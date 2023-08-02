Which? members' most loved: Apple MaBook Air 15-inch (2023)

In a new weekly round-up of trending products, this MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) with superb speakers and a great battery life has been awarded most popular laptop among Which? users. It is the most read laptop review this week, spiking in views.

But 'most popular' doesn't necessarily mean the best. Our experts have tested the MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) to see how fast its processor is, what the keyboard and touchpad are like and how the screen and webcam work.

What we think

If your laptop is in need of an upgrade to its battery life, speaker quality and screen resolution, the MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) is a good option to consider.

We liked that it was a fast-processing laptop that worked well with its 15-hour battery life as well as a desktop replacement due to its 15-inch screen size and high quality pixel resolution. The keyboard and touchpad are standard MacBook fare with shallow buttons and a large and responsive mouse pad.

It weighs 1.49kg, has a 15.3-inch screen, and comes with the Apple M2 processor.

But how does it handle twenty tabs open at once? You can log in or become a Which? member to read our full Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review.

How much does it cost and where can I buy one?

At the time of writing, the cheapest place you can buy one is for £1,279.97 from Amazon , which is 9% off its typical £1,399 price.

It is also available for £1,285 from AO which is a discount of £114.

You an also compare prices from major online retailers below:

Our round-up of the best August deals also features a MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) on sale if you're after a bigger saving.

What should I consider when buying a laptop?

If you are overwhelmed by the different choices when it comes to choosing the right laptop you are not alone. We spoke to our laptops writer and researcher, Michael Passingham, to find out how you can spot the rotten apples in the orchard of options.

"The MacBook Air is undoubtedly an attractive and desirable laptop, but if your budget doesn't stretch that far there are plenty of ways to get the right laptop at the best price. When buying a laptop you can save a lot of money by choosing what to compromise.

For example, if you need a laptop that's fast and has good battery life, but don't need the most vibrant screen, you can spend around £500 versus upwards of £800 for one with a great screen. By simply de-prioritising features you don't need, you can save a lot and still get a laptop that's perfect for your requirements."

Popular alternatives

MacBooks can be on the pricey side, but regularly feature in sales. The MacBook 13-inch (2002) is currently on offer in the August sales.

But if you're looking for something a little more budget friendly, we've rounded up some other popular and cheaper alternatives that don't hit the £1,000 price point.

We would recommend reading our laptop reviews before making your purchase.