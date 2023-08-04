Your ultimate camping essentials checklist – with a few added luxuries

With the summer holidays in full swing, now is the perfect time to enjoy a few nights under the stars with family or friends.

We've put together a checklist for camping that includes all the essentials and – if you're more of a glamper than a camper – a few items that will help add a touch of luxury to your next trip.

Start planning better holidays right here. Sign up for our free monthly Travel newsletter

What should I pack for camping?

A good tent

The best tents we’ve tested are comfortable, spacious and provide superb weather resistance. They’re also easy to pitch and put away, so you won’t be left screaming in frustration in the pouring rain.

You should look for a tent with plenty of indoor space, flexible sleeping compartments, awnings and canopies. Some come with a blackout layer to reduce the chances of you being woken at the crack of dawn. Plenty of storage space will also help you keep your tent clutter-free.

Some people prefer to avoid the intricacies of tent assembly altogether, and our tests have uncovered the best pop-up tents that provide excellent weather protection (perfect if the British summertime doesn’t play ball).

When buying tents a good rule of thumb is to go for one that's claimed to sleep one more person than you need. If you're a family of four, for example, we'd recommend going for a five-person tent.

You can compare prices on tents we've tested from some of the most popular brands and retailers below or visit our reviews of the best tents and the best pop-up tents:

For an added touch of magic, you could even illuminate your tent with these best outdoor lights – perfect for finding your way back to your pitch on a busy site in the dark.

Camping sleeping gear

It’s not a luxury camping trip if you’re left tossing and turning all night and wake up groggy the next morning.

A good sleeping bag is not only comfortable - it retains heat and is easy to get in and out of and straightforward to pack away.

We looked at all of these factors in our reviews and we also looked at how easy they are to clean - while some were machine washable, others were dry clean only.

If you want to amp up the luxury even further, an air bed could help you nod off.

We have looked at the best air beds for 2023. Remember - while it may be possible to access electricity at your campsite, we would suggest looking for options that can be inflated manually - our reviews list those that are suitable for camping.

Below, you can compare prices on a selection of our tested air beds from some of the most popular brands and retailers or visit our reviews of the best sleeping bags and the best air beds:

A set of camping chairs is also a good call if you want to unwind at the end of a day in the great outdoors.

Our tests on the best camping chairs look at durability, the ease of folding and unfolding and how long camping chairs take to dry out if there's a sudden downpour.

Go for a chair with solid arms if you struggle getting up and down and bear in mind padded chairs, though seemingly more comfortable, can take longer to dry. Make sure they can go under some cover in a heavy downpour.

You can compare prices on some of the most popular chairs we've tested below:

Food and drink equipment

The best camping stoves are lightweight, portable and stable. Our tests also looked at which ones are the easiest to use and the quickest to heat up.

We put 500ml water in our camping kettle and timed how long it took each camping stove to boil it. We found most of the stoves got the kettle whistling after around five minutes. However, we did find some stoves were easier to use and more portable than others.



Our reviews of the best barbecues list several portable options - both charcoal and electric. We rate how well they cook and how easy they are to transport. Just check your site's rules on barbecuing before you light up.

You may prefer to take a small pressure cooker to turn out a tasty meal. Our tests found several of the best pressure cookers would work on camping trips - look for small, stovetop options that are easy to transport.

Below, you can compare prices on the pieces of kit we've tested from some of the most popular brands:

To make sure you have chilled food and drink ready to go, we've tested the best cooler bags for picnics for insulation, durability and portability.

And if you really want to treat yourself, why not bring along a portable coffee maker? We've tested the best Aeropress and other portable coffee makers, looking at how easy they were to use and keep clean.

Outdoor clothing

Drenched feet and sodden socks don't make for happy camping. For day hikes and longer treks, you’ll need a set of the best walking boots. Interestingly, some of the best-known brands we tested scored poorly for water resistance in our survey.

We also carried out surveys of the best waterproof jackets for 2023, where we asked 3,998 Which? members to rate aspects such as comfort and durability.

And if you're looking for a backpack for your trip, our backpack buying guide includes tips on how to find the right frame to fit you and the most suitable ones for longer camping trips.

Top tech

Finally, you may not want to be without some of your gadgets for your trip.

We've reviewed the best cheap power banks, including some for less than £20, but you will probably need to pay more to keep a range of gadgets going for a whole weekend.