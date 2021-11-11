Watch: Four cost-effective ways to insulate your home

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Energy bills are rising, there's little opportunity to save money by switching energy provider and the days are getting chillier. But insulating your home will help make it cosier, more energy efficient and cut your heating bill.
Watch our video above for simple DIY jobs you can do at home to reduce heat loss across four key areas:
Not only will you get a warmer, cosier home, but you'll also see savings on your energy bill. Find out how much money you could save each year in the video above.
As well as the tips above, we've got plenty of advice on how to reduce your energy bill and make your home feel cosier to live in.
Visit our guide to how to make your home more energy efficient for a look at how to read and action your home's EPC rating.
For advice on home improvement options, head to our guides to how to install insulation, double glazing and which boilers are the most energy efficient. Or, if you're considering an update as part of a bigger project, start with our advice on extensions, loft conversions or fitted kitchens.
After other ways to manage your energy use while heating your home? Check our smart thermostat reviews, tips on home heating systems, or advice on green energy providers.
And if you're ready to take your energy use off-grid, we've got tips on generating your own with solar panels and ground and air-source heat pumps.
Use Which? Trusted Traders to find a reliable, professional installer near you.