Watch: Four cost-effective ways to insulate your home

Energy bills are rising, there's little opportunity to save money by switching energy provider and the days are getting chillier. But insulating your home will help make it cosier, more energy efficient and cut your heating bill.

Watch our video above for simple DIY jobs you can do at home to reduce heat loss across four key areas:

Draft proof windows and doors

Stop cold drafts from your chimney

Insulate your pipes and water tanks

Put in your own loft insulation

Not only will you get a warmer, cosier home, but you'll also see savings on your energy bill. Find out how much money you could save each year in the video above.

Find other ways to make your home warmer

As well as the tips above, we've got plenty of advice on how to reduce your energy bill and make your home feel cosier to live in.

Visit our guide to how to make your home more energy efficient for a look at how to read and action your home's EPC rating.

For advice on home improvement options, head to our guides to how to install insulation, double glazing and which boilers are the most energy efficient. Or, if you're considering an update as part of a bigger project, start with our advice on extensions, loft conversions or fitted kitchens.

After other ways to manage your energy use while heating your home? Check our smart thermostat reviews, tips on home heating systems, or advice on green energy providers.

And if you're ready to take your energy use off-grid, we've got tips on generating your own with solar panels and ground and air-source heat pumps.

Professional insulation installation

While the tasks in the video above can be done as short DIY projects, you might need a trader if you are planning a bigger insulation job. You'll need professional installation services for bigger home insulation requirement or efficiency projects, such as new double glazed windows or more complex loft insulation.

Use Which? Trusted Traders to find a reliable, professional installer near you.