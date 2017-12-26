How to buy the best deep fat fryer

Hankering after a plateful of gourmet pub-style chips? You'll need to invest in a deep-fat fryer for a truly authentic taste.

We explain how to choose the best deep-fat fryer to get the fluffiest, crunchiest chips possible.

We no longer review deep fat fryers, but our advice could help you to choose one that works for you.

How much do I need to spend on a deep-fat fryer?

Deep-fat fryers range in price from less than £20 to almost £100. We've found some good deep-fat fryers for less than £70, but we've also encountered plenty that have annoying flaws. Some are difficult to clean or leak when tipped over, and changing the oil is difficult with others. And not all of them produce tasty chips.

The more you spend, the more capacity you're likely to get – some models have two compartments for frying different things in one go. You'll also usually get extra features, such as a wider temperature range.

Deep-fat fryers vs air fryers

Low-fat fryers, also known as health fryers or air fryers, use a small amount of oil, and hot air, to cook food. They came onto the market around 10 years ago, with the launch of the Tefal Actifry, and are a popular alternative to deep-fat fryers.

Whether you choose a deep-fat fryer or an air fryer is likely to come down to what's most important to you – getting the authentic deep-fried crispy coating on your food, or enjoying fried treats with less fat. We explain the pros and cons below.

Deep-fat fryers

These are often quite basic-looking machines with a large basin for the oil and a wire basket to hold the food. The oil is heated up and then food is cooked by being submerged in the hot oil. The fryer keeps the oil at the correct temperature until the food is cooked.

Pros: Not too expensive. The best deep-fat fryers will produce authentic-tasting fried treats, from fish and chips to sweet treats such as doughnuts.

Cons: You need to use a lot of oil, although it can be re-used a couple of times. Food is submerged in oil, so has higher fat content. You'll also need to take care in handling and disposing of large amounts of oil.