Watch: why dirty filters cost you more and could break your appliance

Regular maintenance and deep cleans can make a big difference to the lifespan of your appliances. Our exhaustive lab tests also show it can help reduce your energy consumption and save money in the long run, too.

To make sure your home appliances run as cheaply and efficiently as possible, we've compiled our top tips on the best ways to clean the filters on your cooker hood, washing machine, vacuum cleaner and tumble dryer.

Watch our video above to see our experts in action, or keep reading for a step-by-step guide to checking and cleaning your filters.

1. Cooker hood filter

Over time, cooker hoods get clogged up with grease, food splashes and other dirt. This prevents them from circulating clean air effectively, which is why manufacturers recommend you clean the metal filters (or replace disposable filters) every two months.

The best way to clean them is to remove them from the cooker hood and soak them in hot soapy water. If needed, use a brush to dislodge the grease that’s collected in the gaps. The metal filters can also be washed in the dishwasher, but keep them clear of any dishes.

You must let the filters air dry completely before placing them back in the cooker hood.

2. Washing machine filter

A build-up of debris in the filter will make your washing machine less efficient. If the drum is unable to drain, your clothes might come out wet and need a longer cycle to spin, which will also use up more energy.

To prevent this we'd recommend cleaning your filter thoroughly every six to eight weeks.

First, disconnect the machine from the power and turn off the water supply. Lay a towel and a tray on the floor and remove the access cover, take the cap off the hose and let the water drain into the tray. After all the water is drained, put the hose back into position.

Finally unscrew the filter, remove any debris and clean it with warm water before screwing it back on. Make sure the filter is properly and firmly screwed on to avoid accidental flooding the next time you use your washing machine.

3. Vacuum cleaner filter

If your vacuum cleaner is making a lot of noise but struggles to pick up dirt and debris, you might be dealing with a blocked filter. This can cause a big drop in suction and make your vacuum far less efficient.

You can help avoid this by cleaning the filter once a month. Methods vary and depend on the type of vacuum cleaner you own, but best practice generally is to remove the filter, tap or brush away any excess dust and then run it under warm water.

Leave it to air dry before putting it back into the machine - manufacturers recommend waiting 24 hours or until you're sure it’s completely dry.

4. Tumble dryer filter

There are many reasons why you should be cleaning your tumble dryer filter regularly. Not only is it a potential fire hazard, but a build-up of fluff can mean longer drying cycles and therefore higher energy bills.

If possible, get in the habit of cleaning the filter after every cycle. All you need to do is simply remove the lint and accrued debris before putting it back into the dryer.

The condenser unit (found below the drum) will also get clogged with hair and fluff, so every month this unit will need to be removed, cleaned and rinsed, and put back into the machine.

