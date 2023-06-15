Will your insurance cover you at music festivals?

If you're heading to a festival this summer, you better check more than the weather forecast before you set off. Making sure your plans and possessions are covered by insurance is as important as packing your wellies and sun cream.

New research from GoCompare, however, found that 23% of those heading to UK festivals this year will be going without any insurance for their gadgets. Worryingly, the comparison site found more than a quarter of revellers would leave valuables in unattended tents and one in five people would hide their gadgets in their car on site.

But failing to get adequate cover could prove a costly mistake. So whether you are heading to Glastonbury or Green Man, Which? outlines what cover you need should things go wrong.

What cover do you need for festivals?

Sadly, there is no such thing as 'festival insurance'. So make sure you have adequate cover for your time at the festival just in case the worst happens. Here are the main types of insurance you're likely to need:

Personal possessions cover

As most home insurance policies don’t automatically cover your belongings outside of the home, you’ll need to have additional cover in place to protect your belongings from loss, damage or theft.

Personal possessions insurance covers you for items you take with you and is normally sold as an add-on to contents insurance. You can buy it after taking out a policy at an extra cost, so don't worry if you forgot.

This type of policy should cover everything from mobile phones and laptops to clothes and jewellery.

Gadget and mobile phone cover

Alternatively, you can take out standalone gadget insurance to cover electronic equipment and separate mobile phone insurance. The latter could cover you if you lose, damage or have your mobile phone stolen, but it doesn’t usually cover preventable theft – such as leaving your phone unattended in public or unprotected in your tent.

Travel insurance

While many people associate travel insurance with foreign holidays, it can provide a lot of the cover you need when attending a festival at home. Nevertheless it's something many people do not think about buying.

GoCompare found that, of those attending a UK festival this year, 28% would take out travel insurance for the event but 13% hadn’t even thought about it and 23% had no intention of buying a policy.

However, it could be helpful as it provides cover for lost or stolen luggage, delays or cancellations to domestic flights, having to cut your trip short and lost or stolen money and documents.

Check existing cover

The good news is, you may already be covered by existing policies.

For example, UK trips longer than a couple of nights and further than 25 miles are covered by most travel insurance policies. It means you should be able to claim if something goes wrong with the transport to and from the venue. While your travel insurance might already include possessions, some policies won’t cover stays in tents, so double-check the terms and conditions.

It's also worth going through your home insurance policy to see if you have personal possessions cover included.

You should also be covered by existing gadget and mobile phone insurance if you lose, damage or have your electronic device stolen. Again, always check the small print – especially if you're camping during your stay.

Plus, if you're driving, your car insurance policy should still cover you. Just make sure you don't leave anything valuable inside and on display that could attract thieves.

What aren't you covered for?

As always, it's a good idea to read the small print for any caveats that might affect your ability to claim.

Claiming for theft is likely to be unsuccessful if you left the stolen item unattended or in a location that wasn't properly secured – in an unlocked tent or car, for instance.

Other exclusions include damage to camping equipment while it’s being used outdoors. For example, you may not be covered if your tent is damaged in a storm. For more protection, you'll need to seek out a specialist provider that sells insurance designed specifically for campers.

Insurance policies won't usually cover you if the event is cancelled either. Providers will expect you to go to the organiser first to refund you the ticket. If the ticket was worth over £100 and you paid using a credit card, you should also be covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

How to keep possessions safe at a festival

To minimise the risk, think carefully about how many gadgets and valuables you take with you to the festival.

If you must bring your expensive laptop or phone with you, find out if there are any lockers at the event that you could store them while you're partying.

If you decide to carry them around, make sure they're out of sight: for example, avoid having your phone sticking out of your back pocket for everyone to see. Consider using a bum bag or money belt instead.

To avoid thieves creeping into your tent and stealing your valuables while you get some kip at night, try stuffing expensive possessions down in the bottom of your sleeping bag.

Finally, check the single-item limit – that's the amount your insurance provider will pay out for any one item. It's usually around £1,500, so if you're taking anything worth more than that you should tell your insurer before the event.

