Which? Money podcast: where to go for the best bargain break

In the second of our special travel episodes we uncover where you should be heading to get the most out of your money as well as revealing the insurance providers we think offer good cover, depending on your circumstances.

We’ll also take a look at the advantages of staying closer to home, and hear whether self-catering rentals are really any cheaper than hotels.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? Travel senior researcher and writer Laura Sanders, and Which? Insurance lead Dean Sobers.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.