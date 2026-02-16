13 things to do if you find out you're pregnant in 2026

More women discover they're pregnant in January than in any other month of the year.

That leaves around nine months to get a whole lot done, including calling the midwife to taking folic acid, having vaccinations and understanding maternity benefits.

If you're expecting a new arrival in 2026, follow our tips to prepare for the coming months.

1. Arrange your booking appointment

Tell your GP or midwife you are pregnant so that you're in the system. Go on your local NHS Trust's website to 'self-refer' or search for your local NHS maternity services on the NHS website.

A community midwife will be in contact to arrange your booking appointment for around 8-12 weeks, which is when you'll find out your due date and receive information about upcoming ultrasound scans and screenings.

In addition to giving you information about avoiding alcohol, taking supplements and healthy eating, you can discuss any additional concerns or needs that might affect your pregnancy, such as mental health or cost of living worries.

2. Take folic acid and vitamin D

Most women don't actually need a pregnancy-specific multivitamin. But ideally, you should take 400 micrograms of folic acid daily for the first trimester (if not before) to prevent neural tube defects such as spina bifida, as well as 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout your pregnancy for healthy bones and muscles.

Tempting though specific pregnancy vitamin and mineral formulations may be, these can cost up to 99p per day compared to as little as 5p per day for the two basic essentials.

3. Get vaccinated

Although being vaccinated is your choice, there are some vaccines you're advised to have to help protect you and your baby's health - namely, flu, whooping cough and Covid.

These are all 'inactivated', non-live vaccines that are generally considered safe in pregnancy.

Flu

When you're pregnant (especially in the later stages) you have a higher chance of developing complications from the flu, such as bronchitis and pneumonia, which can cause problems for you and your unborn baby.

The best time to have the flu vaccine is in the autumn before the flu starts circulating in the wider population, although you can be vaccinated at any time during your pregnancy.

Whooping cough

Babies get very unwell from whooping cough and can often be admitted to hospital with it, so by getting vaccinated in pregnancy you'll pass on that protection for the first few weeks of their life until they're given their own jab at eight weeks old.

Get your vaccination between 16 and 32 weeks, although if you miss this window for any reason you can still have it up to the point you go into labour.

Covid

Having Covid during pregnancy is a risk to both mum and baby, increasing the risk of admission to intensive care, premature birth, low birth weight and even stillbirth, so experts strongly recommend the Covid-19 vaccine to protect both you and your baby.

There's no evidence that vaccination increases the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth or other complications and The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says that pregnant women who have had two vaccine doses and a booster (or three doses) of the vaccine are 88% less likely to be admitted to hospital.

4. Sign up for antenatal classes

Antenatal classes are a way to help you learn more about pregnancy, labour and birth, as well as helping you to get to know other expectant parents in your area.

The NHS runs free weekly classes when you're around 30-32 weeks pregnant or you can pay to attend private classes run by companies such as the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) or Bump and Baby Club .

Private classes generally start when you're around 25 weeks pregnant, but they can fill up so book as early as you can in your pregnancy to nab your space.

5. Think about where you want to give birth

Choices include a hospital labour ward (obstetric unit), a birth centre (midwife-led unit) or at home, and your decision is likely to be influenced by factors including whether there's a birth pool and what types of pain relief are available.

Your birth options or choices may also be impacted by other considerations as your pregnancy progresses, such as needing a different type of birth than initially thought or moving house to an area where different facilities are on offer.

Even when you've decided, the location isn't set in stone and you can let your medical team know you've changed your mind at any point.

6. Manage your pregnancy symptoms

Early pregnancy symptoms can include breast tenderness and tiredness, as well as morning sickness which affects nine in 10 women in the early stages of pregnancy.

What helps morning sickness?

Eat plain foods regularly. High-carbohydrate foods that are also low in fat, for example, rice, pasta or crackers, may help. Sip water and eat little and often, starting with dry toast or a plain biscuit before you even get out of bed.

High-carbohydrate foods that are also low in fat, for example, rice, pasta or crackers, may help. Sip water and eat little and often, starting with dry toast or a plain biscuit before you even get out of bed. Avoid smells that make you feel sick. A heightened sense of smell is common during pregnancy and can sometimes trigger morning sickness. Whether it's food smells or the aroma of your usual deodorant, try to steer clear of any triggers.

A heightened sense of smell is common during pregnancy and can sometimes trigger morning sickness. Whether it's food smells or the aroma of your usual deodorant, try to steer clear of any triggers. Get plenty of rest. Tiredness or extreme fatigue are early signs of pregnancy, and these can make your nausea symptoms even worse. Although it may be tough to rest, especially if you're working or have other children to look after, it's worth trying to fit these rest breaks in.

Tiredness or extreme fatigue are early signs of pregnancy, and these can make your nausea symptoms even worse. Although it may be tough to rest, especially if you're working or have other children to look after, it's worth trying to fit these rest breaks in. Try acupressure or foods containing ginger. There is some evidence that alternative therapy interventions may help with morning sickness symptoms, namely pressure applied to the wrist, using a special band or bracelet, or ginger (such as ginger infused in hot water to make tea). Speak to your pharmacist if you're planning to take ginger supplements.

7. Eat a healthy pregnancy diet

Despite the old wives' tale that you need to 'eat for two', for most of your pregnancy you need the same as usual - 2,000 calories a day - except in the third trimester (the final three months) when you should have an extra 200 calories a day.

Have a healthy breakfast to reduce the temptation to snack on sugary, fatty foods, and focus on eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, wholegrain carbs such as brown bread, pasteurised dairy produce and foods high in protein such as fish and poultry.

Familiarise yourself with foods the NHS says you should avoid when pregnant – including unpasteurised milk and cream, eggs not marked with the British Lion mark, and some types of fish.

8. Exercise regularly

The more active and fit you are in pregnancy, the better you'll cope with labour and getting back into shape, post-birth.

Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity that's a mixture of aerobic and strength of stability, each activity lasting at least 10 minutes.

Exercises and activities you can do during pregnancy

Pregnancy yoga - but avoid hot yoga as this might cause overheating.

Jogging or running.

Swimming.

Pelvic floor exercises.

Light weights - dumbbells are fine but avoid deadlifts using a large barbell, cross fit-type training and general circuit classes using fast movements and using barbells behind your neck after 12 weeks.

Exercises and activities to avoid in pregnancy

Contact sports including football, rugby, hockey, squash or martial arts such as judo or kickboxing.

Activities with a risk of falling, such as skiing, horse riding or climbing, because your centre of gravity will be altered as your bump grows, making it harder to keep your balance.

High-altitude activities and scuba diving - don't exercise at altitudes of more than 2,500 metres above sea level because you and your baby are at risk of altitude sickness and avoid scuba diving because nitrogen gas bubbles can travel across the placenta, and your baby doesn't have any protection against decompression sickness and gas embolism (gas bubbles in the bloodstream).

Key moves not suited to pregnancy - for example, those that require you to lie on your back after 16 weeks of pregnancy should be avoided because the weight of your baby on key blood vessels could reduce blood flow to your heart – and therefore your baby. Weighted sit-up exercises should be avoided after 12 weeks.

9. Know your pregnancy benefits

There are various benefits and financial help you're entitled to now that you're pregnant, regardless of whether or not you're employed.

Free prescriptions and dental care - This is while you're pregnant and for 12 months after your baby's due date. Ask your GP or midwife for a maternity exemption form (FW8).

- This is while you're pregnant and for 12 months after your baby's due date. Ask your GP or midwife for a maternity exemption form (FW8). Healthy start scheme - Pregnant women receiving certain benefits and all those under 18 will receive free milk, infant formula, vitamins and fruit and vegetables under the Healthy Start scheme.

- Pregnant women receiving certain benefits and all those under 18 will receive free milk, infant formula, vitamins and fruit and vegetables under the Healthy Start scheme. Paid time off for antenatal care - You're entitled to paid time off for antenatal appointments, including midwife and medical appointments plus doctor-recommended appointments such as parenting or relaxation classes.

- You're entitled to paid time off for antenatal appointments, including midwife and medical appointments plus doctor-recommended appointments such as parenting or relaxation classes. Unpaid time off for your partner - Your baby's father or your partner is entitled to take unpaid time off to go with you for two of the appointments, capped at six hours and 30 minutes for each appointment.

- Your baby's father or your partner is entitled to take unpaid time off to go with you for two of the appointments, capped at six hours and 30 minutes for each appointment. Sure Start maternity grant - You may be entitled to a one-off £500 Sure Start maternity grant payment (or best start grant if in Scotland) to help with the cost of your baby if they're the only child under 16 in your family and you or your partner are on one of a number of benefits including universal credit and pension credit.

- You may be entitled to a one-off £500 payment (or best start grant if in Scotland) to help with the cost of your baby if they're the only child under 16 in your family and you or your partner are on one of a number of benefits including universal credit and pension credit. Maternity pay - Employed pregnant women with average earnings of at least £123 per week and who have been with their employer for at least 26 weeks are entitled to a year's maternity leave, plus 39 weeks of statutory maternity pay (if you can't claim this, you could be entitled to maternity allowance).

10. Book pregnancy travel

If you're flying after 28 weeks, you might need a letter confirming your due date and that you're not at risk of complications, but from 37 weeks pregnant (32 weeks if you're having twins or multiples) flying isn't recommended at all because of the increased chance you'll go into labour.

Ferry companies may also refuse to carry heavily pregnant women (often beyond 32 weeks), so check with the company before you book.

Speak with your travel agent, carrier or travel insurer for their policy on travelling when pregnant.

11. Research what to buy for your baby

Having a baby will propel you into a whole new world of products to buy – from car seats and pushchairs to nappies, cot mattresses and baby monitors.

You may be waiting to buy when you're further along in your pregnancy – or even after the birth – but it's worth familiarising yourself with what's out there.

12. Childproof your home

According to the RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents), children aged 0-4 years are at most risk from accidents in the home.

Before your baby arrives, consider whether your home needs any tweaks to make it baby-ready, such as a pond that needs covering or filling in, a stair gate that needs fitting or cupboards that need locking to stop curious little fingers from accessing them.

For the full checklist, head to our dedicated guide to babyproofing your home.

13. Plan your finances

In the calm before the baby arrives, review your finances and think about how your new addition might impact things.

Whether it's budgeting, opening child savings accounts or Isas, working out how much childcare will cost or how to check your entitlement to tax credits and benefits, there's plenty to think about.

Follow our guide for how to budget to help you work everything out.

