' needs during the cost of living crisis.

'Providers must make it as easy as possible for customers to get in touch and seek support when they need it - or customers will vote with their feet and switch away when this becomes an option.'

Read more about our cost of living campaign and what help is available if you're struggling to pay your energy bills.