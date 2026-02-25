Don't panic – here's what to do if you accidentally click a scam link

Get a year of super-useful advice
Accidentally clicking a link in a phishing email can be worrying. Although it doesn't automatically mean your device is compromised, some malicious websites may attempt to download malware in the background, so it's worth taking a few precautionary steps.
Using a Which?-recommended antivirus, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on your accounts and checking for signs of suspicious activity can all help give you peace of mind and keep your personal information hidden from prying eyes.
Below, we round up the practical steps you should take and the warning signs to look out for.
If you’ve clicked a suspicious link in the last few minutes and want to act quickly, follow these steps:
Close the browser tab. Do not click any buttons or enter any information.
This can help disrupt any malware that may be trying to download. Once it has powered down, restart it and then disconnect from the internet by turning off wi-fi or enabling Airplane mode.
Start with your email account, then update any other accounts that use the same password. If you shared banking details, contact your bank immediately and explain what happened.
This adds an extra layer of protection to help you in the future.
'I received an email claiming that my Outlook account was going to be deleted. It was clearly a scam, as it was full of spelling mistakes and the sender was not Microsoft. The issue is that, while reading the email, I accidentally clicked on the link it contained. I didn't enter any information, but I'm really worried that something may have happened to my device.
'Is there anything I should do to protect my device?'
Which? Tech Support member
If you've just clicked a suspicious link, stop interacting with the page immediately. Don't click any buttons, fill in any forms or call any phone numbers shown onscreen.
Instead, close the browser tab or window right away.
In some cases, a malicious website might attempt to trigger an automatic download – this is so hackers can install malware (such as a virus) on your device. If you suspect this has happened, switch off your device immediately to help disrupt any download or remote connection.
After restarting it, disconnect from the internet by turning off wi-fi or enabling Airplane mode on a PC or smartphone.
Once you've closed the website that opened after you clicked the phishing link, run a full scan using your device’s security software. If you're given a choice, select a full system scan rather than a quick scan. A full scan is more thorough and checks all files and running programs.
If your antivirus identifies any issues, follow the on-screen instructions to remove or quarantine the files.
By default, Windows Defender doesn't have Ransomware protection switched on. You won't need this if you have a good antivirus installed.
But if you don't, then click Start menu, type Windows Security. Click Virus & threat protection > Manage ransomware protection.
On smartphones, full system antivirus scans aren't always necessary. Instead, do this:
Thanks to our lab tests, we know the built-in security in Windows and macOS isn't a patch on the best antivirus when it comes to protecting you from phishing attacks. We've even discovered free software that's better.
Once you’ve run a full scan and confirmed your device is safe, you can reconnect to the internet.
In cases where you entered personal information or login details on the phishing website, act quickly. Change the password for that account straight away, especially if you entered your email password. Your inbox is particularly important because it can be used to reset passwords for other services.
If you reuse the same password elsewhere, update those accounts too. Make sure each account has a strong, unique password. Consider using a reputable password manager to create and store secure passwords.
As an additional layer of protection, enable two-factor authentication (2FA). When you activate 2FA, attempting to access an account from a new device will prompt the service to send a unique code to your smartphone or another trusted device. That means you have the power to approve or deny new logins.
To set up 2FA, you’ll likely need to provide your mobile number or use an authentication app. The service will then send you a confirmation code to verify the setup.
If you want to enable 2FA on your Google account from a computer, for example, follow these steps:
Keep your personal information secure with strong passwords, Which? Best Buy antivirus and more. See 12 things every laptop or PC owner should do to keep their data safe.
Even if your antivirus scan didn't detect any threats, it’s still worth keeping an eye on your device over the next few days. Be wary of unusual behaviour such as unexpected pop-ups, browser redirects, new toolbars, or warnings claiming your device is infected. These can sometimes indicate unwanted software or malicious extensions.
If your device suddenly becomes much slower than usual or crashes frequently, that could be a sign that something isn’t right (See also: My computer keeps crashing – what should I do?).
You should also manually review installed apps and browser extensions to remove anything suspicious or unfamiliar.
By reporting scam emails, you can prevent others from falling victim.
Most email providers allow you to mark a message as phishing, which helps improve their filtering systems. On Gmail, for example, open the message, click the three dots next to the Reply button, and select Report phishing. In Outlook, open the message and select Report > Report phishing in the toolbar at the top of the screen.
In the UK, phishing emails and online scams can be reported to Report Fraud (formerly known as Action Fraud). It gathers intelligence on scams and passes it on to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau for analysis by the police.
You can also report the scam to the company being impersonated.
Reporting a scam is important to help stop criminals and to prevent others from falling victim. Explore our guide on how to report a scam.
If you're unsure, avoid clicking links in emails. Instead, type the official website address directly into your browser and log in there.
For more details, see our guide on how to spot an email scam.
Thanks to Adam Speight, Callum Pears and Conor Houlihan for their assistance in developing this guide.