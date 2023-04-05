What sort of house insurance claim is most regularly declined?

Home insurance is one product you'd rather you never have to use. But if you do make a claim, you need it to succeed.

On paper, your policy might cover you for a range of incidents such as flooding, subsidence, fire, extreme weather, theft and water damage.

Yet even when an incident is covered, an insurer might reject the claim.

As part of our reviews of the best and worst home insurance providers, we spoke to 1,700 customers who had made a claim in the last two years.

One in three (30%) reported that they are having to chase their provider to get an update on their claim or to help move along the process, and 29% said the process was taking a lot longer than they expected

Here we examine why claims fail, and what you can do about it.

Which claims are most likely to be declined?

Storm damage cover comes in at number one for the most declined home insurance claims, with 9% of extreme weather claims rejected.

These types of claims can be complex to evaluate. With some claims, insurers have been known in some cases to dispute whether a 'storm' even took place based on whether reported windspeeds met their criteria for a 'storm' in their small print.

At the other end of the scale, the least commonly rejected type of claim was home emergency (incidents requiring an immediate response such as emergency repairs to the heating, plumbing systems). Only 1% of these claims were rejected.

Most declined types of claims

Claim Rejected Damage caused by high winds, heavy rain, or hail 9% Damage caused by flooding due to bad weather 8% Fire damage 8%

Why do claims get declined?

Data from the Financial Conduct Authority revealed in late 2021, only three-quarters (77%) of claims made on combined buildings and contents policies were accepted.

The most common reasons why this happens are:

Incorrect information when reporting your damage

A lack of care at the time of the incident

Wrong details in your insurance application ie likelihood of flooding or water damage

Not following the claims process properly

You are not covered for the damage you are applying for

The most common kind of claim, according to the claimants in our survey, is accidental damage.

This made up 19% of claims and whilst 96% of policies offered this cover, it is usually as an add-on and can be tempting to cut to get a cheaper policy.

Find out more: making a home insurance claim

How to challenge your insurer

If you are unhappy with the answer from your insurer all is not lost.

You can challenge your insurer's decision. However, it is vital that you are confident you have supplied accurate and detailed information and that your insurer is being unfair.

Ask to speak to your insurer’s complaints department and find out what their policy is. Complaining in writing is the best way as it leaves you with a paper trail and shows the company you want this matter dealt with formally.

They will have eight weeks to respond to your complaint but hopefully you will hear back sooner than that.

If you do not hear back or are unsatisfied with their decision you can complain about your insurance provider to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Which insurers are best for claims?

We asked survey respondents to give their home insurer a claims score, based on their experience of their latest claims.

Coming out top with a claims score of 80% was NFU Mutual, which also happens to be our only Which? Recommended Provider of home insurance.

You can read more about NFU Mutual, which only sells direct and covers certain rural areas of the country, in our NFU Mutual home insurance review.

The next three insurers by claims score was Direct Line (78%), Tesco Bank (76%) and LV (74%).

Claims are only one element of customer service - find our complete service and policy scores in our reviews of the best and worst home insurance.

