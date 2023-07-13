What are the cheapest cars to insure?

Whether it's the size of the boot or colour of the paintwork, there's a lot to consider when buying a new car. But if you want to drive down the cost of your insurance, then add the vehicle's make and model to your list of priorities.

GoCompare found the model of car can make a significant difference to the price of a policy, with the comparison site finding owners of a Mazda MX-5 pay the least for insurance, on average, while Suzuki Alto drivers pay the most.

Here, Which? takes a look at which cars offer the best value for money when it comes to insuring and reveals what else affects the cost of your premium.

The cheapest (and most expensive) cars to insure

Of course, the price of insurance shouldn't be a deal-breaker when chooing the right car for you, but the rising cost of cover is increasingly important to many drivers.

Data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) found the average cost of car insurance cover rose by 16% in the first quarter of this year. And, according to a Uswitch survey of 2,000 British motorists, a quarter of drivers have considered quitting driving due to the expense of insuring their vehicle.

After analysing the average price for an annual car insurance policy bought through its site between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023, GoCompare has compiled a list of the 10 models which owners pay the least on average to insure.

Model of car Average cost to insure Mazda MX-5 £201 Toyota iQ £209 Porsche Boxster £224 Fiat Panda £226 Smart ForTwo £229 Saab 9-3 £230 Mercedes SLK £231 Show full table

Source: GoCompare. Figures for annual car insurance policies bought through its site between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023.

The Mazda MX-5, with an average car insurance cost of just £201, was top of GoCompare's list, but the Toyota iQ wasn't far behind, taking the number two spot with insurance costing £209, on average. The Porsche Boxster at £224 came third.

On the other end of the scale, the most expensive car to insure is Tesla’s Model Y, which with annual comprehensive insurance at £841, on average, is more than four times more costly to cover than the Mazda MX-5. This is followed by the Mercedes-Benz GLE (£835) and BMW M4 (£766).

What else affects your premium?

Bear in mind, however, that this research only tells part of the story as it doesn't take into account other factors which impact the premium you pay.

For example, age isn't just a number when it comes to insuring a car. If one particular model is mainly owned by younger drivers, the average price will probably be higher than one driven mostly by middle-aged drivers.

As Which? insurance expert, Dean Sobers, explains: 'The data shows what owners of different cars pay for their insurance, but it should be kept in mind that the different average premiums aren't necessarily all down to the car.

'Various factors, such as age, mileage and location, play a big role in the prices insurers set, so these will be reflected with cars that tend to be used for specific purposes (eg commuting or leisure) or preferred by certain types of driver.'

To illustrate the difference an attribute such as age can make to the price, take a look at GoCompare's data for under-25s:

Model of car Average cost to insure Peugeot 107 £528 Citroën C1 £543 Volkswagen Up! £546 Ford KA £581 Hyundai i10 £594 Mini One £603 Fiat 500 £606 Show full table

Source: GoCompare. Figures for annual car insurance policies bought through its site between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023.

The model of car which this group pays the least to insure, on average, is the Peugeot 107, at £528. That's £141 cheaper than the Vauxhall Adam at the number 10 spot (£669).

Again, remember that insurers consider a number of different factors when it comes to providing your insurance quote, not only age and experience. So the individual quote you're given for any model of car will depend on your own personal circumstances.

Ways to save on car insurance

Whatever your situation, there are ways you can cut the cost of your car insurance.

Of course, the first thing to do is to shop around. Price comparison sites that allow you to view multiple car insurance quotes at a glance are a good place to start. The main ones for insurance are Compare the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket.

Not all insurers are on price comparison websites, though. Which? Recommended Providers Direct Line and NFU Mutual are both examples of this, so it's worth going directly to insurers such as these to see if they offer a better deal.

Other ways to save, include choosing an annual policy instead of monthly, keeping your mileage in check and avoiding too many unnecessary add-ons. If you're happy with your current insurer, make sure you renew early to get the best price and if that fails, you can try haggling. Take a look at our advice on how to negotiate your car insurance.

For even more great tips, check out our nine ways to save on your premium here.

