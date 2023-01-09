Travel chaos means almost two fifths of passengers no longer trust airlines

Many passengers who had cancellations and delays last year now say that they don’t trust airlines to respect their rights in the event of future flight disruption. That’s according to a new Which? Travel survey.
We polled 1,000 people who flew from a UK airport between January and October 2022, and 411 of them said they’d experienced a problem with their recent flight - mostly delays.
Of these, almost half said that they wouldn’t be confident that their airline would treat them well if they had similar problems in the future.
Even among those who didn't experience problems, trust was low, with 39% not confident they’d be looked after if problems occurred in future.
Separately, a CAA report has heavily criticised eight of the busiest UK airports for the way they treated older and disabled passengers in spring 2022.
Many of the people in our survey were affected by the travel chaos that hit airlines and airports in spring and early summer 2022, after the last Covid restrictions were lifted.
A shortage of staff meant some airlines, particularly British Airways and easyJet, cancelled thousands of flights. There were also serious delays and long queues at airports.
In our survey, 73% of those who had a problem said their flight was delayed. Almost a third of these said they were delayed for more than two hours, meaning the airline is responsible for providing food and drink vouchers. Those who waited more than three hours were potentially entitled to compensation of between £220 and £520.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has released a report on special assistance for people with restricted mobility - and it shows shocking failures by some airports.
Eight airports - Birmingham, Bristol, Gatwick, Heathrow, Leeds Bradford, Luton, Manchester and Stansted - were branded as ‘poor’ in spring 2022.
While most improved later in the summer, Luton Airport’s performance was poor throughout the reporting period, which ran until October. The CAA said: ‘Too many passengers at the airport have been waiting for unacceptable amounts of time for assistance on arriving flights on too many occasions.’
Luton Airport told us that it was sorry to have fallen short and said that it is working with its provider to improve assistance times for passengers with reduced mobility, the area in which it missed the CAA target.
Heathrow, Leeds Bradford and Bristol were all rated as ‘needs improvement’ by October. Birmingham and Manchester were ‘good’ and Stansted and Gatwick were ‘very good’.
Which? is calling on the government to urgently follow through on proposals to give the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) the powers it needs to clamp down on airlines when they flout the law.
Despite Which? Travel sending the CAA reports of numerous breaches of consumer protection law by airlines, it’s only taken enforcement action once in the past 19 years.
While the action against Ryanair, for failure to compensate passengers after strikes by its own staff in 2018, was successful, it was only at the end of last year that the airline finally accepted it had to pay.
An agency appointed by Which? conducted an online survey, between 11 and 21 October 2022, of 1,000 UK adults who have flown between January and October 2022 from a UK airport.