The latest Which? tech reviews – is the new iPad Air the best tablet you can buy in 2022?

Latest mobile phone reviews

A mobile phone we were impressed by: Which? test score 79% – pictures and videos have incredible detail and the cameras have one of the best zoom qualities we've seen.

iPhone SE 2022

This month, we’ve been hands-on with the iPhone SE 2022 (£420) – the first mid-range iPhone released since 2020. It’s been given Apple’s latest A15 bionic chipset and, compared to its predecessor, a bigger battery at 2,018mAh. But the 4.7-inch screen is small compared to some of the giant handsets released in the last few years.

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S22 5G (£769) has landed. Its 6.1-inch OLED screen has a high resolution, and there’s a 50Mp wide lens, a 10Mp telephoto lens and a 12Mp ultra-wide lens on the back. The phone’s specifications aren’t too different from the previous Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, but we were excited to find out what impact they would have.

If you’re looking for a phone under £200, consult our in-depth review on the TCL 20 R 5G (£170). It has a 6.5-inch LC display with 720 x 1,600 pixel-resolution and a suite of three rear cameras.

Our list of recently-tested mobile phones also includes:

Our mobile phones expert says

Amy Axworthy, Which? mobile phones expert

‘The mobile phone market is bustling in 2022 with quicker charging capabilities and refined camera software for professional-looking pictures and videos. But innovation has not been reserved for the most expensive mobile phones. Mid-range and budget phones are now getting quick processors, better cameras, and responsive screens with high refresh rates. Plus you now have a choice of phones with a 5G connection for under £200.’

Whether you're shopping for an affordable mobile with good battery life or a high-end alternative with impressive cameras, check in with our expert mobile phone reviews.

Latest dash cam reviews

When shopping for a dash cam to keep a watchful eye on the road ahead, you want a model that captures clear pictures and videos. To see which models are worth your money, we’ve put several new releases through our rigorous tests. The worst dash cam we tried was so poor, we had no hesitation in labelling it a Don’t Buy.

A dash cam we were impressed by: Which? test score 71% – a premium model that offers enough detail to read most road signs in captured footage.

Road Angel Halo dash cam

The pricey Road Angel Halo Ultra (£250) has now returned from our test lab. It’s a compact, forward-facing dash cam that records in 4K. There’s built-in wi-fi, which means you can review, edit and download footage through the accompanying Road Angel Halo smartphone app.

Buyers on a budget might be considering the Orskey Dual Dash Cam S800 (£40). It has both a forward and rear-facing camera and captures 720p footage. If you’re tempted, check our review first for our expert verdict.

Our list of recently-tested dash cams also includes:

Our dash cams expert says

Will Stapley, Which? cars editor

'If you’re on a tight budget, avoid expensive dash cams with both front and rear cameras. Some dash cams let you add a rear camera module (such as the Nextbase Rear Window Camera , £69) at a later date – just be sure to check it’s compatible with your dash cam before purchasing. And don’t get let down by a dash cam that underperforms at night – we lab-test all dash cams both during the daytime and at night, so you can be sure of getting one you can rely on.'

For every dash cam in our test lab, we check to see how well the device can capture video in varying levels of light. Discover our range of Best Buys with our dash cam reviews.

Latest tablet reviews

A tablet we were impressed by: Which? test score 82% – a fantastic tablet with a wonderful display.

Which? test score 82% – a fantastic tablet with a wonderful display. A tablet that didn’t score so well: Which? test score 73% – it’s a decent investment if you don’t want to spend over £200, but our expert tests prove you can do better on a budget.

iPad Air 2022

Our much-anticipated review for the iPad Air 2022 (£569) has arrived, which means we can finally see how it shapes up compared to the pricier iPad Pro. This model has a 10.9-inch screen and is available with 64GB or 256GB of internal storage – we tested the cheaper, entry-level model.

Taking aim at Apple’s new iPad Air is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 (£495). It has a bigger screen at 12.3 inches, plus it comes bundled with a stylus that you can use to take notes and sketch with. We tested the 64GB model, but if you think you’ll need more space for apps, pictures and videos, you can go with the 128GB version.

Our list of recently-tested tablets also includes:

Our tablets expert says

'Think tablet computer and you probably picture an iPad – which is why these are still the most popular models on sale today. However, if you shop wisely, you can pick up a really good model for hundreds of pounds less than you'll fork out on an iPad. The trick is to use our expert reviews to find out which models score highly in our tests and won't break your budget.'

Lisa Barber, Which? Computing editor

Shopping for a device that lasts for hours at a time between charges? In that case, you need our tablet reviews as our lab tests reveal how long each model really lasts.

Latest printer reviews

A printer we were impressed by: Which? test score 70% – this is a solid, all-round printer that could potentially save you a tidy sum on ink costs in the long run.

Which? test score 70% – this is a solid, all-round printer that could potentially save you a tidy sum on ink costs in the long run. A printer that didn’t score so well: Which? test score 50% – shockingly expensive to run and the print quality is average at best.

Epson Expression Home XP-4150

This month, a selection of budget-priced and premium printers from Epson have made their way back from our test lab.

The cheapest printer we tested this month is the Epson Expression Home XP-4150 (£65). This model is an all-in-one colour inkjet printer, scanner and copier. It has built-in wi-fi and is best-suited to printing simple office documents. But if you’re thinking of adding this printer to your home office setup, check in with our expert review before you buy.

We’ve also reviewed the Epson Ecotank ET-2850 (£250) – this all-in-one printer uses a refillable ink system and is capable of scanning a full magazine page in around 11 seconds.

Our list of recently-tested printers also includes:

To find out which printers are cheap to run, based on our expert, independent lab tests, see our printer reviews.

Other tech highlights

