What is a mid-range TV and should you buy one?

With high-end OLED TVs snagging most of a brand's advertising budget, and the low prices of entry-level TVs ensuring they get their fair share of attention, it's easy to forget that there's an entire mid-range made up of some weird and occasionally wonderful TVs.

It's trickier to stand out when you don't have high-end pedigree or low-end prices, and it's not always easy to see why you'd pay more for a mid-range TV.

Some manufacturers turn to unusual screen technologies, such as LG with its QNED TVs and Samsung's QLEDs, to help their mid-range sets stand out. But it isn't always obvious what you gain or lose by choosing a mid-range TV.

That's where we come in. Read on to find out what you get with a mid-range TV, learn how they tend to differ from other models and a take look at a couple of quintessential mid-range TVs.

What is a mid-range TV?

TVs fall into three categories: entry-level (or low-end), mid-range and high-end. In each of our TV reviews, we state which category the model falls into.

Some features are common to almost all TVs, regardless of where they sit in a brand's line-up, such as support for 4K, HDR and streaming apps.

An entry-level TV will be more basic. It won't have a cutting-edge processor, fancy screen, advanced HDR formats that can adjust contrast to suit each scene, nor will it have the latest sound processing (so you're more likely to need a soundbar - check out our soundbar reviews for more). High-end TVs, unsurprisingly, have all these features.

Mid-range sets sit in between and usually have some variation of the high-end features. Often, there's something that sounds flashy and separates it from the more basic TVs below it in a brand's range. This tends to be something to do with picture quality or the screen itself, since this is the key element of a TV and more likely to resonate with buyers (and help justify the extra expense).

Determining whether these features are worth paying for is why we test hundreds of TVs every year.

There's also a hidden element – the factors that can't be deduced from a spec sheet. This includes things like how much fine-tuning a model has received before it's released, which can make an enormous difference to the picture and sound quality, and only our in-depth testing reveals whether this time has been well spent.

What do you get with a mid-range TV?

You're paying more than for an entry-level model, so your expectations when buying a mid-range TV are understandably higher. Here's a rundown of the sort of tech and features you can expect in a mid-range TV that you won't see in an entry-level model.

Nanocells – this is predominantly an LG thing and these cells are designed to boost colour. LG TVs with 'NANO' in the name have these extra cells in the display.

– this is predominantly an LG thing and these cells are designed to boost colour. LG TVs with 'NANO' in the name have these extra cells in the display. Quantum dots – found in Samsung QLED TVs and LG QNED TVs primarily, quantum dots are designed to produce more vibrant colours.

– found in Samsung QLED TVs and LG QNED TVs primarily, quantum dots are designed to produce more vibrant colours. Mini LED backlight – mid-range TVs are usually backlit, so there's a layer of bulbs behind the screen creating the light for the picture. Mini LED backlights have more bulbs, which means the TV should be able to control contrast better

– mid-range TVs are usually backlit, so there's a layer of bulbs behind the screen creating the light for the picture. Mini LED backlights have more bulbs, which means the TV should be able to control contrast better Advanced HDR – entry-level TVs support HDR10 and HLG , which are basic HDR formats, but mid-range models sometimes support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ . These are advanced formats that can adjust contrast to suit each scene, which should lead to improved 4K pictures.

entry-level TVs support and , which are basic HDR formats, but mid-range models sometimes support and . These are advanced formats that can adjust contrast to suit each scene, which should lead to improved 4K pictures. Better remote – most brands have two styles of remote: a basic remote with a cluttered fascia and many same-sized buttons, and a more advanced one that's sleeker and has fewer buttons that are better positioned. Mid-range TVs tend to come with the latter.

most brands have two styles of remote: a basic remote with a cluttered fascia and many same-sized buttons, and a more advanced one that's sleeker and has fewer buttons that are better positioned. Mid-range TVs tend to come with the latter. Gaming features – most TVs have a specific gaming picture mode, but moving up to mid-range models means you're more likely to see VRR (variable refresh rate) and FreeSync. Both these technologies are designed to make games look smoother and feel more responsive.

most TVs have a specific gaming picture mode, but moving up to mid-range models means you're more likely to see VRR (variable refresh rate) and FreeSync. Both these technologies are designed to make games look smoother and feel more responsive. PVR – connect a hard drive to a TV that has a PVR function and you can record broadcast TV onto it. Most TVs have at least a single-tuner PVR, but mid-range ones can have twin-tuner PVRs, which means you can record two shows at once, or watch one while recording another.

connect a hard drive to a TV that has a PVR function and you can record broadcast TV onto it. Most TVs have at least a single-tuner PVR, but mid-range ones can have twin-tuner PVRs, which means you can record two shows at once, or watch one while recording another. More inputs – it's not unusual to see four HDMI inputs on a mid-range TV, whereas more basic models tend to max out at two. Read more about HDMI cables .

You're not guaranteed to get all these features on a mid-range TV, but they are certainly more common. While some (particularly the type of screen) can affect the all-important picture quality, none can be considered essential.

Are mid-range TVs worth buying?

Regardless of price, we have high expectations for any TV that goes through our labs – and we find good models at every size and price.

That said, our test results show that the more you spend on a TV, the more likely it is to be a Best Buy. The reason? Better tech and more time spent perfecting the picture and sound translate into a better experience in your living room.

It's not an exact science, though, and we've tested TVs that cost close to £2,000 that we wouldn't recommend.

Mid-range models should be the ideal balance between impressive high-end TVs that cost a fortune and plucky entry-level ones that are solid but have issues.

They should sit in this sweet spot giving you some advanced features and the quality that goes with it without costing a fortune – but not enough do.

Our reviews will help you find the best models. So if you're loath to spend big money on an OLED TV, use our reviews to find mid-range models that strike the perfect balance.

Mid-range TVs from 2023

Like the sound of a mid-range TV, but want some inspiration? Below, we detail two typical mid-range models we've recently tested. Before buying, be sure to click through to our full in-depth reviews to see how each one fared.

Samsung QE55Q80C (typical price - £949)

This 55-inch TV exemplifies mid-range. It's a backlit TV with quantum dots (hence the pair of Qs in its name) and has enough extra things going on to justify its position above entry-level.

It comes with Samsung's minimal One Remote, which is light on buttons but does have a built-in microphone for voice control. The TV also has HDR10+ (an advanced HDR format), although it's worth noting that Samsung includes this on all its 4K TVs (the only brand to do so).

This TV also has a twin-tuner PVR, FreeSync and VRR, so it ticks most of the mid-range boxes.

Find out how the 55-inch version performs in our full Samsung QE55Q80C review or check out the other size options below.

LG 55QNED816RE (typical price - £899)

QNED screens have a lot going on, with quantum dots, nanocells and a Mini LED backlight illuminating proceedings. With OLEDs dominating LG's top-end, a QNED TV is a sure signifier of a mid-range set.

LG's Magic Remote is one of the best around, thanks to its onscreen pointer and intuitively positioned buttons.

You get four HDMI inputs, but only a single-tuner PVR and, unusually, there's no advanced HDR format support. So really it's only that fancy screen that pushes this TV into the mid-range.

Get the definitive verdict on this 55-inch mid-range TV in our full LG 55QNED816RE review or check out the other size options below.