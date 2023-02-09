Valentine’s Day supermarket meal deals: how they compare and how to get the best value

Valentine’s Day 2023 is just around the corner (14 February this and every year, if it’s slipped your mind), and the supermarkets are once again competing to offer the best dine-in meals to enjoy with a special someone.

Meal deals have become increasing popular over the past few years, as coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns and soaring prices have put some shoppers off hitting the town for a meal out - and they've been getting bigger and better with cocktails and a movie being included in the price.

This year, supermarkets have rolled out an array of choices from heart-shaped lobster-filled pasta, to a camembert heart wreath with cherry bell peppers, to get your taste buds tingling - with prices range from £7.27 up to £20.

Here, Which? looks at which supermarket is offering the cheapest Valentine's Day meal for two promotion, takes a closer at what's included in nine supermarket meal deal menus and which combinations could get you the best value for money.

Where can you find the cheapest Valentine's Day meal deal?

Aldi has the cheapest meal deal at £7.27 or £11.26 if you want alcohol with your food.

Use the table below to see, at a glance, the prices for Valentine's meal promotions, and an overview of what you get. You can click the 'find out more' links to see our round up of what's included in each meal deal and the best value combinations to go for.

Amazon Fresh and Lidl both confirmed that they will not be offering customers a Valentine’s meal deal for two offer this year.

What's in Aldi's Valentine's meal deal?

Discounter Aldi has three menus for lovebirds to choose from.

Each menu costs between £7.27 and £13.55 for a starter, main and dessert for two, including options like beef steaks, lobster pasta and profiteroles for both of you.

If you want wine or prosecco as well, that will cost you anywhere from £3.89 and £4.99 on top of what the food has cost you.

Below is the full range of items you can pick from, as well as what the deal will cost you, and what the items that make up the deals would have cost you if you bought them separately:

Unbeatable value meal - £7.27 (with wine: £11.26)

Mini heart shaped garlic bread - £1.29

Heart shaped lobster filled pasta - £2.99

Specially selected vegan chocolate melt in the middle heart - £2.99

Optional: Grapevine pinot grigio - £3.99

Let’s get veggie meal - £9.56 (with wine: £14.55)

Mushroom arancini - £2.99

Specially Selected vegan pie x2 - £1.79

Specially Selected vegan chocolate melt in the middle heart - £2.99

Optional: Costellore prosecco vino frizzante - £4.99

Seafood meal - £11.97 (with wine: £15.86)

Specially Selected scallop and champagne gratins - £3.99

Specially Selected tuna steaks - £4.99

Profiterole stack - £2.99

Optional: Grapevine sauvignon blanc - £3.89

Meat the maker meal - £13.55 (with wine: £17.44)

Chicken love nuggets - £2.99

Ashfields 21-day matured British beef steak x2 - £5.78

Specially Selected wagyu basted thick cut chops - £2.29

Valentine’s heart shaped cookie - £2.49

Optional: Grapevine merlot - £3.89

Can you get more value from Aldi's deals?

If you were to mix up the menu and buy the Specially Selected scallop and champagne gratins, Ashfields 21-day matured British beef steak x2 , any of the puddings and the Costellore prosecco vino frizzante it would cost you £17.75 - more than just sticking with the meal combinations already set up.

Asda's meal and a movie Valentine's Day offer

Asda’s £15 Extra Special Valentine’s Day meal deal comprises of three courses, plus wine or a box of chocolates.

You can pick from 17 options in total, and the main meal as part of the deal also comes with two sides.

If you purchase a meal for two through the promotion, you’ll also get a Sky Store Movie voucher worth £5.49 to redeem through the Sky Store website or app. The voucher must be redeemed online within seven days of purchase.

Here’s what you can choose from:

Starters

Extra Special truffle mac ‘n’ cheese with pulled beef - £3

Extra Special tempura prawns - £3

Pate Bon Bons: chicken liver parfait with raspberry - £3

Porcini and truffle hearts - £3

Mains

Duck breast portions with a Morello cherry and balsamic - £7

Extra Special chicken nduja parcel - £7

Extra Special 30-day aged sirloin steak with smoked garlic butter - £7

Extra Special slow cooked British beef cheek wellington - £7

Extra Special AA beef burgers with Extra Special bacon, cheddar heart melts - £7

Extra Special cod fillets with samphire and lemon herb butter - £7

Extra Special wild and roast garlic stuffed crumbed pork cutlets with a Sicilian lemon garlic and herb crumb - £7

Vegan Wellington - £7

Sides

Extra Special classic mash - £2.50

Extra Special triple cooked chips - £2.50

Extra Special potato wedges - £2.50

Extra Special roasting rainbow carrots - £2.50

Extra Special mac ‘n’ cheese - £2.50

Extra Special cauliflower cheese - £2.50

Extra Special potato dauphinoise - £2.50

Extra Special green vegetable medley - £2.50

Extra Special red cabbage - £2.50

Dessert

Extra Special Valentines cheesecake slice - £3

Twin pack Extra Special smoked billionaires sponge pudding - £3

Extra Special barista tiramisu - £3

Extra Special cherry panna cotta - £3

Vegan hearts - £3

Wine and chocolates

Extra Special Malbec Merlot - £7

Extra Special French Rosé - £7

Extra Special Sauvignon Blanc - £7

Extra Special sparkling Pinot Grigio - £7

Fillipo Sansovino prosecco - £7

Fillipo Sansovino prosecco, Rosé - £7

Extra Special chocolates - £7

Belvoir twin pack - £7

How to get the best value from Asda's deal

Any combination of options would be good value – they’re all worth the same if bought separately.

What's is Co-op offering for Valentine's Day?

The convenience retailer’s Valentine’s Day meal deal is made up of a starter, main meal, side, dessert and soft drink, and is available to Co-op membership cardholders for £12 from 10 February until 14 February.

You can get it if you’re not a Co-op member, but it’ll cost you £15.

There are 14 dishes to choose from that are all part of Co-op’s premium Irresistible range, including vegan options.

You can also switch the soft drink available as part of the promotion for alcoholic drinks like Irresistible prosecco 75cl or Irresistible Rioja Crianza, for £16 for Co-op member card holders or £20 for non-members.

The full range of dishes, plus how much they’d be if you bought them outside of the deal are:

Starters

Irresistible garlic and parsley tear and share with camembert 300g - £4

Irresistible soft set scotch eggs 254g - £3.50

Irresistible Mediterranean antipasti selection - £3.50

Mains

Irresistible Hereford rump/sirloin steaks 2s - £7.50

Irresistible wild garlic chicken Kyiv 2s - £6.50

Irresistible salmon and prawn en croute 2s - £6.50

Irresistible mushroom wellington parcels 2s - £4

Sides

Irresistible triple cooked chips 360g - £2.85

Irresistible buttered mashed potato 400g - £2.85

Irresistible garden vegetable medley 250g - £2.75

Desserts

Irresistible melt in the middle puddings 2s 300g - £3.50

Irresistible tart au citron 2s 150g - £3.50

Irresistible dark chocolate and raspberry velvet tortes 2s - £3.50

Irresistible strawberry kisses cheesecakes 2s - £3.50

Drinks

San Pellegrino lemon 6x330ml - £4.90

Diet Coke 4x250ml - £4.15

Coke Zero 4x250ml - £4.15

Irresistible prosecco 75cl - £9

Irresistible Leyda Valley Sauvignon Blanc 75cl - £8

Irresistible Rioja Crianza 75cl - £7

How to get the best value from Co-op's deal

Combining the Irresistible garlic and parsley tear and share with camembert, Irresistible Hereford rump/sirloin steaks, either Irresistible triple cooked chips or Irresistible buttered mashed potato for your side, any dessert and Irresistible Leyda Valley Sauvignon Blanc, will get you the best value in this meal deal.

Iceland's steak meal deal

Frozen specialist retailer Iceland has a steak-led bundle starting at £4 per person available until 13 February.

You can go for its Luxury Valentine’s bundle for £12.76, or there are £11 or £8 value-led selections.

Below is the full range of food, what they would cost you if you bought them separately, and how much each deal is:

Luxury Valentine’s bundle – £12.75

Iceland Luxury 28-day matured Aberdeen angus rump steak - £3.70

Iceland Luxury 28-day matured Aberdeen angus beef sirloin steak - £3.70

Iceland ridiculously chunky skin on chips - £2.50 or Iceland Luxury Beer battered onion rings - £2

Iceland Chocolate Fudge Cake - £2.25

Value steak bundle – £11

Iceland Big Daddy sirloin steak - £5.50

Iceland Big Daddy rump steak - £5.50

Either straight cut chips - £1 or garden peas - £1

£8 value steak bundle – £8

Iceland Luxury 28-day matured Aberdeen angus rump steak - £3.70

Iceland Luxury 28-day matured Aberdeen angus beef sirloin steak - £3.70

Either Straight cut chips - £1 or Garden peas - £1

How to get the best value from Iceland's offers

If you go for the value steak bundle you will make a £1 saving compared to buying items outside of the deal.

M&S Valentine's Dine-In deal

M&S’s Valentine’s Day Dine In deal for 2023 includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink for £20, with savings up to £17.50 (if you were to buy the most expensive items outside of the promotion).

It launched on 9 February and is available until 14 February in M&S stores or online on Ocado.

The offering from M&S features 30 products, all of which will be recognisable by their pink packaging, and include gluten-free and vegan options.

The upmarket retailer has gone for sparkling rosés as its Valentine’s Day theme this year, and included Conte Priuli Rosé prosecco and Fizzero rosé, alongside alcohol-free raspberry and strawberry-flavoured sparkling wines .

Here’s what else you can pick from, and how much they'd be outside of the promotion:

Starters

Coquilles St Jacques - £6.75

Cheese and leek soufflé tarts - £5

Luxury prawn cocktail - £6

Duck parfait with orange glaze - £6

Prawn tempura with sriracha mayo - £5

Three cheese bake - £5

Crispy tempura vegetable fritters - £2.80

Mains

Rump steak with peppercorn sauce - £10

Sirloin steaks with garlic butter - £10

Cod with tomato, paprika and sherry - £8.50

Herb crusted lamb rack - £10

Chicken cordon bleu - £8

Butternut squash risotto - £8

Mushroom stroganoff pies - £8

Sides

Cheesy spring greens - £4.75

Triple cooked chips - £3.75

Rosemary Hasselback potatoes - £3.50

Potato dauphinoise - £3.50

Vegetable medley - £3.50

Purple sprouting broccoli, beans and carrots - £3

Asparagus spears - £3

Desserts

Chocolate melt in the middle puddings - £4

Raspberry profiteroles stack - £4

Zingy lemon cheesecakes - £4

Creamy berry pots - £4

Chocolate and orange brownie - £4

Billionaires’ pots - £4

Mini cheese selection - £3.50

Drinks

Conte Priuli prosecco - £12

Conte Priuli rosé prosecco - £12

Conte Priuli Pinot Grigio Blush - £8.50

Facon Grabado Malbec - £10

Valdemadera Grand Reserva - £10

Gold label Sauvignon Blanc - £7.25

Casa Clos Chardonnay - £9

Raspberry lemonade - £3.25

Alcohol Free fizzero rosé - £5

How to get the best value from the M&S deal

M&S told us if you buy the sirloin steaks with peppercorn sauce, sirloin steaks with garlic butter, or herb crusted lamb rack for your main, cheesy spring greens, any of the desserts aside from the mini cheese selection, and Conte Priuli rosé prosecco or Conte Priuli prosecco, you'd save the most. Combined they would cost £37.50 outside of the deal, saving you £17.50.

Morrisons The Best deal

Morrisons £15 meal deal for two will get you a starter, main, two sides, two desserts and an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

This is the selection you can pick from and what each one would cost you if you bought them separately:

Starters

The Best camembert heart wreath with cherry bell peppers - £4.99

The Best Scottish cooked mussels in Chianti and Iberico chorizo sauce - £3

The Best chipotle cauliflower wings - £2.99

The Best antipasti platter - £4.49

Plant Revolution roasted vegan mushroom pate - £4.49

The Best Cornish scallop and king prawn thermidor gratins - £6.50

Mains

The Best beef Wellington - £11

The Best pork tenderloin wrapped in prosciutto and balsamic glaze - £7.50

The Best rump steaks with peppercorn butters - £8

The Best slow cooked Coq au Vin - £7

The Best spaghetti carbonara - £5.99

The Best miso mushroom stuffed butternut squash - £4.99

The Best Scottish salmon filets with a hollandaise butter - £5

Sides

The Best greens, beans and carrots with a lemon and parsley dressing - £2.75

The Best maple roasted carrot and parsnips - £2.75

The Best cauliflower cheese - £2.75

The Best Maris Piper dauphinoise potatoes - £2.75

The Best chunky chips - £2.75

The Best garlic bread sticks - £2

Desserts

The Best mango and passionfruit cheesecake - £3.25

Gü Zillionaires cheesecake - £3.95

Gü chocolate and honeycomb dessert - £2.95

Gü hot chocolate molten middles - £3.75

The Best Raspberry Panna Cotta - £3.50

The Best British cheese collection - £3.25

The Best caramelised biscuit profiteroles - £3.50

Drinks

The Best sparkling Sicilian lemonade - £1.99

The Best sparkling raspberry lemonade - £1.99

The Best ginger beer - £1.99

The Best apple and elderflower - £1.99

The Best elderflower presse - £1.99

Menestrello prosecco Spumante - £8.50

Chevaliers St Martin AOP Bordeaux - £5.49

Fairbank Wines Sauvignon Blanc - £7.50

La Bellamente Pinot Grigio blush - £5.49

Isoletta Catarratto Pinot Grigio - £5.49

Isoletta Nero D’Avola - £5.50

How to get the best value rom the Morrisons deal

There are around 30 mostly own-label products in the deal and you can save up to £20.45 by picking the priciest items such as the Best Cornish scallop and king prawn thermidor gratins, The Best beef Wellington, any sides aside from The Best garlic bread sticks, Gü Zillionaires cheesecake and Menestrello prosecco spumante.

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference deal

The Sainsbury’s deal comprises a starter, main, side, dessert and drink of either a wine, gin and tonic or an alcohol-free alternative for £15.

All 28 items in Sainsbury's meal deal are part of its Taste the Difference premium own-brand range. Find out what products are included and how much they are outside of the promotion:

Starters

Taste the Difference scallop gratin - £3.85

Taste the Difference vegan antipasti platter - £3.50

Taste the Difference vegetable tart - £3.40

Taste the Difference antipasti platter- £4

Mains

Taste the Difference rump steak with butter - £7

Taste the Differences sirloin steak with butter - £9

Taste the Difference Scottish salmon en croute - £6

Taste the Difference pork belly - £8

Taste the Difference wild garlic Kyiv - £5.50

Taste the Difference plant based Wellington - £6

Sides

Taste the Difference dauphinoise potatoes - £2.75

Taste the Difference triple cooked chips - £2.75

Taste the Difference cauliflower cheese - £2.75

Taste the Difference mashed potato - £2.75

Taste the Difference green veg medley, rainbow chard 225g - £2.75

Desserts

Taste the Difference white chocolate profiteroles strawberry crème pat filling - £3.35

Taste the Difference raspberry and choc tort - £3.35

Taste the Difference chocolate melt in the middle - £3.35

Taste the Difference lemon tarts - £3.35

Taste the Difference white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake slices - £3.35

Drinks

McGuigan Zero Sauvignon Blanc 75cl - £4

McGuigan Zero Shiraz 75cl - £10

Taste the Difference Prosecco Conegliano 75cl - £10

Taste the Difference Casablanca Chilean Sauvignon 75cl - £8

Taste the Difference Fronton Negrette rosé 75cl - £7.50

Taste the Difference Barrihuelo Rioja Crianza 75cl - £8

Taste the Difference pomegranate and rose gin and tonic 750ml - £5

Shloer celebration pink fizz 750ml - £3.55

Bottlegreen sparkling presse 2x750ml - £4.95

Appletiser 6x250ml - £4.10

How to get the best value from the Sainsbury's deal

Going for the Taste the Difference antipasti platter, Taste the Differences sirloin steak with butter, any side, any dessert and Taste the Difference prosecco Conegliano would cost £29.10 ordinarily, so you would save £14.10.

What is Tesco offering for Valentine's Day?

The Valentine’s Day meal for deal two from Tesco is made up of a main, side, dessert and drink for £12.

But it’s exclusively available to Clubcard members. If you don’t have a Clubcard, you’ll have to buy the items separately, which could cost you as much as £21.60.

You can pick from over 30 products, mostly from the Tesco Finest ranges.

Here’s the range of mains, sides, desserts and drinks and what they cost outside of the deal:

Mains

Tesco Finest ranch steaks plus garlic and herb and peppercorn butter 306g - £6

Tesco Finest smoked salmon gratin 400g - £6

Tesco Finest chicken in Cabernet Sauvignon 400g - £6

Tesco Finest tomato, mascarpone and basil risotto 700g - £6

Tesco Finest chicken legs mushroom white wine and tarragon 615g - £6

Tesco Finest British beef burger kit 431g - £6

Tesco Finest beef bourguignon pies 500g - £6

Tesco Finest lasagne 700g - £6

Finest duck breast portions with a raspberry hoisin sauce 320g - £6

Tesco Finest vegetable moussaka 800g - £6

Sides

Tesco Finest truffle mac and cheese 350g - £2.60

Tesco Finest heart shaped potato croquettes with black pepper and parsley - £2.60

Tesco Finest green vegetable selection 250g - £2.60

Tesco Finest creamed spinach 250g - £2.60

Tesco Finest chunky chips 449g - £2.60

Tesco Finest potato dauphinoise 400g - £2.60

Dessert

Tesco Finest 2 millionaires tarts 150g - £3

Finest Belgian white chocolate and raspberry pots 160g - £3

Tesco Finest 2 caramel melt in middle puddings - £3

Tesco Finest 2 lemon meringue cheesecake slices 180g - £3

Tesco Finest 6 raspberry royale profiteroles - £3

Tesco Finest chocolate brownie heart - £3

Drink

Tesco Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene docg 75cl - £10

Peroni Nastro Azzurro lager beer 4 X 250ml - £5.50

Bottle Green 2 X 750ml - £4.95

Tesco Finest South African Malbec - £7.50

Tesco Finest South African Sauvignon Blanc - £7.50

Tesco Finest South African Cinsault rosé - £7.50

Tesco Finest Pink Lady 2 pack apple juice and still lemonade 750ml - £5.25

Coca-Cola Zero 6 X 250ml - £2.99

Diet Coke pack 6 X 250ml - £2.99

Nozeco rosé 750ml - £3.25

How to get the best value

Going for any main, side and dessert, plus Tesco Finest prosecco Valdobbiadene Docg would save you £9.60.

What's included in Waitrose's Valentine's deal?

Waitrose’s Valentine’s meal deal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and bottle of wine, prepared cocktails or non-alcoholic beverages for £20.

Customers can choose from a variety of 40 Waitrose own-label items including its standard tier, premium No 1 line up, vegan Plant Living and Duchy Organic ranges, and there’s vegan and vegetarian options in all courses.

These are your options, plus what you’d pay if you bought them outside of the promotion:

Starters

2 Scottish poached salmon mousses - £4.25

Heston from Waitrose bloody mary prawn cocktail - £4.25

Waitrose Scottish mussels in garlic butter - £3.85

Waitrose bacon leek and Roquefort tartlets - £4.50

Waitrose cheddar and Emmental soufflés - £4.00

Duchy Organic tomato and thyme soup - £3.45

Waitrose vegan layered mushroom parfait - £4.50

Waitrose Spanish tapas platter - £3

Mains

Waitrose beef ribeye steaks with béarnaise - £10

Waitrose sea bass with tomatoes and olives - £8.10

No.1 beef Bourguignon - £9

Waitrose beef rump steaks with chimichurri - £9

Waitrose Easy To Cook coq au vin - £7.99

No.1 lasagne - £8.80

No.1 truffle and parmesan chicken Kiev - £8.80

Waitrose slow cooked duck with apple and cherry ketchup - £8

PlantLiving no beef bourguignon - £8

Sides

Waitrose watercress spinach rocket salad - £2.10

Waitrose Mediterranean roasting veg - £2.10

Waitrose potato gratin - £3.15

No.1 green vegetable medley - £3.50

No.1 ultimate white mash - £3.50

Waitrose cauliflower cheese - £3.15

Waitrose frites - £2.60

PlantLiving dauphinoise potatoes - £3.95

Desserts

Waitrose 8 churros - £3.75

No.1 raspberry panna cotta - £4.50

Heston from Waitrose espresso martini choc tortes - £4.50

No.1 rhubarb and custard love hearts - £4.50

The perfect British cheeseboard - £4.50

Waitrose classic fruit salad - £3.70

No.1 blonde chocolate dreams - £4

No.1 melt in middle chocolate pud - £3.75

2 No.1 Sicilian lemon tarts - £4

Drinks

Jackson Estate Stich Sauvignon Blanc - £12.99

Thomson & Scott Noughty sparkling alcohol free chardonnay - £9

Yalumba Galway Vintage Barossa Shiraz - £12.99

San Leo Nerello Mascalese Garganega Rosato - £10.49

Jardin de Roses AOP Languedoc rosé - £13.99

Cune reserva - £13.50

La Gioiosa Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene DOCG - £13.49

Tails Cocktails espresso martini vodka cocktail - £16

Tails Cocktails Bacardi rum daiquiri cocktail - £16

Tails Cocktails passion fruit martini vodka cocktail - £16

How to get the best value from the Waitrose deal

Waitrose bacon leek and roquefort tartlets or layered mushroom parfait, Waitrose beef ribeye steaks with bearnaise, PlantLiving dauphinoise potatoes, either No.1 raspberry panna cotta, Heston from Waitrose espresso martini choc tortes, No.1 rhubarb and custard love hearts or the perfect British cheeseboard and any of the Tails Cocktails drinks.